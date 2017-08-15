The Divison big update heralds Survival trial weekend

Today brings new events, tasks, and items to Tom Clancy’s The Division [official site] in a big update, arriving ahead of a weekend trial which will let all Divisioneers play the shooter MMO’s Survival expansion for free. When our Brendan was playing last year, he declared that Survival “feels like the best part of the Division right now.” You might want to give that a go if you’ve Divided but not bought into the expansion.

Brendan’s away right now so instead you get muggins here relaying Ubisoft’s highlights of the update:

Global Events – The update will introduce a new event system that will challenge players to find new ways to play through time-limited activities featuring new gameplay modifiers. New Events will be available regularly and grant exclusive rewards upon completion. Players will also be able to activate additional modifiers for some missions and incursions, adding an extra layer of challenge that gives them a chance to yield more rewards.

– The update will introduce a new event system that will challenge players to find new ways to play through time-limited activities featuring new gameplay modifiers. New Events will be available regularly and grant exclusive rewards upon completion. Players will also be able to activate additional modifiers for some missions and incursions, adding an extra layer of challenge that gives them a chance to yield more rewards. Commendations – Previously called Feats, Commendations are a new built-in achievement system that will provide players with a series of tasks and subsequent rewards.

– Previously called Feats, Commendations are a new built-in achievement system that will provide players with a series of tasks and subsequent rewards. Encrypted Caches – Caches are loot boxes with random customisation items and emotes inside. Players will be able to obtain Caches by gathering keys in the world, or purchase them with Premium Credits.

– Caches are loot boxes with random customisation items and emotes inside. Players will be able to obtain Caches by gathering keys in the world, or purchase them with Premium Credits. New Gear and Customisation Options – New gear includes Classified Gear sets, new facemasks and Arm Patches. Players will also be able to re-customise their agents for free at the Barbershop.

– New gear includes Classified Gear sets, new facemasks and Arm Patches. Players will also be able to re-customise their agents for free at the Barbershop. Survival DLC improvements – New scoring items will allow players to achieve higher scores. The reward economy has also been reworked so that time investment is more on par with other activities.

Check out the update 1.7 patch notes for further details on everything.

The Survival trial will start at 2pm on Friday, August 18th then run until 8pm on Sunday. The Division and its expansions will be on sale over the weekend too.