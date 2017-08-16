Have You Played… Eldritch?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
Overtly Lovecraftian, subtly Thiefesque, Eldritch [official site] is a glorious experiment in lo-fi stealth-horror.
On one level, it’s a first-person, slow-paced Spelunky. There’s the same sequence of action and consequence that can lead to floors collapsing beneath your feet, creatures seeming to spill out of the walls, and traps either ending or saving your life.
On another level, it’s Thief’s Bonehoard done right. Deep underground in claustrophobic places, hunted by horrors and haunts, you need to listen to every sound and creep around every corner.
On every level, Eldritch is fantastic.
16/08/2017 at 15:39 Drib says:
Eldritch was a lot of fun. You could go in balls-to-the-wall and try to kill everything in a rush of fury, but it wouldn’t take you far.
And stealthing around wasn’t easy, but it was at least interesting, and peppered with panicked moments of fleeing.
Game wasn’t perfect, but I had a ton of fun with it.
16/08/2017 at 15:52 pepperfez says:
The moments of panic are so panicky. Especially the first few times through a level when you don’t understand how all the creatures work, every unfamiliar sound or shape feels like an impending disaster.
16/08/2017 at 15:42 TauPhraim says:
So much more fantastic than same dev’s (I think) Neon Struct, which seems to focus on score only.
I’m waiting for Eldricht 2 :)
16/08/2017 at 15:53 phlebas says:
Counterpoint: Nah, Neon Struct was ace. Deus Ex distilled into gunless pure stealth, stylised cyber aesthetic with a great mix of slow sneaking and kinetic dash/slide escapes. Quality narrative stuff too.
(I’ll concede it was overly gamified though, and the fact that the collectibles were called geocaches but you didn’t get to locate them with a GPS bothered me unreasonably much.)
16/08/2017 at 16:33 jj2112 says:
They did Slayer Shock recently but I didn’t enjoy it much.
16/08/2017 at 16:44 ByrdWhyrm says:
I liked Neon Struct a lot, but Eldritch was even better. I love the developer’s commitment to making such interesting and complex lo-fi games.
16/08/2017 at 15:48 quasiotter says:
Yes, thanks to y’all!
I specifically checked this one out because of the first-person punching. Something about that seems so visceral and intimate, and it is even more so with the humanoid enemies’ grunts and sighs. It is such a turn-on for me.
It’s also very, very scary. It took me around 10 times of quitting in order to have the “courage” to actually try to succeed. I still haven’t yet, due to lizardmen being not nice to my avatar. :(
16/08/2017 at 16:32 jj2112 says:
One day I’ll get around to finishing it, haven’t played it much but it’s a good game, especially if you like Lovecraft. A pity the last game by this developer didn’t turn out so good. And BTW, I may be the only person who thinks Bonehoard was an excellent level.
16/08/2017 at 17:06 DelrueOfDetroit says:
I’ve played at most 3 or 4 hours of this but had a great time in those few hours. I can still remember my first play through that had me fleeing a fish man only to fall down an unexpected pit resulting in a hard landing and little health. It was such a dynamic moment that felt exactly how one would react in a situation like the game presents.
Should really put some more time into playing.