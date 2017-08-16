EVE: Valkyrie welcoming non-VR players in September

After almost a year strapped to the foreheads of cybergoggleers, EVE: Valkyrie [official site] is coming to regular screens too. The dogfighting spin-off from spacebastard MMO EVE Online will get new maps, ships, and modes with the launch of its free expansion ‘Warzone’ on September 26th, and more importantly will no longer require VR goggles. I’ve quite fancied a go at Valkyrie’s first-person space-dogfighting but am no gogghead so this is splendid news.

Warzone will bring plenty for current goggleers, mind. Here’s the rundown from developers CCP:

“EVE: Valkyrie – Warzone introduces a next-generation fleet of iconic ships – including the new Covert class ship, ‘Shadow’ – each one with their own distinctive role to play in battle. With new weapons – including powerful Ultra abilities – and a fully redesigned progression system for each ship, players will have more control over how they evolve their arsenal to suit their playstyle. “New to EVE: Valkyrie – Warzone will be the ‘Extraction’ game mode that puts capture-the-flag in outer space for an exhilarating gameplay experience. The Warzone expansion also features two new maps, ‘Fleet’ and ‘Outpost,’ as well as new Wormholes that introduce a fresh challenge each week. Players will also be able to fight for Spoils of War to earn Loot Capsules, enabling them to unlock a hangar-full of personalization options for their ships and pilot.”

EVE: Valkyrie – Warzone is due on September 26th. The launch of Warzone will bring a price cut too, taking Valkyrie from $39.99 to $29.99.

If you’re all gogged up, you might also fancy reading Steven Messner’s bit from EVE Fanfest about CCP’s commitment to VR.