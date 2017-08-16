Peter Molyneux’s The Trail strolls onto PC

Lionheaded bullfrog Peter Molyneux and his 22Cans studio today launched the PC version of their hike ’em up The Trail: Frontier Challenge [official site]. It’s a game where players walk a path across a wild frontier, not to be confused with walking simulators where we get to have a lovely wander where we please. Along the way, folks get to collect stuff, take up a profession, craft, trade, dress up, and build a home. The Trail first hit pocket telephones last year, and has been reworked a touch for PC.

“PC players are looking for a completely immersive and uniquely challenging experience, and I think they will be pleased with what we’ve created,” Molyneux said.

“The gameplay has been developed to be far more strategic; for example, players will now have to balance what they carry in their packs against how fast and far they can travel. Bigger items are heavier and slow you down; smaller items are lighter so you can travel faster.”

The Trail: Frontier Challenge is out for Windows and Mac on Steam, priced at £9.89/13,49€/$13.49 with the 10% launch week discount.

Probably don’t buy this with an expectation of long-term support. 22Cans’ 2013 strategy game Godus and the 2016 fighty spin-off Godus Wars are both still in early access and neither has received a significant update in over a year. The Trail does have the benefit of a publisher, Kongregate, backing it but still, if you are interested I’d suggest buying as-is and treating any updates as bonuses.