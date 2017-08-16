Peter Molyneux’s The Trail strolls onto PC

Lionheaded bullfrog Peter Molyneux and his 22Cans studio today launched the PC version of their hike ’em up The Trail: Frontier Challenge [official site]. It’s a game where players walk a path across a wild frontier, not to be confused with walking simulators where we get to have a lovely wander where we please. Along the way, folks get to collect stuff, take up a profession, craft, trade, dress up, and build a home. The Trail first hit pocket telephones last year, and has been reworked a touch for PC.
“PC players are looking for a completely immersive and uniquely challenging experience, and I think they will be pleased with what we’ve created,” Molyneux said.
“The gameplay has been developed to be far more strategic; for example, players will now have to balance what they carry in their packs against how fast and far they can travel. Bigger items are heavier and slow you down; smaller items are lighter so you can travel faster.”
The Trail: Frontier Challenge is out for Windows and Mac on Steam, priced at £9.89/13,49€/$13.49 with the 10% launch week discount.
Probably don’t buy this with an expectation of long-term support. 22Cans’ 2013 strategy game Godus and the 2016 fighty spin-off Godus Wars are both still in early access and neither has received a significant update in over a year. The Trail does have the benefit of a publisher, Kongregate, backing it but still, if you are interested I’d suggest buying as-is and treating any updates as bonuses.
16/08/2017 at 17:43 Drib says:
Kinda crazy how far Molyneux’s reputation has tanked. CAn you imagine this article ten years ago? A release from him wouldn’t be given that big disclaimer on the bottom.
But now? Yeah. And well deserved. Godus was a piece of crap, and this is just a mobile port.
Makes me a bit sad.
16/08/2017 at 17:58 durrbluh says:
I can imagine it ten years ago, hell, I can imagine it (checking B&W release date) 16 years ago!
16/08/2017 at 17:50 shocked says:
Do you think that you’re a pathological hiker?
16/08/2017 at 17:55 AutonomyLost says:
Lollerskates.
16/08/2017 at 17:57 RayEllis says:
Hmmm… no thanks. I already have a far superior alternative in The Long Dark, and that cost me less than this in a Steam sale.
Also, did the trailer makers not care about texture popping?
16/08/2017 at 19:34 teije says:
Yeah, TLD in easy setting (Pilgrim) is an awesome walking simulator with light survival elements. Like an unscripted Firewatch.
16/08/2017 at 18:14 lordcooper says:
At this point, he’d have to pay me.
16/08/2017 at 18:27 Eight Rooks says:
I actually really liked the original (and I mean really liked it) and pushing the F2P limitations of it – it was a great zen timewaster with some fantastic art and sound design – but, uh, there’s no way I’d pay actual money for it just like that. These ‘gameplay changes’ sound like something that could be absolutely disastrous – you basically had to run around with a full pack at all times to be able to handle the F2P model (to be able to keep your stamina up, always have fresh clothes when your old ones fell to bits etc., etc.) and there’s no way I’d blindly trust Uncle Peter to know what he’s doing at this point. I respect that he really did shut up and stop talking nonsense to the press, I had a lot of genuine fun with this on the iPad, but it hasn’t rehabilitated him by a long shot and I would neither rush into this for a tenner (or more!) nor recommend others do the same. It’s miles better than bleedin’ Godus, but it’s still descended from a F2P game that was monetised to the hilt, and perversely making it paid-only actually feels like it could be a step backwards.
16/08/2017 at 18:41 Talahar says:
Would have tried it if it was f2p like the mobile version, but at this point there’s no way that I’ll throw another cent into the black hole that is Molyneux’s delusions. I’m utterly convinced that he needs professional help, and I’m not enabling more of his self-destructive behaviour.
16/08/2017 at 18:42 Scobie says:
Behold our ever-present horrendous pop-in, we couldn’t even disguise it in the trailer.
16/08/2017 at 18:48 Kolbex says:
The pop in really doesn’t seem that bad, guys.
16/08/2017 at 18:57 Freud says:
The mobile game seemed like busywork disguised as gameplay.
16/08/2017 at 19:45 SpakAttack says:
Screw you Molyneux – I ain’t buying shit from you again.
16/08/2017 at 19:51 Chunky Mustard says:
That last paragraph really illustrates how well 22cans put it to their backers and Early Access customers – The Trail was developed using the money given to them to make what they pitched while they did something completely different all while lying that they really were working on Godus. Then the Godus Wars proof that they weren’t working on Godus itself and just used their customers for testing their mobile products.
Yeah, not trusting this company to do anything other than blow smoke out their backsides. Lovely company for Kongregate to bed with…or maybe that should be CONgregate?