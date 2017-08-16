Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds slowing pace of patching

As mega-hit Battle Royale ’em up Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds [official site] has rolled on through early access, it has mostly kept to its plan to releasing one big content update every month (one was a week late) and smaller tweaky fixy patches every week. That is changing. Developers Bluehole Studio today announced that they’re easing up on the patch pace a little, no longer sticking to that strict schedule, as they found it was making them rush and could cause problems. This is certainly true. One Plunkbat patch earlier this month brought terrible lag problems, which were quickly fixed but sure sucked. I’m okay with a little more caution.
“Today we are changing our patch and update schedule to improve how we work on the game, as well as set realistic expectations for players,” Bluehole said in today’s announcement. They explained:
“We’ve found internally that being rushed to finish certain features, and having shorter QA test time between pushing updates caused more issues than it solved in regards to maintaining a high standard of quality. We want to put our best content out, and ensure that everything we do is making the game more enjoyable with every update.”
For those who want bleeding-edge Plunkbat, Bluehole say they plan to lean on the public test build more, putting patches up for testing for longer and fixing them as necessary.
Bluehole insist that the change to Plunkbat’s patching schedule “will have absolutely no bearing on how much content we deliver, or how much we work on the development of the game,” and that “we are still on-track to release our game as per our updated timeline.”
I’m okay with this. While there are some bits of Plunkbat I want now now now — mostly the climbing and vaulting — I’d rather they be ready than rushed. After that recent lag mess, waiting sounds fine. Plunkbat’s journey through early access has gone more smoothly than many games, and I’d rather it continue being playable.
Oh, speaking of climbing and vaulting, one of Plunkbat’s programmers recently shared a video giving a newer look. He stressed that it’s work-in-progress with placeholder animations, and noted “Vault speed depends on character velocity, added ability to cancel before apex, added forcing vault over climb (if possible), improved geometry detection.” Observe:
Heck yes.
16/08/2017 at 13:48 bandertroll says:
That a little problem in game, bigger – cheaters, campers and, of course, optimization. But they put they effort into jumping.
16/08/2017 at 13:56 ironman Tetsuo says:
you take all the fun out of angry responses when you put Troll upfront in your username…
16/08/2017 at 15:10 caerphoto says:
Because of course the entire company is only ever working on one thing at a time.
16/08/2017 at 15:50 Meat Circus says:
Just out of interest what’s wrong with camping?
Being a sneaky little fucker is part of what this game is all about. Part of the reason I love it is the way it’s enabled utter cowardice as a successful and viable strategy.
16/08/2017 at 16:12 fish99 says:
First person has leveled the playing field a lot IMO, so the non-camping person at least has a decent chance now in a typical house breach scenario. There’s no way to ‘fix’ camping without removing every house, shack and tree though.
It’s also a question of perception. You died running across a field to someone in a house, so you were killed by campers, even though you were headed to the same house to do the same thing. There’s no one who plays the game entirely without using cover.
16/08/2017 at 14:30 Drib says:
Welp the devs have abandoned the game and run off to mexico with all our EA money, plainly.
But seriously, that lag issue sucked. So if they can put more effort into testing and avoid that in the future, good on them.
16/08/2017 at 16:02 BooleanBob says:
“Brendan, they’re not happy out there. These lag problems have everyone up in arms.”
“I’m not surprised, Kim. I suppose the champagne water-balloon fight in the server room wasn’t such a great idea after all.”
“Yes, we’ll have to cut those back to fortnightly, maximum.”
“So what do we do? Apologise? Hire more engineers? Beg them not to stuff us into leftover straw effigies from the Dean Hall incident?”
“Don’t be daft. My old man told me never to let a good crisis go to waste. What if we tell them that the lag is caused by us actively developing the game?”
“Brilliant! That way we can stop putting out patches, and people will think it’s for the better! Help yourself to another Won sombrero and take the rest of the year off!”
“Don’t mind if I do!”
16/08/2017 at 17:46 Drib says:
Wut. They fixed it pretty quick, apologized, and are saying they’re delaying for testing.
I can’t tell if you’re joking or not.
16/08/2017 at 19:24 Vorrin says:
As pleasant a paragraph of writing as this is, fair it really is not :)
16/08/2017 at 18:44 thischarmingman says:
Speaking of bugs, I had one where all buildings were invisible. But my team mates had no issue. A really useless wallhack, if you will, since I could not navigate buildings very well, and somehow got stuck in the ground :o
16/08/2017 at 18:45 HothMonster says:
I wish they would give us access to a little firing range like that.
16/08/2017 at 19:25 Vorrin says:
I also so wished for that -_- come on Bluehole, sharing is caring!