ReBOOt! Horror adventure Black Mirror returns this year

The Black Mirror, the horror adventure series kicked off in 2003 by Future Games then followed by two sequels from another studio, is returning this year with a reboot. The new Black Mirror [official site] is set in a new place with a new story so it’s basically a new game with an old game, but it has drafted some familiar help. Black Mirror is being made by King Art Games, who made a lot of Black Mirror II and went on to create adventure games including The Book of Unwritten Tales and The Raven. Black Mirror is due on November 28th. For now, here’s the announcement trailer:
Publishers THQ Nordic — the folks known as Nordic Games before they bought THQ’s name in the fire sale — say that “this reboot of the franchise tells a totally independent and new story.”
Black Mirror is set in Scotland in 1926, where a chap visits his ancestral home following his father’s death and discovers g-g-g-ghosts! David Gordon there will be pointing and clicking, solving puzzles, and gabbing with ghosts – spooky adventure game things.
King Art’s recent-ish adventure games include The Book of Unwritten Tales, which John’s 2011 review declared “one of the best adventures in years”, and the episodic The Raven, which started strong then fizzled out. But yep, they seem a decent developer for this, especially given that they chipped in on the second game of the original trilogy.
Black Mirror is coming to Windows, Mac, and Linux on November 28th.
16/08/2017 at 14:44 Oakreef says:
What if Facebook stole all the biscuits?
Wait that’s the wrong Black Mirror sorry.
16/08/2017 at 15:46 Meat Circus says:
You chose not have sex with a pig and let her die.
* The Tabloids will remember that
17/08/2017 at 05:23 geerad says:
What if adventure games, but too much?
17/08/2017 at 09:11 Oakreef says:
What if the comment section was hooked up to your mum?
17/08/2017 at 16:50 vorador says:
What if the comment section WAS your mum?
*cue ominous music*
17/08/2017 at 13:33 dethtoll says:
I can’t tell you how much I would vastly prefer the games be based off the show than whatever this is.
17/08/2017 at 20:13 Risingson says:
WTF guys? You don’t like games anymore?
16/08/2017 at 16:22 davebo says:
Dang for a second I thought they were making a game of the show. Not sure how that’d work exactly. Although I’d buy a VR headset just to waste my time in San Junipero.
16/08/2017 at 16:48 Maxheadroom says:
Am I the only one who’s never heard of Black Mirror outside of the Charlie Brooker series?
16/08/2017 at 21:11 Cvnk says:
Nope.
16/08/2017 at 22:29 Michael Fogg says:
Ah, Black Mirror was one of those classic Euro-adventures… I bet John Walker is happy about these news.
16/08/2017 at 23:14 caff says:
Me too. I think King Art are really talented too – I loved The Raven series and really looking forward to this too, despite not having played the original.
17/08/2017 at 08:59 Risingson says:
Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy here. The first one was done by Future Games, one unique Czech adventure games developer house that managed to do the most wonderful gothic ambiance but unfortunately the game was not that good (their games are fascinating and always frustrating). The sequels changed somehow in graphics, and Kingart credit themselves for Black Mirror 2, which actually is the best game of the trilogy by far (mostly because of the glorious giallo nods) though it is credited to Cranberry. The third one is as solid as boring, mostly because it tries to do something with the utter madness that Black Mirror 2 left and it cannot reach that same level and tries to fill that up with puzzles. And, for once in me, half of the puzzles were completely unnecessary and totally disconnected from the flow of the story.
If the only “Black Mirror” you know is the Charlie Brooker one then, well, you haven’t been enjoying much of the pop culture. I mean, the problem I had with the Black Mirror games is that I always started thinking of the Arcade Fire song whenever I started playing them, but wikipedia actually references some other milestones.
Oh, and BM1 is uneven as a rollercoaster in puzzles. BM2 is much much better, BM3 is just boring.