ReBOOt! Horror adventure Black Mirror returns this year

The Black Mirror, the horror adventure series kicked off in 2003 by Future Games then followed by two sequels from another studio, is returning this year with a reboot. The new Black Mirror [official site] is set in a new place with a new story so it’s basically a new game with an old game, but it has drafted some familiar help. Black Mirror is being made by King Art Games, who made a lot of Black Mirror II and went on to create adventure games including The Book of Unwritten Tales and The Raven. Black Mirror is due on November 28th. For now, here’s the announcement trailer:

Publishers THQ Nordic — the folks known as Nordic Games before they bought THQ’s name in the fire sale — say that “this reboot of the franchise tells a totally independent and new story.”

Black Mirror is set in Scotland in 1926, where a chap visits his ancestral home following his father’s death and discovers g-g-g-ghosts! David Gordon there will be pointing and clicking, solving puzzles, and gabbing with ghosts – spooky adventure game things.

King Art’s recent-ish adventure games include The Book of Unwritten Tales, which John’s 2011 review declared “one of the best adventures in years”, and the episodic The Raven, which started strong then fizzled out. But yep, they seem a decent developer for this, especially given that they chipped in on the second game of the original trilogy.

Black Mirror is coming to Windows, Mac, and Linux on November 28th.