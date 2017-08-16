Skaven tunnel into Total War: Warhammer 2

The Skaven ratmen are seen as rumour, hearsay, or heresy in the world of Warhammer. Who’d believe that an empire of giant pestilent rats lies beneath our feet? Similarly, Sega have tried to play it cool with the Skaven in Total War: Warhammer 2 [official site]. After five months of teasing a mysterious fourth faction — which has clearly been the Skaven, clear since the chuffing announcement trailer — today they finally confirmed that yup, that ratty rabble will round out Total Warhammer 2. You never really know they’re real until they’re rolling towards you with doom-blasting hamster wheels and vast abominations, as the other factions experience in this new trailer:

So! Your initial lineup for Total Warhammer 2 is the Lizardmen, High Elves, Dark Elves, and Skaven. More factions will surely follow as DLC, as in the first game. And, of course, soon after launch, Creative Assembly plan to release a big world map combining both games and their factions for players who own the two.

Total Warhammer 2 is due on September 28th. It’ll cost £39.99/59,99€/$59.99. Players who buy it within by the end of the first week will get the recently-released Norsca Race DLC for the first Total Warhammer thrown in free.

For more on Twarhammer 2, check out Adam’s preview from June which looked at how the introduction of an end-game goal all players fight over is reshaping the game.