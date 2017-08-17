A watched pot etc: Cook Serve Delicious! 2!! delayed!!!

Frantic food ’em up Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! [official site] will not be served to us this month after all. The sequel to 2013’s surprisingly super restaurant management and cooking game was on the menu for August 24th but is now pushed back to September 13th. It needs a little more time on the gamegrill, see. I’d rather eat late than suffer digital salmonella poisoning, especially when the meal looks so appetising.
“The last thing I want is to have a rushed, buggy launch, and that’s exactly what would happen if I kept to the original deadline,” head chef David Galindo said in yesterday’s announcement.
“I apologize for the delay, but as I get closer to finishing the game I’m realizing just how huge this game really is- it is on a scale that I didn’t plan for in the beginning of development. It is easily the biggest and best game I’ve ever made, and I can’t wait to not only launch it but support it with lots of post-launch content.”
Please, do.
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! continues the fun/hell of preparing meals by following recipes and tapping keys – at terrifying pace as the orders stack up. It’s a vast quick time event, yeah, only the end result is feeding hundreds of people rather than chainsawing hundreds of faces. On top of that, you’re trying to manage and improve the restaurant by deciding menus and whatnot.
Along with new recipes and all that, the sequel will expand and improve co-op. This time, both players have the full cooking experience and can do as they please, rather than being focused on a specific role.
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! will cost $12.99 when it’s served on September 13th.
17/08/2017 at 16:14 nimbulan says:
I think calling the gameplay a “vast quick time event” is selling it a bit short. It’s more like a typing game (though you can play with a gamepad if you prefer) – both speed and precision are very important. Add the extremely satisfying feedback to your actions on top of that, and you have a very delicious game.
17/08/2017 at 18:26 indigozeal says:
I’d add to the above that there’s a great deal of strategic and tactical decision-making in CSD – you have to decide which foods to put on your menu, weighing how many customers they attract, how much revenue they bring in, and how involved they are in prep (spaghetti has multiple cooking stages, spaced out; pizza has a wealthy of finicky customer options with its toppings) as well as your own personal skill in preparing each dish. Tactically, you also have to decide when to start, finish, and serve various customers (and do little restaurant-maintenance tasks throughout the day) to keep everyone happy and food quality optimized. It really is a terrific balancing act of thoughtful strategy and fast-paced, quick-hit gaming – just a wonderful, really satisfying game.
17/08/2017 at 16:30 Person of Interest says:
Super Mega Baseball 2 delayed, and now this. What am I supposed to do now?
Play the originals some more, I suppose…
17/08/2017 at 17:19 Sir_Deimos says:
The original CSD! was one of the few games my gf enjoyed watching/playing with me. The coop mode was especially great because I could stay focused on the keyboard and ingredients while she called out new orders and served dishes as they finished. This delay is a huge bummer because the original date was her birthday.