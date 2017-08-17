A watched pot etc: Cook Serve Delicious! 2!! delayed!!!

Frantic food ’em up Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! [official site] will not be served to us this month after all. The sequel to 2013’s surprisingly super restaurant management and cooking game was on the menu for August 24th but is now pushed back to September 13th. It needs a little more time on the gamegrill, see. I’d rather eat late than suffer digital salmonella poisoning, especially when the meal looks so appetising.

“The last thing I want is to have a rushed, buggy launch, and that’s exactly what would happen if I kept to the original deadline,” head chef David Galindo said in yesterday’s announcement.

“I apologize for the delay, but as I get closer to finishing the game I’m realizing just how huge this game really is- it is on a scale that I didn’t plan for in the beginning of development. It is easily the biggest and best game I’ve ever made, and I can’t wait to not only launch it but support it with lots of post-launch content.”

Please, do.

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! continues the fun/hell of preparing meals by following recipes and tapping keys – at terrifying pace as the orders stack up. It’s a vast quick time event, yeah, only the end result is feeding hundreds of people rather than chainsawing hundreds of faces. On top of that, you’re trying to manage and improve the restaurant by deciding menus and whatnot.

Along with new recipes and all that, the sequel will expand and improve co-op. This time, both players have the full cooking experience and can do as they please, rather than being focused on a specific role.

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! will cost $12.99 when it’s served on September 13th.