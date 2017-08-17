Fyre it up! Cities: Skylines launches Concerts DLC

How difficult can organising a music festival be? Oh, right. Well! If you’ve got the moxie despite being woefully underqualified, you can now step up and organise concerts with the latest “mini-expansion” for city-builder Cities: Skylines [official site]. It lets players build festival grounds, host bands, and hopefully not end up with a musical mega-hell. It’s not a deep business simulation but might be a bit of fun to brighten up your city.
God, those are grim festivals. One thousand people standing idly on stony ground, barely even looking at the stage. That might fly for shoegaze but seems wrong here.
The explain will let city-planners build and upgrade festival grounds, budget for costs like marketing and security, decide new laws, and generally try to bring nice events to their city.
Cities: Skylines – Concerts is out for £4.99/6,99€/$6.99 on Steam. Knowing Paradox, I’m sure it’ll be cheaper in sales soon enough.
As is the Paradox way, a patch has launched aside the DLC. The main feature is an updated content manager to better handle your mod bits. Hit the Cities: Skylines v1.8.0 patch notes for full details on everything, including fixes aplenty for both the base game and other add-ons.
17/08/2017 at 18:44 antszy says:
paradox tax
17/08/2017 at 18:46 His Dudeness says:
Already “mixed” up.
17/08/2017 at 18:56 Drib says:
So many lousy festivals go on and then get laughed at by the internet.
Fyre was pretty up there.
17/08/2017 at 20:48 ludde says:
Shame they keep throwing bland DLCs at this game instead of some proper work on the simulation. It could’ve been so much better.
17/08/2017 at 22:56 RayEllis says:
Thought about checking Cities Skylines out… Can anyone tell me if you can just “build” a city without all the malarkey of juggling budgets/traffic/pollution etc? I’d kinda just like to build a city for my own amusement without it all going horribly wrong due to the mechanics.
17/08/2017 at 23:09 maninahat says:
You can with the help of a mod in the steam workshop (I’ve no idea which one).
17/08/2017 at 23:12 maninahat says:
I’m hoping they’ll some day introduce a bigger mod that lets you simulate the kinds of cities you get in developing countries, like Bangalore or Rio de Janeiro, with super cheap (and substandard) infrastructure and buildings. Combined zones would be cool too (many European and eastern towns combine commercial shops with residential areas).