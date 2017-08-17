Crackdown 3 delayed into 2018

The open-world supercop superfights of Crackdown 3 [official site] need a little more time to become more super, and so has been delayed. It was due on November 7th but has been pushed back into spring 2018. Before then, it was due in 2016. The delay is because the makers want Crackdown 3 to be a good game but it needs more time, yeah? The usual reason for a delay. The usue. The ushe? The usge? The uzhe? The youzhe? The yuzh? The yoozh? The üse? The /juːʒ/. Point is: Crackdown 3 is delayed because making games is difficult and making good games is moreso.
“[…] we want to make sure to deliver the right game, with the right quality, and at the right time,” The general manager of Microsoft Studios Publishing, Shannon Loftis, told Polygon.
“Crackdown 3 is a hugely ambitious game and we want to ensure we deliver the right experiences all the way through every part of the game,” she said. She highlighted “visual polish” as one task being worked on.
To refresh your memory, Crackdown 3 is a third-person shooter with futurecops duffing up futuregangs across a futurecity. Along the way, you power up until you’re leaping blocks with a single bound and raining inappropriate use of force from above. It does boast multiplayer with some fancy cloud-powered destruction physics from Cloudgine, though the smashing is limited to that online action.
Crackdown has stuck to Xboxen so far but, under Microsoft’s new “Oh computer is game?” policy, will come to Windows 10 too.
Look, explosions and Terry Crews:
17/08/2017 at 12:00 Don Reba says:
Worse, making good Windows Store games is impossible.
17/08/2017 at 12:26 Malcolm says:
I might hold my nose and get it anyway if its good. I did love Crackdown. Gives me a bit more time to justify that hardware upgrade too…
17/08/2017 at 13:46 Drib says:
I liked Crackdown back in the Xbox days.
But you know, back then “Third person open world” wasn’t quite so flooded. Oh I know there were quite a few, but at this point it’s become the go-to for any general license title as well as its own genre.
What makes the new Crackdown stand out in the ever-growing crowd?
17/08/2017 at 14:42 AutonomyLost says:
I’m having some goofy, action-packed fun with AoM at the moment, but I’m really just waiting for this new Crackdown to release for my super-powered-law-enforcement fantasy itch to be scratched.