Shenmue 3 picks up Deep Silver as publisher

With the development saga of Shenmue 3 [official site] now creeping up on sixteen years, hey, here’s another little bit of good news. After getting the ball rolling with crowdfunding, the RPG has now secured a publisher. Developers Ys net today announced that they’ve signed up with Deep Silver, the folks who publish such series as Saints Row and Metro. Having the technical and financial support of a publisher will surely be helpful for such a big life-sim-o-fight-a-RPG, especially considering the crowdfunding has only raised a fraction of the amount the first game reportedly cost – supposedly it was, in its day, the most expensive game ever made.
“I am very pleased to secure this global partnership with Deep Silver, which is comprised of incredible men and women who have a deep passion for bringing Japanese titles to the rest of the world,” director Yu Suzuki said in today’s announcement.
“Throughout this process, Deep Silver has expressed a deep passion for Japanese games, the Shenmue franchise and its fans—this gives me further confidence in Shenmue III and that we have found the best partner possible.”
Deep Silver’s precise role on Shenmue 3 isn’t clear yet, but we can guess bits. As well as providing cash, publishers are often helpful for their connections and expertise in everything from testing to localisation. Both of these will likely be important for Shenmue 3. And while Deep Silver sometimes serve simply as publisher on a game’s physical or console releases, playing a lesser role as they did with crowdfunded adventure game Dreamfall Chapters, for Shenmue III they’re publishing digital and physical on PC and console so they’re definitely well into it.
Anyway. In short: Shenmue 3 is still on the way, and now has more support. It’s currently expected to launch in the second half of 2018.
17/08/2017 at 22:37 Seafoam says:
I hope they emphasise the things that made Shenmue great. It wasn’t the fighting, it was the world that felt so real. Gashapons and vending machines, feeding the cat, talking to every single townsfolk, those were the things I enjoyed the most.
It was not the big things, it was the culmination of ALL the little things.
You felt like you could do everything, even if there were limits, it was so easy to ignore them that they almost weren’t there. If they go make it into another “just a fighting game” then it wont feel like Shenmue I say. It’s all about getting your allowance from Ine-san, feeding the cat, and making sure youre home on time like a good boy (oh, and avenge your dad I guess).
17/08/2017 at 23:19 CloneWarrior85 says:
Here’s hope it lives as a true follow up of the last game.