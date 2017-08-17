Bob Ross, Team RPS and goodness knows who else star in XCOM 2: War of the Chosen propaganda

As someone who knows what twitter is, I have seen many brands invite people to manipulate images or add their own text to things imagining that the internet will adhere to the company’s #brand #values and not e.g. draw genitals all over the place or make jokes at the brand’s expense and then the brand discovers that you maybe need to hope and pray that the adage about all publicity being good holds true.

That’s why I’m interested in this XCOM 2: War of the Chosen [official site] Propaganda Center promo tool, because Firaxis seem to have hit upon a way of obviously asking the internet to do their marketing for them but without accidentally building in the capacity for making themselves the laughing stock in all of this or immediately losing all goodwill they may have accumulated.

“Now available for free on Steam, the XCOM 2: War of the Chosen Propaganda Center contains the Photobooth application included in XCOM 2: War of the Chosen. With it, create your own propaganda posters using a variety of backgrounds, filters and soldier poses of your favorite XCOM troops.”

It actually ended up feeling more in line with an old Photoshop Phriday exercise or a subreddit jape, which is what I initially mistook it for when I saw someone chatting about it online.

As with anything like this you wade through a lot of dross but there are some gems buried in there including this effort starring Bob Ross…

But then I started playing with the photobooth myself:

I have now thrown the challenge over to the team.

Alice did a portrait of our friendship:

And Alec has his mind on our upcoming AGM: