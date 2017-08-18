Best PC gaming deals of the week

It’s the end of another week and what a week it has been. I think we’re all ready for a little old fashioned video game escapism, and what better way to get cracking on that than with a look at some of the best gaming and techy type deals of the past week. As always, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.

UK & US Deals

Pinata Madness at GOG

If there’s a better name for a video game sale than ‘Pinata Madness’, I’ve certainly not heard it. GOG’s fantastically titled range of discounts offers a nice change from the site’s regular weekly sale. You can drop a few coins on a mystery key if you fancy, or just stick to a nice set of discounted titles.

Some highlights:

No Man’s Sky for £15.99 / $23.99 / €23.99

Soma for £6.99 / $8.99 / €7.99

Brothers for £2.69 / $2.99 / €3.09

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition for £4.99 / $5.99 / €6.09

Darkest Dungeon for £7.59 / $9.99 / €9.29

Grim Fandango Remastered for £2.09 / $2.99 / €2.79

Owlboy for £12.99 / $16.69 / €14.79

Invisible Inc. for £4.49 / $5.99 / €6.09

Pinata Madness range from GOG.com

Up to 75% off Warhammer Dawn of War Franchise Collection

The Humble Store is offering up a big ol’ 75% off the price of almost the entire Warhammer 40K Dawn of War franchise. You can pick up each of them individually or go all-in and grab a massive bundle for cheap. Deals for the deal God.

Highlights:

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III for £29.99 / $44.99 / €44.99

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II for £3.74 / $4.99 / €4.99

Ultimate Warhammer 40,000 Collection for £32.49 / $46.49 / €40.49

Dawn of War Franchise Pack for £24.99 / $34.99 / €27.49

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II Chaos Rising for £3.74 / $4.99 / €4.99

Warhammer 40K Dawn of War Franchise sale from Humble Store

GamesPlanet’s Summer Sale

At GamesPlanet currently, you can find the site nearing the end of its Summer Sale range. From now until the end of Sunday 20th August, you can pick up some PC downloads with decent discounts. Here are some of the games on offer:

Pillars of Eternity Champion Edition for £15.99

Splinter Cell Blacklist for £5.44

Valiant Hearts for £5.69

Grow Home for £3.25

Grow Up for £3.79

Toy Soldiers War Chest for £5.79

Virginia for £1.75

Manual Samuel for £2.99

GamesPlanet’s Summer Sale range

Humble Comics Bundle with Transformers and GI Joe

At Humble this week, you can grab a bunch of digital comics from the Transformers and GI Joe series. These are the most recent runs of the books and can be yours for a price of your choosing. Also, if ‘Transformers vs. GI Joe’ was the argument, Transformers is the obvious answer. It just is.

Pay what you want for the Humble Comics Bundle – Transformers vs. GI Joe

Bundle Stars’ Summer Sale

At Bundle Stars, you can find their own version of the old ‘Summer Sale’ chestnut, with an added 10% off your purchase when you enter the code SUMMER10 at checkout. Here are some of the highlights:

Overcooked for £5.84 / $7.64 / €7.19

Rocket League for £8.09 / $10.79 / €10.79

Remember Me for £4.13 / $5.39 / €5.03

Dragon’s Dogma Dark Arisen for £8.20 / $10.25 / €10.25

Yooka-Laylee for £23.62 / $26.99 / €26.99

Worms Armageddon for £1.97 / $2.69 / €2.69

Summer Sale from Bundle Stars

UK Deals

28-inch 4K monitor for £200

It’s a mostly unknown brand, sure, but this EletriQ 28-inch monitor boasts FreeSync as well as full 4K resolution, all for just under £200, which is a whole lot of good stuff to pack into a moderately priced gaming monitor.

ElectriQ 28-inch 4K monitor with FreeSync for £199.97 from LaptopsDirect

£240 off an Acer Predator 4K monitor

If, however, you want to push the boat out a little further, you can spring for this Acer Predator XB271HK 27-inch 4K2K monitor, featuring an IPS panel and G-Sync. It’s currently £240 off over at Ebuyer.

Acer Predator XB271HK 27-inch 4K2K IPS gaming monitor with G-Sync for £499.98 from Ebuyer

£1100 off an LG OLED 4K TV (acronyms!)

Arguably the best 4K television you can buy with human money right now, the LG OLED55C7V is absolutely a luxury purchase. If you’re in the market for a brand new TV and want the best of the best, you can save a massive £1100 off the price of this set by picking it up from Currys PC World and using the code LK100A during checkout.

LG OLED55C7V 55-inch OLED 4K TV for £1899 using code LK100A from Currys PC World

Blade Runner 4K Special Edition Blu-ray set

Blade Runner is a movie with a truly baffling amount of different editions, releases and cuts. The upcoming release of the film’s 4K version adds one (hopefully final) one to the list. Right now, you can pre-order a beautifully put together Special Edition of the 4K cut of Blade Runner, which also comes with every other edition ever released, all on a set of Blu-ray discs. It’s due out later this year.

Blade Runner 4K Special Edition box set for £39.99 from Zavvi

The big set is also available at Amazon UK, though for a higher price at the time of writing. That price may very well come down if the site decides to price match Zavvi.

Blade Runner 4K Special Edition box set for £49.99 from Amazon UK

If you don’t fancy getting every known edition of the movie, you can opt instead to pick up just ‘The Final Cut’ in its 4K form in a fancy steelbook edition as well.

Blade Runner The Final Cut 4K Steelbook Edition for £27.99 from Amazon UK

Ash vs. Evil Dead Blu-rays

Even though the show has been on television for a couple of years now and both seasons have been available on Blu-ray for months in the US, the UK has had to wait for boxed editions of Ash vs. Evil Dead. Until now, that is, since both seasons of the show can be pre-ordered on Blu-ray before their October release. Both box sets are currently cheapest over at Zavvi, where they’ll cost you £24.99 each.

Ash vs. Evil Dead Seasons 1 and 2 on Blu-ray for £24.99 each from Zavvi

Both box sets are also available at Amazon UK, though right now they’re priced up noticeably higher, at around £35 each. Worth checking, though, just in case of a price match.

Ash vs. Evil Dead Season 1 on Blu-ray for £33.99 from Amazon UK

Ash vs. Evil Dead Season 2 on Blu-ray for £34.99 from Amazon UK

US Deals

Prey for $30

Look, this is at least the sixth time Prey has appeared in one of these articles because it’s had a really nice price drop in some form or another. If you’ve been remotely interested in trying your luck at space survival, it can now be yours for $30.

Prey on PC for $29.99 from Amazon US

Okay, we’re done for another week. Keep in mind that deals, prices and availability can change at the drop of a hat, so apologies if you miss out on something you wanted. I’ll be over at Jelly Deals, scouring the world wide web for more deals. Feel free to visit, or follow us on Twitter and give us a like on Facebook.

