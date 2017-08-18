Fishing Planet’s PS4 trailer is the ultimate fish betrayal

Can I lodge a complaint with the Advertising Standards Authority about how the PS4 version of Fishing Planet [official site] got a trailer that was approx one billion times better than the PC trailer? I am FURIOUS right now. We get moody water shots and easy listening and theirs is all TENSION AND FISH AND HYPE AND EXCITING RIFFS AND YES YOU’D BETTER BELIEVE THERE ARE MORE THAN 70 SPECIES OF FISH AND OBVIOUSLY COMPLEX FISH AI IS HAPPENING AND ARE YOU READY FOR THIS BECAUSE I DO NOT THINK YOU ARE READY FOR THIS.
Compare:
With:
Furious.
I suppose I should talk a little about what the game is although obviously I hope all of the fish on PC go to hell for being treacherous and having more fun elsewhere.
Fishing Planet is a free-to-play Early Access fishing sim. It’s been out on PC since… I want to say 2015? Tim Stone actually did a piece about it a couple of years back, digging into how it compared with Euro Fishing. Fishing Planet came out of the matchup favourably but we haven’t actually looked in on the game since, so a lot may have changed. Adam is installing it now to a) check in on the menu music and b) give those PC fish a stern talking-to about their attitudes and marketing strategies.
I have never felt more betrayed by a fish than I do right now.
I caught one entire fish and won the game.
18/08/2017 at 13:26 Harlander says:
Isn’t fishing meant to be boring?
18/08/2017 at 13:40 Ghostwise says:
I suppose you could bore down and fish from an underground lake, but that seems… costly.
18/08/2017 at 13:32 spacedyemeerkat says:
U ok, hun? Inbox me.
(Always wanted to be down with the kids, like.)
18/08/2017 at 13:42 LuminosXI says:
This soundtrack exposes what the Doom marine does on his weekends, now we all know
18/08/2017 at 13:44 wombat191 says:
My uncle apparently likes it to the extent he has 1373 hours in it. No I don’t know why either
18/08/2017 at 13:53 KingFunk says:
You forgot to mention how many dollars a week he makes…?
18/08/2017 at 14:30 welverin says:
Probably leaves it running even when he’s not playing.
18/08/2017 at 18:30 wombat191 says:
Nope He actually plays it
18/08/2017 at 16:03 Jstn says:
That sounds fishy.
Every once in a while, a game uses a launcher whose process doesn’t end after the game is closed. If Steam considers the launcher to be equivalent to the game’s running, then just starting the game and then closing it can cause Steam to keep adding play time until the computer is rebooted. Or your uncle just really likes fishing and needs to move out of the desert.
18/08/2017 at 18:26 wombat191 says:
For those curious.. He REALLY likes fishing, and this is honest, straight playing for hours each day.
18/08/2017 at 18:45 Cederic says:
Or possibly it’s actually got a lot of variety within the game and is exceedingly relaxing and entertaining to play, especially if you’re multitasking with something – the TV, a film, the other half, keeping an eye on the kids..
18/08/2017 at 14:00 Adam Smith says:
Here is my report. I did not hear any music. I was allowed to change the colour of my pants but not of my wellies or plaid shirt. I now realise the plaid shirt is probably my scales since I am now a resident of Fish Planet.
18/08/2017 at 14:03 firepunchd says:
I could be in if I don’t have to wear the stupid branded clothing.
18/08/2017 at 15:54 DelrueOfDetroit says:
Don’t you know that in order to save money on meat costs you have to first spend thousands of dollars on outdoor gear?
18/08/2017 at 14:39 Freud says:
Will not buy unless it has asymmetrical Fish vs Man PvP.
18/08/2017 at 15:56 DelrueOfDetroit says:
I really wanted that trailer to end with Mr.Fisher pulling up a lure full of reeds.
18/08/2017 at 16:51 poliovaccine says:
Holy crap, that second trailer is *hilarious*
18/08/2017 at 16:57 teije says:
It really is. As someone who fishes down at the lake (Erie) on occasion for a spot of relaxation, someone dressed like that would be laughed off the dock. Makes fishing look like race car driving.
18/08/2017 at 19:14 thekelvingreen says:
I love the use of the pigpen cypher hipster cross logo to show that this fishing is cool fishing. None of your fuddy-duddy JR Hartley bollocks here, dude.