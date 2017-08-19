Killing Floor: Incursion brings zombie slaughter to VR

Chop a zombie’s head off with an axe, grab the skull and chuck it at one of his ghoulish friends, all using your own, real-life hands. That’s the kind of thing you can do in Killing Floor: Incursion [official site], which is out now and brings combat based on the excellent Killing Floor games to virtual reality. It’s exclusive to the Rift right now and requires the Oculus Touch to play, so there’s a big barrier to entry, but if you’re already kitted out then it could be a go-er.

The combat looks intense, and you can shoot through the hordes on your own or with a friend in co-op. The Touch gameplay means you can slash your knives in whatever direction and angle you want, or chuck a shotgun to a friend so they can blow the head off a zombie that’s getting too close. Plus, it looks bloody terrifying: the Killing Floor games weren’t exactly scary but being in VR means there’s no escape. Gulp.

Like almost every time I see a VR trailer for a Touch game, I reckon the movement system is where it could trip up. In the trailer, below, you’ll notice that the characters remain stationary in every fight, which gives it the whiff of a shooting gallery, albeit it a fun, gory one. Developer Tripwire Interactive say that players will be able to “freely explore” to search for weapons and ammo but then hunker down in one spot to fight the next onslaught.

If I had a Rift and Touch, it’s one that I’d want to try out, though, just for that free-form combat. Whether my heart would be up to it is another thing.

It’s £29.99/$39.99 on the Oculus Store if you want to check it out.

Developers Tripwire Interactive say they expect to release Incursion for Vive headsets and on Steam “before the end of the year.”