What are we all playing this weekend?

Here’s a game I call Reboot, Remake, Rip Off. It works like Flip, Marry, Kill but with video games and without putting your genitals near anything, being more about which of the options you would most like to see rebooted, remade, and widely copied from, yeah? Let’s start with some neglected first-person shooters.

Reboot, remake, rip off: Red Faction, F.E.A.R., and Sin?

Answers and arguments in the comments, gang.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on.

Adam: I'll be playing "pack my bags and prepare to head to Gamescom", but I'm hoping to find time for Tacoma as well since I've been meaning to play it for a couple of weeks now. Chances are, if I do find time for a game it'll be West of Loathing though. I've only played for a couple of hours and I spent every minute laughing hard enough to break a rib. So much laughter that I couldn't breathe, forcing me to play for a maximum of two minutes at any one time. (it's actually more of a gentle chuckle and constant grin kind of game and I like it very much)

Alec: I'm playing something super-secret that's definitely not turn-based, doesn't have a single alien in it and in no way features any of the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Nothing at all like any of that, no siree.

Alice: I'm off to a wedding this weekend so I'll be playing at impressing my friends' relatives and trying to pass some outrageous lies as true stories. That's some sort of dialogue puzzle game, right. The fact that I always win means it must be a game.

Brendan: [Brendan is still away but will be back next week, I swear. If you think you've seen his shoes in John's garden you haven't so drop it, okay -ed.]

Graham: I haven't played a game in weeks, owing to first moving house and then to the fun of exploring where I now live. I think that'll probably continue, but I can tell you some sweet, game-related lies, if it will make you feel better. About how I'll finally be making time for something shooty-blam, like Wolfenstein: The New Order or LawBreakers or maybe Dying Light. Mm.

John: I took this week off, which involved playing no games on my PC other than Picross things while watching TV shows. I hope, should the mad tornado that is my almost-3-yo afford me the tiniest of gaps, continue to do exactly the same. I keep thinking about playing No Man's Sky some more, with its major update, but then I remember my completely maxed out, top-end ship and the inevitable crushing anticlimax of having been able to buy it after idiotic numbers of hours of play, and find I just can't find it within me to want to play again.

Philippa: This weekend I will be playing Deadly Premonition. I might also visit the fashion museum. If there's time I might try to fit in a spot of corralling some carnivorous plants.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?