What are we all playing this weekend?

Here’s a game I call Reboot, Remake, Rip Off. It works like Flip, Marry, Kill but with video games and without putting your genitals near anything, being more about which of the options you would most like to see rebooted, remade, and widely copied from, yeah? Let’s start with some neglected first-person shooters.
Reboot, remake, rip off: Red Faction, F.E.A.R., and Sin?
Answers and arguments in the comments, gang.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on.
Adam:
I’ll be playing “pack my bags and prepare to head to Gamescom”, but I’m hoping to find time for Tacoma
as well since I’ve been meaning to play it for a couple of weeks now. Chances are, if I do find time for a game it’ll be West of Loathing
though. I’ve only played for a couple of hours and I spent every minute laughing hard enough to break a rib. So much laughter that I couldn’t breathe, forcing me to play for a maximum of two minutes at any one time.
(it’s actually more of a gentle chuckle and constant grin kind of game and I like it very much)
Alec:
I’m playing something super-secret that’s definitely not turn-based, doesn’t have a single alien in it and in no way features any of the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Nothing at all like any of that, no siree.
Alice:
I’m off to a wedding this weekend so I’ll be playing at impressing my friends’ relatives and trying to pass some outrageous lies as true stories. That’s some sort of dialogue puzzle game, right. The fact that I always win means it must be a game.
Brendan: [Brendan is still away but will be back next week, I swear. If you think you’ve seen his shoes in John’s garden you haven’t so drop it, okay -ed.]
Graham:
I haven’t played a game in weeks, owing to first moving house and then to the fun of exploring where I now live. I think that’ll probably continue, but I can tell you some sweet, game-related lies, if it will make you feel better. About how I’ll finally be making time for something shooty-blam, like Wolfenstein: The New Order or LawBreakers
or maybe Dying Light. Mm.
John:
I took this week off, which involved playing no games on my PC other than Picross things while watching TV shows. I hope, should the mad tornado that is my almost-3-yo afford me the tiniest of gaps, continue to do exactly the same.
I keep thinking about playing No Man’s Sky some more, with its major update, but then I remember my completely maxed out, top-end ship and the inevitable crushing anticlimax of having been able to buy it after idiotic numbers of hours of play, and find I just can’t find it within me to want to play again.
Philippa:
This weekend I will be playing Deadly Premonition. I might also visit the fashion museum. If there’s time I might try to fit in a spot of corralling some carnivorous plants.
But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?
19/08/2017 at 10:14 Spacewalk says:
I’m currently trying to get into No Man’s Sky. It’s taking a while though. There’s gotta be a good game in here somewhere but I’m up to my waist in bullshit already and there’s still a lot more to shovel.
19/08/2017 at 10:21 Someoldguy says:
Some more West of Loathing, with a little dash of Tunnels & Trolls Adventures on the mobile. The latter gives me a huge rush of nostalgia for my earliest days of PnP roleplaying. Not many adventures on the app yet, but hopefully it will expand the number and fix a couple of minor niggles before it appears on Steam.
19/08/2017 at 12:43 TheAngriestHobo says:
WoL here as well. I’m on my second playthrough, and aiming to unlock as many hidden achievements as possible this time around. My beanslinger, Aleister Duckly, has enthusiastically thrown himself into necromancy, and in the process has amassed a big collection of penalties as his body withers away. But at least he has skellington friends now!
Also, Gary is adorable, and if you haven’t played WoL with him as your pardner, I would definitely recommend starting up a new game.
19/08/2017 at 10:22 bills6693 says:
Well, Castle Story has released from early access, its in a pretty good state (a few minor bugs but nothing very big that I’ve found) and has had a lot added to it, so that’s my main focus at the moment.
Otherwise, Stellaris has been catching my eye again but with the release of the new expansion in a couple of weeks probably, I’m minimizing my time with that to save up for Synthetic Dawn.
Total Warhammer is a usual go-to and with the expansion on the horizon I’m back into the original in anticipation. Ultimate General: Civil War has been good and am slowly plodding away at a confederate campaign, which I’m finding challenging but in a rewarding way. Transport Fever received an update a few weeks ago and I’ve been playing a bit of that and finally, Interplanetary: Enhanced Edition is a ton of fun and I have a couple of friends who play so if we’re all around at the same time a game of that will probably slip in there over the next few days too!
19/08/2017 at 10:24 Carra says:
I’m close to finishing wasteland 2. Surprisingly I’m having much more fun with it then with Mass effect Andromeda.
19/08/2017 at 10:27 kwyjibo says:
I’ve got an Xbox One controller arriving today, so going to catch up on more controllery things like Owlboy.
And a bit of duelyst of course.
19/08/2017 at 10:38 fuggles says:
Reboot chaos engine
Remake Terra Nova
Rip off supreme commander to make wh40k epic.
I’m working or working on soulstorm mods I imagine. Sigh.
Also sin? None of those, just continue what was started, then move onto continuing fakk2.
19/08/2017 at 10:44 The Almighty Moo says:
West of Loathing for me, based solely on the Wot I Think on this very site. Enjoying it very much.
19/08/2017 at 10:46 nattydee says:
Heading towards 200+ hours in long war 2. Holy fuck is it a good time, but frustrating when you lose the meta and take 20+ hours to realize it.
19/08/2017 at 10:51 Grizzly says:
I have re-installed my computer and want to do some driving, so I’m currently downloading a car.
19/08/2017 at 13:01 LennyLeonardo says:
Don’t forget to install drivers. Haha bonk.
19/08/2017 at 10:56 Rainshine says:
Reboot: Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit. I want a racing game about high-speed car chases, with no plot, spike strips, and highway ramp jumping. Train collisions are a bonus.
Remake: While my first instinct is SMAC, it feels a bit like trying to improve on Chocolate Peanut Butter pie, so I’ll go with Arcanum.
Rip off: Hard to say. Probably CK2. I don’t know how, but I want more games that makes me feel like I’m an observer of a story on what’s going on anyways, without my intervention. That doesn’t really convey the whole feeling, but…
19/08/2017 at 13:49 -Spooky- says:
Forza Horizon 3 ;)
19/08/2017 at 11:00 Chorltonwheelie says:
Started a second run through of Dishonoured 2 as Emily. After systematically murdering my way through every soldier, civilian, servant, dog and rat in every district as Corvo I’m demonstrating my sincere regret by killing nothing and no one. The future of the Ilse’s is bright.
19/08/2017 at 11:02 ocelotwildly says:
Hoping to get a good way further through Hollow Knight when I get the chance. Goodness me that game is something special. It seems sappy to say it, but the sense of discovery that comes from the atmosphere and world building makes even me, a cynical husk of a man, feel like I’m a kid on my summer holidays again.
19/08/2017 at 11:23 Alice O'Connor says:
I’m realising that the rules of Flip, Marry, Kill are less widely known than I’d assumed.
19/08/2017 at 12:11 MiniMatt says:
Let’s see if I understand the format then. Sticking to FPS:
Reboot: Not sure, kinda think taking Rainbow 6 back to the start again might be good, but get the idea the latest one has done that to some extent with some success. edit: oooh, or Battlefield 2142, remains quite unique and was last one I was any good at
Remake: AVP – the good one from the olden days. I know they keep trying to remake it. One day they’ll get it right.
Rip-off: Planetside 2 – we need more massively multiplayer shooters. I stand a chance of hitting someone when there’s 500 of you.
19/08/2017 at 12:50 dahools says:
I think you are supposed to stick to the 3 games mentioned above by Alice. Then order them accordingly and justify. Not bring in your own 3 games.
Next week she will give you 3 new games to pick from. ;)
Having only played Red faction though I will choose that for my remake. I seem to remember lots of destruction of walls with C4
19/08/2017 at 12:53 Imbecile says:
I suspect its more to do with the fact that talking about what you are playing takes up a reasonable amount of typing, everyone is used to it, and everyone likes it. The flip, marry avoid thang is a totally worth asking, but maybe as its own post?
19/08/2017 at 13:15 Shinard says:
I didn’t think everyone else was playing right…
19/08/2017 at 13:20 The Almighty Moo says:
Kill Sin, marry Fear and flip Red Faction.
But if you must have it your way Alice I reckon it’s probably Rip off Red Faction for destroying things, remake FEAR and reboot Sin…if you really must.
19/08/2017 at 11:36 Crafter says:
This might make me some sort of heretic but I am having a lot of fun with my Switch.
Currently Splatoon 2 is where my fun is at.
I would recommend anybody interested in online shooters to try it, it has some very interesting game design. There are so many things to say about the ink mechanics alone.
Every mechanic of the game feels like it has been very well thought out and forms a cohesive experience that feels so very different from something like Counter Strike.
Shooting other people is often secondary to controlling the terrain.
19/08/2017 at 12:45 Kitsunin says:
That’s cool. It’d be nice to not have to overpay for a Switch.
19/08/2017 at 13:03 LennyLeonardo says:
I’m currently playing Breath of the Wild on a 4 1/2 hour train journey. I don’t regret overpaying for my Switch at all.
19/08/2017 at 11:40 Solgarmr says:
Darkwoood, now that it is finally out. Well soon as I get some work done first.
19/08/2017 at 11:45 NetharSpinos says:
Reboot: F.E.A.R. In a strange way I do sort of miss those creepy Alma-induced nightmares.
Remake: Sin, perhaps as some sort of future police procedural simulator?
Rip off: Red Faction, for that delicious physics destruction engine.
As for WAWAPTW, I am mostly playing the Winterooth tribe in Total Warhammer and starting a fledgling coloney of tribals in Rimworld. Against my better judgement I am reinstalling XCOM 2, and I am impatiently waiting for Twar 2 & Divinity: Original Sin 2.
Also contemplating buying Prey for a good FPS to sink my teeth into.
19/08/2017 at 11:57 stringerdell says:
the division is free this weekend so ill jump into that and have a look i reckon
19/08/2017 at 12:11 FlyingWhales says:
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. I’m enjoying it a lot more than I expected, especially after reading so many underwhelmed opinions on the game. While I can’t shake the feeling I’m just playing a prettied up Human Revolution expansion, it’s still an immersive, plenty fun time with quite a lovely art style and aesthetic.
19/08/2017 at 12:12 SuperJonty says:
Prey, the whole Prey, and nothing but the Prey. Except when Prey is Dead Cells.
19/08/2017 at 12:30 svge says:
Rip off F.E.A.R for it’s enemy behaviour.
Remake red faction because I never played it
Reboot sin because I never played it.
19/08/2017 at 12:54 fiendling says:
I’ve completed all I can of Tower of Time, now on to Darkwood. I have held off on playing Darkwood until it left EA to avoid a compromised experience. Now I am really looking forward to diving in.
19/08/2017 at 13:12 Jumpy142 says:
Still just slogging through the Borderlands DLCs with my girlfriend. Think we’re getting close, but you can never be sure with this game.
19/08/2017 at 13:26 TrentTech says:
Reboot: F.E.A.R. – With today’s tech it could be awesome action and scary as hell.
Remake: Sin – Complete like-for-like remake of the original Sin would be awesome, DOS prompts and all.
Rip-off: Red Faction – The original, take it’s original dynamic geo-mod tech, it’s heat vision, it’s rail gun, all of that and put it in a new game not held back by the Red Faction franchise and the direction it moved into.
19/08/2017 at 13:27 Shinard says:
Remake Sin, the graphics stand up least well today.
Reboot Red Faction, the world’s great and I would love to run around Mars again knocking down walls with a sledgehammer.
Rip off F.E.A.R., for gods sake somebody needs to rip off the A.I. Nothing else was spectacular, though the horror bits were good, but somebody needs to rip off that A.I.
And I got back into Skyrim recently, so that’s what I’m playing this weekend. Running through as an Orc with two handed weapons and heavy armour, and trying to make a decent living as a smith. And I never explored the Dwarven ruins, so I’m doing that now.
I’ve been meaning to go back into Hearthstone as well, to check out the new expansion. I always loved the adventures, so I’m looking forward to taking on Arthas.
19/08/2017 at 13:27 lagiacrux says:
trying to finish trails of cold steel. enjoying the game very much. interesting combat, all the anime tropes and the story seems pretty well. but the best part imho is the insane worldbuilding. its so dense with characters and little stories to discover i love it.
IF i manage to finish it finally i will give hellblade a try. heart intersting stuff about it.
19/08/2017 at 13:39 Singular says:
Attempting to get into Civ6, again…
Is there something wrong with me? Civ has been like the game of my life. I played Civ to Civ4, spent over 20 years loving this series, but just lost it at number 5 and can’t get it back :(
I want it back.
19/08/2017 at 13:43 Glubber says:
Eternal Card Game has me in its grip at the moment.
19/08/2017 at 14:06 AutonomyLost says:
I’ll mainly be playing Agents of Mayhem, possibly some Titanfall 2, and I may decide to try out Lawbreakers.