Space opera strategy game Ancient Frontier out 21 Sept

Ancient Frontier [official site] is a hexy thing. It’s a space strategy game where you and your ships blast through other fleets to the backdrop of a story about warring factions and intergalactic intrigue. I’m a sucker for hex-based battlefields so I’m looking forward to seeing how it turns out, and developers Fair Weather Studios are trying to let the story drive the game, with two campaigns that have fully-voiced dialogue. I don’t have long to wait as Fair Weather have confirmed a release date of September 21st.

This is the second game from the studio, the first being last year’s sci-fi shoot ’em up Bladestar. Ancient Frontier is based on the same universe, as the team explain:

“The universe is built off of the story established in our first project, Bladestar, but takes it much deeper with warring factions, double crossing corporations, privateers, and galactic governments. Take control of massive fleets of capital ships and support craft and navigate the rich multi-faceted story of Ancient Frontier. Players will explore, conquer, pillage, or liberate the frontiers of space.”

It’s got RPG elements too, in that you can level up and customise your ships. It all hinges on how well those two campaigns are written and acted, and how well they’re complemented by that turn-based combat, so let’s wait and see.

Footage of the game is thin on the ground so far but here’s a short clip from last month: