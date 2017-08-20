The Sunday Papers

Sundays are for hanging out with your kid, taking them somewhere fun, and hoping they’ll play on their own for at least a few minutes while you browse on your phone. Quick, before he or she notices the phone in your hand – click these links to the week’s best games writing.
The lovely Rab Florence, our former Cardboard Children columnist, is launching a new tabletop game review show. It sounds very Rab: Cast The Bones is described as, “a Lovecraftian horror satire about a dead board game review.” I will definitely watch this. It’s currently up on Patreon and at the time of writing a little more than halfway towards its funding goal.
Board game video reviewer Ben Eddings had a small but loyal viewership. His folksy lo-fi review show “Cast The Bones”, created in his own home, made him a small living and gave him a sense of purpose. But now Ben Eddings is dead. And his story has caught the eye of a journalist, Sophie Bakerleigh. What happened to Ben Eddings? Who is uploading videos, pretending to be him? Why is his cult still growing? And who is the true designer of the sprawling, poisonous board game The Lord Of Blank Faces?
Chris Donlan used the release of a mobile spin-off to talk about why the Titanfall series might have failed to capture the huge audience it no doubt deserves. I agree 100%.
Titanfall’s fiction is of a very utilitarian future. It’s mining corporations in space, as far as I can tell: everything’s beige and grey and quarry-ish. This is intentional, of course: Titanfall’s selling you its fiction with all this stuff, and it seems to want to make mechs that fall out of orbit seem entirely plausible. But it also serves to hide the true wit and invention that lurks at the heart of this series: a series where you get to flip time back and forth to create platforming speedruns, or in which a house is built around you during a fight through a training facility.
I enjoyed this new podcast from Kotaku, Fave This. In the first episode Gita Jackson and Patricia Hernandez discuss “why it’s harder to become friends with strangers online now.”
Samuel Roberts at PC Gamer talked to developers about whether games respect their audience’s time, and the ways they’re changing to do better.
“I do think that every game dev who’s responsible for checkpoints should be forced to spend a year raising a child,” Kennedy says. “Sometimes you don’t have any option but to put the controller down. I think there are strong reasons to prevent someone from pausing or saving, but those reasons are sometimes overwritten because the real world has children, fires and grocery deliveries.”
Also at PC Gamer, Joe Donnelly tries to win a chicken dinner in Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds using only his fists.
I grew to understand what Gil Lawson was getting at when she suggested Battlegrounds’ map gets more haunting as you play it, happening upon quaint nooks and crannies I hadn’t previously realised existed—all the while becoming interminably frustrated by my inability to tuck my bloody legs beneath a bed frame or under a hedge or behind a parked car.
This story of how a crude joke snuck into a small town newspaper with disastrous (and expensive) consequences is wonderful and sad.
At first glance, it is a curious addition to my collection of misfit items, the others of which have obvious personal resonance. The headline, INEXPERIENCE FACES GREEN WAVE SOCCER, suggests nothing beyond some sort of small-town newspaper sports preview story, and the byline (Nick DeLeonibus) is that of a name that rings unfamiliar to most. Upon closer inspection, you can ascertain that the piece appeared in the Gallatin (Tenn.) News Examiner in the winter of 1997.
The secret rhythm behind Radiohead’s Videotape.
Gary Lineker is unexpectedly the hero we need.
Music this week is still bands from Japan. Try Shishamo’s Bye Bye.
20/08/2017 at 11:40 Indigo says:
Aaaand… Bioware/EA have officially cancelled any DLC/SP additions and patches to Mass Effect Andromeda yesterday…
Link to Bioware blog
20/08/2017 at 11:51 Grizzly says:
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOooooooooooooo
Although tbf that game is already full with content.
20/08/2017 at 15:24 welverin says:
No dlc? eh. No patches, that’s not good.
I gave up on the campaign, because the random crashes sapped my will to keep playing.
20/08/2017 at 14:11 mpk says:
As disappointed as I was with MEA, this news is even more disappointing.
20/08/2017 at 12:03 Faldrath says:
That Radiohead video is absolutely brilliant. Thank you for sharing.
20/08/2017 at 12:47 particlese says:
Yeah, thanks for sharing. I’m not particularly into their music (too Pink Floyd-depressing for regular listening), but I admire and like reading about the genuinely interesting stuff they do from time to time.
20/08/2017 at 16:18 DelrueOfDetroit says:
She has done some other really good videos for Vox including a video on how Grey Poupon became so widely used in rap lyrics and she did a recent one on the origin of the 80s drum sound.
20/08/2017 at 13:49 Kollega says:
What’s interesting about Titanfall 2 is that for me, personally, the “thematic beigeness” was one of the upsides to the game. I actually wanted a sort of semi-plausible, used-future military sci-fi game in my life, which at the same time would be more than just a ripoff of Aliens… and Titanfall delivers, by actually making this sort of thing well-depicted and interesting enough to keep attention on. I feel that being outright cartoonish would actually detract from the game, and the way it is now, with down-to-earth-looking aesthetics for insanely advanced technology, and some much-needed color added to grey military sci-fi corridors by all the wallrunning and giant robots (and by having environments in colors other than brown), it looks exactly right for what it is.
20/08/2017 at 13:51 Baines says:
Titanfall failed to capture a huge audience because it wasn’t Call of Duty or Battlefield, nor was it a masthead release (Halo, N64 Goldeneye/Perfect Dark) for a console. Regardless of its pedigree, it was “just another FPS” (unlike Destiny, which was able to bill itself as an MMO by Bungee).
20/08/2017 at 15:46 Hedgeclipper says:
And the first was multiplayer only, so absent rave reviews I’d assume the single player was only grudgingly added in the second and toss it on the cheap sale wishlist, but its Origin only so meh who cares?
20/08/2017 at 14:11 Dinger says:
That Pearlman article is pretty good. Reminded me of back when I did software testing for an independent house a long time ago (someone mentioned Full Metal Planète; we did some final testing on that), 88-89ish. We’d often use the high scores for a variety of crude jokes. An NFL-alike game that didn’t pay for the licenses, so could only mention the towns (e.g., Green Bay, or Washington, D.C., but not the “Packers” or #). Well, we’d make sure in the leaderboards, the team names were differently-offensive, e.g., a dysphemism for anal sex for the Green Bay team, or making the Washington, D.C. team less offensive by naming them after prepuces). Similarly, we’d fill the high score lists with obscenities.
Well, our boss didn’t tell us of the practice that some of our clients had of mastering the final test disc. The logic being: after all, if it worked for the testers, you know that copy is good. But when you have 10,000 copies of an obscenity-laden Amiga Outrun out in the wild, well that’s a teachable moment.
Fortunately no libel, and no jobs (that I know of) were lost.
20/08/2017 at 15:12 DelrueOfDetroit says:
I accidentally read the comments on that tweet. Does anyone have a bottle of rye I can borrow?
20/08/2017 at 15:23 Stargazer86 says:
Who knew a story about donkey dicks could be so depressing.
20/08/2017 at 15:52 stringerdell says:
Not surprised about Gary Lineker to be honest, good man. He isn’t afraid to speak out on various issues, catches a lot of flak for it in the red tops
20/08/2017 at 16:13 Cederic says:
Gary Linekar appears to want May to criticise him.
But maybe I came here for games writing. Silly of me.
20/08/2017 at 16:19 DelrueOfDetroit says:
You don’t seem very upset by the sports article.
20/08/2017 at 17:46 Metalfish says:
Or the music that appears on this feature every single week.
I do wish the “I wish [hobbyist website] would focus only [product without context]” people would all band together so they can be tedious elsewhere. Probably somewhere entirely void of all human culture or they’d be massive hypocrites….
20/08/2017 at 17:02 freedomispopular says:
Battlefield 1 release date: Oct 21, 2016
Titanfall 2 release date: Oct 28, 2016
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare release date: Nov 04, 2016
I’m pretty sure that’s the real reason for Titanfall’s relative lack of success.
20/08/2017 at 17:24 Chillicothe says:
“…but those reasons are sometimes overwritten because the real world has children, fires and grocery deliveries.”
And which is more important to an adult? Yeah.