Age of Empires 4 coming from Company of Heroes devs

After returning to Age of Empires II for an ‘HD’ re-release and several years of new expansions, reviving the long-dormant real-time strategy series, Microsoft have finally announced a brand new instalment. Age of Empires IV [official site] is in the works at Relic Entertainment, the folks best known for the Company of Heroes, Homeworld, and Dawn of War games. What a treat! And what a surprise.
Microsoft also revealed a release date for Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, the revamp of the first game. AND they confirmed that Definitive Editions of 2 and 3 will follow. Strat-o-rama!
Age of Empires IV is coming, and that’s about all we know beyond being able to pick out empires and eras from this announcement trailer:
What’s most surprising about AoE 4 is that Relic are making it. For over a decade, they’ve worked on games published by their owners – THQ, and now Sega. I didn’t know it was even a possibility for them to make games for others. I certainly am keen to see what they’re doing. We don’t yet know what they’re doing or when we’ll get to play, though.
“Stay tuned for more details, we cannot wait to tell you more,” the AoE team say.
Far before then, Age of Empires: Definitive Edition will launch on October 19th. Unlike the ‘HD’ version of AoE 2 that’s been receiving expansions over the past few years, AoE’s Def Ed brings all-new graphics as well as underlying improvements and bunging in expansions. For those who worry about things changing too much, today’s AoEfest did include a list of things that will stay the same.
Presumably the Definitive Editions of 2 and 3 will follow similar paths. And you’d hope that those new AoE 2 expansions — The Forgotten, The African Kingdoms, and Rise of the Rajas — will be included? Details on all this are thin for now, announced only this evening while surrounded by a crowd of men wearing capes. Gamescom.
If you’re an AoEhead, you might want to watch the replay of tonight’s stream for more fan fun and a look back over the series’ history. And do read our look at the mod team who revived Empires.
21/08/2017 at 22:02 DarkFenix says:
Oh dear, of all the worst dev studios to resurrect an old beloved classic, they’ve picked the cream of the crop.
Cue Age of Empires 4, a hybrid MOBA, action RPG, FPS, CCG, and rhythm game. With a few RTS elements thrown in on the side of course.
21/08/2017 at 22:14 Graham Smith says:
Relic are amazing and make the best real-time strategy games around these days.
21/08/2017 at 23:01 lich0 says:
Relic, the people behind the DoW III fiasco? That game is a complete failure and even CoH2 became a DLC\microtransaction infested mess. It’s safe to say that at this point they aren’t capable of producing anything with quality.
Funnily enough the last good RTS came from ex-Relic guys – Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak.
22/08/2017 at 01:15 Xocrates says:
DoW III only real sin is not being as good as the previous 2.
Like it or not, DoW III is easily one of the better RTSs in recent years. Sure, it made a few dubious decisions and took several risks that didn’t pay off, but there really is nothing fundamentally wrong with it.
22/08/2017 at 01:55 DarkFenix says:
DoW3 is one of the only RTS games in recent years and I think you’re being very lenient on it for that. Systems like cover, suppression, morale, and other features that gave the gameplay a bit of depth were either gutted to almost nothing or removed altogether.
The game had an absurd grind element added to it, I’d love to know who thought that was a good idea.
Map design is the worst it’s ever been, mostly looking like something a former intern from LoL thought would be great.
DoW3 suffers from a lot more than not living up to its predecessors, it’s a genuinely bad game. I hated DoW2 but I can at least admit it’s a good game on its own merits, DoW3 isn’t even that. And apparently its commercial performance reflects that as well as the player reviews, after all why else would they be giving everyone 50% off coupons less than four months after release?
22/08/2017 at 01:57 Seth_Keta says:
DoW III’s sins are far greater than just not being as good as DoW II. The biggest sin is making it feel like a MOBA instead of an RTS. There is no RTS. You just create a swarm then rely on heroes. That’s a MOBA.
There are also better RTS games that have been released in recent years. Someone already mentioned one in the other comments.
22/08/2017 at 02:19 Xocrates says:
@DarkFenix: I genuinely don’t know how to reply to you. From my reading none of you arguments point to a “bad” game, as they stem from “I don’t like this feature” or “one of both of the previous ones did this one thing a bit better” which we had already established.
You say that DoW III isn’t good even in it’s own merits, what do you mean? Aside from failing to get an audience, where do the game’s design or mechanics actually get in the way of each other or the game’s overall goal?
@Seth_Keta: I’m sorry, I simply do not buy the MOBA argument. It’s unimaginative bullshit that does not mean anything. The game takes some ideas from MOBA’s sure, but Dawn of War always had heroes, and they were often quite powerful. That type of play has an history of around 20 years on RTS by now, and it’s not because it was expanded a bit that the game became a different genre.
21/08/2017 at 23:04 DarkFenix says:
Is it even possible to say that with a straight face after DoW3 and CoH2? If you said this 10 years ago I’d have wholeheartedly agreed, but now? Not a chance.
21/08/2017 at 22:21 DavishBliff says:
your avin a laff m8
21/08/2017 at 22:25 Solidstate89 says:
What the hell are you blabbering about? With Ensemble having closed its doors years ago, Relic is the premiere RTS game dev outfit.
21/08/2017 at 23:07 DarkFenix says:
To be the premiere RTS game developer, one would need to develop top notch RTS games. Relic haven’t made one of those since CoH1, 11 years ago.
21/08/2017 at 22:31 rocketman71 says:
They’re certainly not going to do worse than the shitty P2W thing that Robot released.
21/08/2017 at 23:17 Asurmen says:
Because Relic are totally known for doing that.
Oh, wait,they’ve pretty much only ever produced RTS games. Silly me.
21/08/2017 at 22:07 Zorgulon says:
I wonder what historical period it will be set in. Strict chronology (and the fact they’re remastering all the previous games) would suggest that it will be Napoleonic through to the Victorian era perhaps? Perhaps featuring the Scramble for Africa, and the Spanish-American war?
21/08/2017 at 22:26 BooleanBob says:
This is something of a make or break opportunity for Relic, I think. If Company of Heroes 2 got a lukewarm response, Dawn of War III’s was decidedly chilly. But here they are, making the first instalment in over a decade of an enormously popular series.
Combined with the fact that the genre is kind of starved of competition at the moment, this could be an immensely profitable venture. But put out a turkey and consign the big-budget RTS to another few years in the wilderness and they might never recover from the reputational damage.
Personally I hope they knock it out of the park.
21/08/2017 at 22:33 trooperwally says:
Well naturally I’m excited because it’s AoE and AoE1 and Aoe2 were basically my childhood and teenage years. But I’m also cautious because AoE3 was decent enough but seemed to lose a fair bit of what made AoE2 so awesome whilst adding in a load of cruft.
At the moment the sceptical side of me is winning the battle in my head. What AoE4 needs to be really awesome is great design. And as with all great design it’s as much about making tough calls about what you can do without more than it’s about cramming in snazzy features. If they make a streamlined, historical RTS which looks beautiful, has a great soundtrack and memorable sound effects (you know the conversion sound from AoE1…) then that’s all it needs. If they add RPG elements or something then it’s heading in the wrong direction.
21/08/2017 at 22:34 sterlins says:
Please don’t relegate this game to windows 10 exclusive. I know valve takes a cut if they sell it on steam, and maybe they don’t want to support their competition, but no ones gonna buy this game if they don’t release it on steam. Windows 10 store needs some severe changes if they are gonna continue to exclusively sell on it.
21/08/2017 at 22:43 bills6693 says:
My exact thoughts. It could be the best RTS in a decade (we’ll see…) but if it’s a Windows Store exclusive, it’s doomed to poor sales. I hate exclusivity, it is so bad for competition. Release on Steam, Windows Store, GOG etc. Allow consumers some choice! If you want to sell through your store, make your store better!
21/08/2017 at 23:04 darkath says:
I doubt Sega (owners of Relic entertainment), who have been quite business savvy recently, would allow such a terrible business decision
21/08/2017 at 23:33 sterlins says:
Is sega involved in this? I thought microsoft would be the publishers for this since AoE is their IP. I guess it could be a joint effort, but if it’s just microsoft I’d imagine they’re gonna stick to their past policies of releasing their games on windows 10.
22/08/2017 at 00:56 Xocrates says:
Sega owns relic, so the game would straight up not exist without Sega’s approval.
Granted, it’s entirely possible that Microsoft is funding the whole thing and Sega doesn’t particularly care what they do.
22/08/2017 at 03:04 Relkin109 says:
Sega does own the IP but Microsoft has paid to publish these games. It’s been confirmed by several other gaming sites that the remaster of 2 and 3 as well as the new 4 will be windows 10 only on their windows store. Disgruntled sighs abounds.
21/08/2017 at 22:44 Pizzzahut says:
Disappointment in 3, 2, 1…
21/08/2017 at 23:16 kud13 says:
So many conflicting thoughts about this…
1) Relic. Relic make squad-based RTSs. I dunno how I’d feel about an AoE that’s squad-based from the get-go (mind you, I loved the formations gameplay of Cossacks, which is the AoE3 we should’ve had, so who knows?)
2) moving AoE 2 and AoE3 to DE. This isn’t a big deal for AoE3, but AoE2 has a strong community that’s already fractured between steam-based HD and community-supported original AoC and the Voobly multiplayer platform atand community patches). There’s been a lot of fan-run developments to reconcile the 2 platforms, and we’re now at a point where you can even use your new HD expansion civilizations on voobly with all the benefits of community-patched AI and pathfinding as well as better netcode.
The chances of such cooperation being allowed for WinStore exclusive DE versions? Slim to none.
3) This is Microsoft’s big push to rekindle their “Windows gaming” (to quote Phil Spencer). Sceptics are saying that if these DE versions flop on WinStore, they’ll nevitably come to steam. I’m not so sure, and I don’t want the AoE series to become collateral damage in the latest round of “platform wars”
4) this situation is confusing, but i’m adopting a cautiously pessimistic outlook.
21/08/2017 at 23:33 Thule says:
Tentatively excited about this, however I’m somewhat worried about this as well considering it’s Microsoft and Relic. Microsoft can screw this up by making it exclusive on Winstore or something and Relic hasn’t made a good game since DoW II.
22/08/2017 at 00:50 racccoon says:
I just hope there’s a change somewhere.
22/08/2017 at 01:58 FhnuZoag says:
I think Relic *are* the premier RTS devs these days… but mostly by process of elimination. Nobody else seems to want to do them any more (Total War doesn’t count). They’ve been pretty inconsistent lately, but still I’m hopeful.
22/08/2017 at 02:28 foszae says:
Considering how savagely they’ve desecrated the CoH and DoW franchises, there’s no way that Relic counts as a ‘premier’ developer anymore. It’s just a brand name that has lost all connexion to its glory days. It’s nothing but an abattoir where RTS goes to die
22/08/2017 at 04:26 fish99 says:
Not setting my expectations high here, since A) I didn’t like CoH, and B) I don’t think AoE translated well to 3D. AoE2 was (and still is) such a good and fun RTS though (that I spent hundreds of hours playing) and we don’t really have anything that has filled that niche since, so here’s hoping for the best.
The inevitability of this being locked to the Windows 10 Store and UWP pretty much guarantees low sales and a small playerbase though.