Assassin’s Creed Origins trailer bops to Leonard Cohen

A new cinematic trailer for Assassin’s Creed Origins [official site] is basically a Leonard Cohen music video, which is a fine thing to be. The big German games show Gamescom starts this week, which means the streets are running orange with trailers. If we’re to be shown all these things which don’t represent video games at all, hey, at least they’re letting us listen to Leonard Cohen. I just listened to Leonard Cohen for work purposes! I don’t remember much else. Pyramids and Cleopatra and Romans and some bloke with a cool hat and murders? And Leonard Cohen.

Decent song, You Want It Darker. Ta Len.

Origins is the first big Assassin’s Creed game since the series took a break from annual instalments. As for what it’s actually like, great gobs of gameplay are all over the Internet since E3, and you can read Adam’s words after he played too:

“In fact, after its gap year, I’m not sure if Assassin’s Creed has found itself or not. It’s found a new look, a new culture, a new set of stuff to collect. Hopefully the new stuff is actually meaningful, and I think it might be, even if it’s only giving ‘+4 to accuracy’. That’s better than ‘+1 to the number of these things you’ve picked up’. “It certainly seems to be a little bit better at all of the things that an Assassin’s Creed game does, and that’s probably enough. It’ll be enough for me, if this recreation of Egypt is as fascinating and beautiful as the little slice I saw, but in all of the sprawl, I can’t help but hope that the new RPG elements provide a clearer sense of identity.”

Assassin’s Creed Origins is due out on October 27th. Ubisoft haven’t yet announced the series’ traditional PC delay, so maybe we’ll even get this one on time.