Assassin’s Creed Origins trailer bops to Leonard Cohen

A new cinematic trailer for Assassin’s Creed Origins [official site] is basically a Leonard Cohen music video, which is a fine thing to be. The big German games show Gamescom starts this week, which means the streets are running orange with trailers. If we’re to be shown all these things which don’t represent video games at all, hey, at least they’re letting us listen to Leonard Cohen. I just listened to Leonard Cohen for work purposes! I don’t remember much else. Pyramids and Cleopatra and Romans and some bloke with a cool hat and murders? And Leonard Cohen.
Decent song, You Want It Darker. Ta Len.
Origins is the first big Assassin’s Creed game since the series took a break from annual instalments. As for what it’s actually like, great gobs of gameplay are all over the Internet since E3, and you can read Adam’s words after he played too:
“In fact, after its gap year, I’m not sure if Assassin’s Creed has found itself or not. It’s found a new look, a new culture, a new set of stuff to collect. Hopefully the new stuff is actually meaningful, and I think it might be, even if it’s only giving ‘+4 to accuracy’. That’s better than ‘+1 to the number of these things you’ve picked up’.
“It certainly seems to be a little bit better at all of the things that an Assassin’s Creed game does, and that’s probably enough. It’ll be enough for me, if this recreation of Egypt is as fascinating and beautiful as the little slice I saw, but in all of the sprawl, I can’t help but hope that the new RPG elements provide a clearer sense of identity.”
Assassin’s Creed Origins is due out on October 27th. Ubisoft haven’t yet announced the series’ traditional PC delay, so maybe we’ll even get this one on time.
21/08/2017 at 13:41 asthasr says:
Wow. There’s something gross about using this song (which is deeply spiritual and meditative) to advertise AssCreed.
21/08/2017 at 14:18 int says:
I would have gone with something more upbeat like this:
21/08/2017 at 15:09 Sian says:
Taken out of context – or rather, set in the context of Assassin’s Creed – “You want it darker, we kill the flame” sounds pretty bad-ass, and that was all marketing was looking for, probably.
21/08/2017 at 16:07 poliovaccine says:
Ugh my thoughts exactly. Leonard Cohen is on par with William Blake – using his tunes for anything short of worship seems straight up cartoon evil.
21/08/2017 at 18:14 Ninja Dodo says:
Good lord, he was a great musician/songwriter, not the friggin messiah. I didn’t know it was Leonard Cohen, but I thought it was a good choice of song… certainly fit the atmosphere (in keeping with the series tradition of anachronistic trailer music).
21/08/2017 at 20:12 GeoX says:
Well, I do think poliovaccine overstates the case a little, but the fact is, it IS a deeply spiritual song written by a dying man, and using it to promote your murder simulator can’t help but feel extremely vulgar to say the least.
21/08/2017 at 16:15 GeoX says:
Yeah, this is crass as hell. They weren’t trying to appeal to COHEN fans with it, that’s for sure.
21/08/2017 at 15:04 BaronKreight says:
I first heard Cohen in True Detective TV show. I think that was the one and only song of his I listened to. I recognised his voice instantly watching this trailer.
Kinda interested in this new AC not because of the game but because of the setting.
21/08/2017 at 15:11 Sian says:
Up to and including Black Flag I bought every Assassin’s Creed game, and I finished even the quite unremarkable number 3, but then the series just dropped off my radar. This setting, though, kind of interests me. I won’t be picking it up at launch, but it might make my wishlist this time around.
21/08/2017 at 16:11 orbit_l says:
Yeah same here, although I did playtest Unity. Considering picking this one up, though, Egypt looks gorgeous.
21/08/2017 at 15:24 Zorgulon says:
Like the two commenters above me, I think the setting looks great.
It’s a shame, I’d love to play a game set in Egypt around the Roman invasion. I just have very little desire to play an Assassin’s Creed game.
21/08/2017 at 18:26 Ninja Dodo says:
I’ve been pretty burnt out on the series – skipped Syndicate entirely – but coupled with the setting what I’m reading about the design changes sounds promising. Ditching the mini-map, overlapping quests instead of one mission at a time, more focus on exploration, improved combat… sounds good to me. Plus I’m a big Egyptian history nerd so that helps.
(link to ign.com)
Only thing I’m not super keen on is the step back in animation quality. They apparently switched to code-driven (as opposed to anim-driven) movement, which is fine, but in the gameplay I’ve seen they hadn’t really adjusted animation to accommodate this (lot of sliding feet and jarring transitions). Hopefully they can polish that some more before release.