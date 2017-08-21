BioShock is ten years old today

BioShock is ten years old! The first-person shooter set in the underwater city of Rapture was released on August 21, 2007 in North America (and on the 24th elsewhere), and I’ve been digging through RPS’s archives for the things we wrote about the game upon its release.
Relevant: BioShock came out the day after RPS officially launched on August 20th, as John wrote about earlier today. That means the site was just a baby when BioShock came out, and Kieron interviewing Ken Levine on the making of the game was one of the site’s launch day features.
One of the advantages of having an aesthetic which is consistent and a great art team is that, once they know what they’re doing, they can create very beautiful things very quickly. All those questions you ask when you build an object into a world become a lot easier. When you’re struggling with your aesthetic, it slows everything down. A talented art team with a clear aesthetic will go really far, really fast. That’s not to underestimate the amount of work and talent. They’re incredibly productive and – for the industry – small. Bioshock was made by a team of between fifty and eighty people, compared to ones you see at other publishers of 150-200.
Meanwhile, a week later John had thoroughly enjoyed the game but argued that it wasn’t the 10/10 other sites were giving it. Among his reasons was:
The final boss fight, which Kieron mentioned a while back, was just awful. It’s not just out of place for the rest of the game. It’s a bloody terrible boss fight. It’s far easier to left-mouse your way through than any of the early Big Daddy fights, which is appalling. I loathe boss fights, and I’m only interested in them when they demand cunning over luck and reflexes. This asked for neither, letting me kill Fontaine with only a few crossbow bolts, no plasmids at all, and at its most ridiculous, allowing me to hack a security bot, presumably while Mr All Powerful stood still tapping his toes, politely waiting.
The archives also reminded me what a cloud BioShock released under, as Steam struggled to serve the game to the masses trying to download it and restrictive DRM stopped people installing it on more than two computers. Eesh. Also it reminded me that RPS used to post cosplay pictures pretty regularly, which I’m taking as license to start doing again.
For my part, I loved BioShock when I first played it and then, in the months that followed, my enthusiasm dimmed. Over time, it was the flaws mentioned in John’s feature that stuck out in my memory – including, primarily, the boss fight and the overall let-down of the final third. But I’ve gone back since and been swept away all over again. I can’t think of another game with a world so immediately intriguing and unusual. Fort Frolic is superb; the writing is frequently wonderful; Andrew Ryan’s voice acting is still maybe my favourite performance in any game; it is visually striking at almost every turn… And that twist! My heart was pounding in the build-up to it, as sound and level design and writing all combined to create a perfect dramatic moment.
And without BioShock? It seems unlikely we’d have Dishonored or Prey or any of the other immersive sims released in the past ten years.
21/08/2017 at 18:07 OpT1mUs says:
Found if underwhelming then. Still do.
21/08/2017 at 18:49 Aerothorn says:
I’m usually not That Guy in comments – I love most of the games RPS covers and loved – but yeah, Bioshock was underwhelming in every regard except art direction and water graphics (for me). I actually became convinced that the System Shock formula was basically dead, that nothing further could be wrung from it; I am so happy Prey proved me wrong in that (though I’m not sure where we can go post-Prey).
21/08/2017 at 21:13 haldolium says:
I think for the fact that BioShock was entirely underwater, their water presentation was as underwhelming as the rest of the game.
No water in BioShock was anything special. Refraction shaders put on various models, particles. I found that Half-Life², 3 years earlier, rendered often much better water surfaces.
That said BS had a great art direction, but the technical fidelity was clearly much behind what would’ve been possible at the time.
Also didn’t they released a “work in progress” or something way back in 2005 or so, where they showed off actual water physics that never made it into the finale games? I’m very certain of that, but I can’t find the damn video anywhere.
21/08/2017 at 18:09 Abacus says:
It definitely wasn’t worth the 10/10s it was getting. It was good, but very overblown in both its narrative and its critical reception.
21/08/2017 at 18:14 mabeo says:
Same here. Had been looking forward to it, stopped playing after the second third. Gunplay, story, art style, everything was a bit of a letdown compared to System Shock 2 and Deus Ex. The new Prey is everything I had hoped Bioshock would be. So if Bioshock led to that and Dishonored, thanks.
21/08/2017 at 18:26 Lacero says:
Is this really ten years old? Really?
I refuse to belive I am.. I mean I refuse to belive it is ten years old.
21/08/2017 at 18:28 Darth Gangrel says:
RPS has also become 10 years just now and so RPS and Bioshock are just as old?!
Perhaps they have more common, but that would mean unearthing the horrors that lurk in the RPS treehouse, far worse than anything in a videogame.
21/08/2017 at 18:30 Halk says:
Oh god. This means that Half-Life 2: Episode Two is almost ten years old too.
Thanks for that cliffhanger, Valve.
21/08/2017 at 18:52 Kollega says:
Fun fact: Andrew Ryan is voiced by Armin Shimerman. He also voiced a certain character largely unknown at RPS. For you see, this character is from the Ratchet & Clank series, which sadly has been exclusive to PlayStation. And he’s literally named “Doctor Nefarious”. And he sounds like this. Pretty rad complimentary contrast to Ryan in terms of charismatic insanity, if I may say so.
21/08/2017 at 19:04 Marclev says:
Didn’t know that he played a part in this. Thinking about how long ago DS-9 premiered is even worse than thinking about how long ago Bioshock was released!
21/08/2017 at 20:25 Kushiel says:
Holy crow! He also played the principal on the first three seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. I never would’ve guessed that’s the same guy who played Andrew Ryan.
21/08/2017 at 18:56 steves says:
Would you kindly stop reminding us all how old we are. Thank you.
21/08/2017 at 18:58 Artea says:
I really wanted to like Bioshock, but it’s just so boring. Once you get past the cool art design and aesthetics, the core gameplay loop is incredibly shallow and repeated ad nauseum. Go into a room, shoot every Splicer in sight and then run around mindlessly spamming the pick up button to eat every soda bottle and can of baked beans in sight, over and over again. Some of the powers are cool, but the gunplay and enemy behaviour and A.I. which make up the bulk of the gameplay are lousy.
I’m also baffled by it being called an immersive sim, when Bioshock removed almost every single immersive sim trapping to appeal to a wider audience. Level design is utterly linear. Enemies don’t patrol around, they spawn in (often conveniently behind you as you turn your back to pick an up an item placed at a deadend). So far went the dumbing down that they even removed the inventory, something that’s present in plenty of mindless action games.
And while the aesthetic is cool, it’s also mindless style over substance. Whose brilliant idea was it exactly to leave the task of harvesting dangerous chemicals to little schoolgirls? I honestly felt like my intelligence was being insulted with the absurdly juvenile choice between SAVE OR HARVEST LITTLE SISTER (with the former choice rewarding you with a literal gift basket for being such a good boy). And the much-touted ‘Would you kindly?’ plot twist also falls flat because it has the same issue as almost every plot twist: once you examine all the events and actions leading up to the reveal, you see they don’t make a lick of sense, because everything has been very contrivedly set up for that single reveal, without any real thought put into logical plotting or coherent character motivations.
21/08/2017 at 22:12 Velthaertirden says:
I felt the same when playing Infinite. Repetitive and boring gameplay.
21/08/2017 at 19:10 Drib says:
I really enjoyed Bioshock. Yeah yeah there was really only like one or two enemy types, blah blah boss battles.
But the game was fun in its way. The environments looked great for the time, it was a weird setting with magic superpowers from sea slugs. No, it wasn’t logically consistent or even half reasonable, but the voice logs told interesting stories and the game was well put together for what it was.
So neat, a moment of nostalgia again. Thanks, RPS!
21/08/2017 at 19:39 cpt_freakout says:
I quite enjoyed Bioshock, even though I never actually finished it. Sure, it wasn’t exactly what we wanted after SS2 but to me it was pretty great precisely because it was all about style. Just like Infinite – it’s just so detailed, the environments so well-crafted, so enjoyable to look at, the whole theme realized so well that it’s forgivable that the writers and the programmers couldn’t live up to it.
Even if they don’t hold up that well after Dishonored and Prey (especially after Prey), Bioshock did the setup work and the series is valuable because of it, I think.
21/08/2017 at 19:54 Samudaya says:
As far as shooters go, I’ll take Bioshock’s story over your generic elite soldier fantasy any day.
Doesn’t this site love Morrowind? Did you forget to celebrate 15 years of Morrowind? But Bioshock warrants remembering?
21/08/2017 at 19:57 basilisk says:
I still happen to think it’s brilliant. The aesthetic remains fantastic, the opening sequence is absolutely perfect and I will fight anyone who dares to disagree, and most importantly the whole thing is also extremely smartly structured.
It’s one of very few games that have understood the power of anchoring everything in one core theme (parenthood, in this case) that informs the entire plot and all the characters; each level has its own clearly defined subtheme within the overall theme and the level progression gradually paints a picture of the entirety of Rapture, documenting its rise and fall in a way that feels almost natural despite being very cleverly contrived.
Yes, the shooting could use some tightening up (provided in the sequel) and yes, the level immediately after the big reveal is pants and coincides with the point where the game silently boosts the HP of all common enemies for no reason in particular, so it starts to drag badly. Though the Little Sister school just afterwards is another great level, so it’s not like it’s all downhill from there. Final boss aside.
There are other nits to be picked, certainly, but the fact that this madly ambitious and honestly pretty weird thing got made in the triple-A industry is something of a small miracle and I will always cherish it for that.
21/08/2017 at 20:07 Hillbert says:
Due to the inability to upvote I’ve been forced to draw an arrow on my screen and mash it with my paw…
But yes, a brilliant game which succeeded in so many ways I’m more than willing to overlook those places where it doesn’t quite work.
21/08/2017 at 20:58 baozi says:
Is Bioshock an Immersive Sim?
21/08/2017 at 21:24 Muzman says:
No, I don’t think so. It’s a shooter with a dash of open endedness and character creation through item/loadout choice.
It’s a lot more bearable if you think of it this way at least (even if the shooting itself doesn’t manage to be much fun. That didn’t happen until Minerva’s Den)
21/08/2017 at 21:49 smackywolf says:
Bioshock remains one of my favourite holistic experiences to this day. Yes, the Fontaine battle is awful, yes the gunplay isn’t amazing. But the story, the experience, the wonder of Rapture and the many little audio logs to paint the colour of the city are all incredible.
Bioshock 2 was mechanically much better, but the first one lives on in my memory as a distinct favourite. I’ll still fire it up once in a while and play through the whole thing of a weekend.