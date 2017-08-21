Have You Played… Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
Confession time! I’m not the biggest fan of Homeworld. I played it on original release and bounced off it like a meteor off a deflector shield. I liked it more when the HD remakes landed a couple of years ago, but it was still more admiration than love. I’m not sure what exactly I found unsatisfying about them, but it may well have something to do with trying to think tactically in 3D space, because while I didn’t enjoy the original Homeworlds, I loved the recent prequel, Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak [official site].
Originally known as Hardware: Shipbreakers, deserts of Kharak switches out the spaceships and inky void of Homeworld for rolling sand-dunes and gigantic, sand-crawling vehicle carriers. But structurally it follows the format of Homeworld fairly closely. There’s a strong emphasis on storytelling, and each of the 14 missions in its campaign is designed to be unique, fast-paced and action-packed.
I love the sense of scale of Kharak, which manages to be even more striking than Homeworld despite dealing with smaller units. The campaign also unfolds beautifully, starting out by focussing on controlling small bands of dune buggies, then slowly upping the ante with missile-toting aircraft, artillery spitting carriers, and eventually devastating orbital weaponry.
I do wonder, though, what was lost in the transition between Shipbreakers and Deserts of Kharak. Read old interviews about the game, and there’s a real focus on the breaking down and recycling of ancient technology in the desert to outfit your vehicular army. Yet this is only a minor feature in the final game. Perhaps the idea didn’t fit with Homeworld’s tight focus on story and combat, or perhaps the system didn’t work as well as Blackbird originally hoped.
Either way, big-budget RTS are fairly thin on the ground these days, and Deserts of Kharak is well worth seeking out if you like massive vehicles slowly blowing up other massive vehicles.
21/08/2017 at 15:42 mavrik says:
It was really good. I was very sceptical about moving Homeworld from space to ground, but the team somehow managed to grab all the magic of the original three homeworlds – soundtrack, voice acting, story-telling, everything fits.
Also the game manages to avoid the ultra-fast “every-unit-has-100-skills-you-need-to-use-in-split-second” gameplay of modern eSport RTSes, so it’s also very enjoyable to play.
21/08/2017 at 15:55 Drib says:
I also did not enjoy the original Homeworld, and so gave the remakes a miss.
The controls for 3d space were wonky, and I expect seem only wonkier today after aging for so long.
21/08/2017 at 16:23 mavrik says:
You do understand this is a ground-based standard RTS right? What do space controls have to do with this?
Also I don’t remember anything wonky about controls in remastered editions.
21/08/2017 at 16:56 Drib says:
Did you read the part of the article where he talked about not liking the original homeworld? You know, the RTS in space where you fought in space and it wasn’t 2d on a desert planet? The thing I was plainly referring to when I said ‘original homeworld’?
21/08/2017 at 16:01 wombat191 says:
Well I just picked it up on the last sale and I’ve played the tutorial :) seems ok so far
21/08/2017 at 16:05 Maxheadroom says:
Played (and finished) the originals, skipped the remasters and totally forgot this one was a thing
21/08/2017 at 16:17 Xocrates says:
Played, but haven’t finished the campaign.
I did quite enjoy what I did play though, and I do think they did a great job recapturing the spirit of the original.
21/08/2017 at 16:18 TotallyUseless says:
Contemplating of even getting this game. Although I loved Homeword series decade ago, the last time I played the HD remakes I passed out to sleep several times. May be finding it boring since Battlefleet Gothic fills the same RTS space combat but with higher octane.
Might get it when on sale tho.
21/08/2017 at 16:29 Nauallis says:
Loved Homeworld 1 & 2, wasn’t terribly fond of this one. There’s not much in evidence by way of tactics and unit scripting. The AI will always, ALWAYS use its counter units to kill off whatever of your units it specifically counters… but your units? haha no. Your units will shoot the first thing they see, every time. The AI can loss-leader you to resource death in almost every skirmish, but that doesn’t seem to apply to the player.
What was great about 1 & 2 was that your units needed to be managed, absolutely, but not micromanaged. This game needs micromanagement, but the controls just aren’t there for it.
21/08/2017 at 17:30 mcnostril says:
This game ruined other RTS’ for me.
Not so much the game itself (though I enjoyed it quite a bit), but the audio design which is absolutely incredible. Everything sounds fantastic giving the action a tremendous sense of scale and weight, and every unit has so many lines of perfectly delivered and processed chatter, it really feels like you’re in charge of a massive operation.
I tried the Homeworld remaster, and while the audio is in a similar vein, Desert of Kharak breathes so much life into its units that Homeworld’s ships just felt like dead bits of metal floating in space.
21/08/2017 at 18:40 Hanban says:
While I count Homeworld 1 & 2 as my favourite games ever, Deserts of Kharak doesn’t make that list for me. I would, however, rank it among the greatest games ever when it comes to audio and visual design. It looks absolutely gorgeous and sounds better. So, in total agreement there!
21/08/2017 at 18:59 borgkubus says:
I agree. Good game, fantastic sound design.
21/08/2017 at 17:44 haldolium says:
For a moment (level 6). They did transport the Homeworld (2) atmosphere very well, but the gameplay was sadly disappointing for me.
Just checked the patch status and it seems to have been “finished” in June 2016. Might check it out once more but iirc my issues lay much more deeper as any “balance” stuff and was more related to basic gameplay choices.
21/08/2017 at 18:22 KDR_11k says:
I think it’s only good for the story, sadly. The skirmish and MP options are very limited, all the maps have a line of three resource spots near each spawn point and nothing else to take, you have to play in the CTF-like artifact capture mode to make the rest of the map do anything. The unit selection is extremely limited, little more than rock, paper and scissors. Maybe I’m missing something but it doesn’t seem like there’s a lot of strategic freedom. Even the DLC factions change less than picking a general in C&C Generals ZH.
21/08/2017 at 18:37 elevown says:
I remember the reviews being pretty bad – saying like the AI was terrible etc so never got round to trying this 1.
21/08/2017 at 19:46 Phinor says:
I didn’t enjoy Homeworld nor did I enjoy the remastered version. Deserts of Kharak though, this one I really enjoyed. Just a notch simpler so I could actually manage it all and not lose my whole fleet on the third mission.
21/08/2017 at 20:33 heretic says:
Really enjoyed this, wish they released singleplayer DLC rather than multiplayer stuff though.
Highlight for me was the way the story is told and the great art and audio direction!