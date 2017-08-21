HTC Vive cybergoggles get £160/$200 pricecut

HTC and Valve’s Vive cybergoggles today received a permanent price cut, taking the virtual reality headset from £759/$799 to £599/$599. Unlike the current £399 Rift sale, this is a permanent change. And it comes just in time for Rez Infinite, which our Alec has declared to be “the greatest VR game to date.” I myself am holding out for goggs with spring-loaded steel spikes over the temples so when I die in the game, I die in real life (which I understand to be a fundamental part of VR) but if you’ve simply been waiting for a lower price, voila.
“With Vive’s ever-growing VR Ecosystem and the holiday season right around the corner, we believe now is the right time to make Vive even more accessible to those excited about entering the world of high-end VR,” HTC said in today’s announcement.
And yup, the price cut is less dramatic in the UK. First they get us with Brexit, now this. Still, it might be worth it: perhaps someone will make a VR Parliament and we’ll be able to spend four years hugging our knees and as we’re lulled to sleep by Big Ben’s cyberbongs. Little bit of politics for you there, ladies and gentlemen.
Finger-sensing controllers, codenamed ‘Knuckles’, are coming for the Vive at some point so this package won’t last you forever and ever and ever (unlike other PC hardware, which is obvs for life) but it will get you on the virtual ladder.
We’re in the dying days of an Oculus sale bringing their own Rift goggs down to £399 (with motion controllers included). Are either of these prices low enough to get you gogged up, chums?
21/08/2017 at 20:40 Donkeyfumbler says:
Low enough for me (the Rift that is) – £600 is still too much.
21/08/2017 at 20:50 Vandelay says:
Worth bearing in mind that you need to spend more on the Rift to get it up to being the same as the Vive. If you are after the room tracking, you will be needing at least 2 sensors and I understand you really need 3. Those are £60 each, so bringing the total up to £580, pretty much the same price as the Vive (that extra £20 is worth not giving any more money to Facebook and Oculus’s attempts to make exclusives.)
I’m not sure, having only used the Vive, but I have heard that image quality and comfort are slightly better with the Oculus though. The screen door effect is certainly quite noticeable for me, but it does fade away once you are engrossed and as long as there aren’t too many distant objects.
21/08/2017 at 21:54 PaceCol says:
The current £399 rift set comes with two included sensors.
Which seem to work perfectly well.
21/08/2017 at 22:38 Vandelay says:
Oh really? I double checked the website and it didn’t seem to (didn’t look too close, so may have missed it.) That really is a cracking deal if it does.
22/08/2017 at 05:46 AlishaDennis says:
21/08/2017 at 22:40 BlueTemplar says:
Yeah, and if you were fast enough (a few days on oculus.com, more than a week on Amazon) you also got a wireless Xbox controller, its wireless USB connectors, and an Oculus remote to boot !
21/08/2017 at 22:50 BlueTemplar says:
I wouldn’t say “perfectly well”, as when you turn around, the 2 sensors sometimes lose track of your controllers (as they get blocked by your body)… and I suppose that in theory for a really big playspace the extra sensor range would be better, but then it still works very well, and I suppose that for most people, like for me, setting up a third sensor opposite your computer would be fairly annoying. (But for those that can, there’s an alternative experimental “diagonal” 2-sensors setup that should solve the blind spot issue.)
21/08/2017 at 23:38 Sakkura says:
I used 2 sensors in a diagonal setup for a month or so. It was quite good, but adding a 3rd sensor does prevent a hitch here and there.
22/08/2017 at 01:15 ResonanceCascade says:
Yeah, roomscale is excellent with 3, just ok with 2. I’d strongly recommend 3 for larger playspaces.
21/08/2017 at 23:29 Sakkura says:
You need to spend $100 (£100?) on the audio head strap for the Vive to get that up to par with the Rift. Plus the Rift comes with more/better bundled content.
21/08/2017 at 21:04 dangermouse76 says:
I have not seen a compelling gaming experience that justifies the spend.
I have not had the opportunity to try VR at all, no one has it and I don’t have access to a demo set up.
I have no idea myself what will make great VR gaming.
It’s a no sell all round for me at the moment.
21/08/2017 at 21:31 FurryLippedSquid says:
Agreed. Not much other than some admittedly impressive tech demos. Sure, Truck Simulator and Elite but neither are really for me.
I’ll take the plunge when stuff like Skyrim or Witcher at a decent resolution is possible.
21/08/2017 at 21:46 dangermouse76 says:
Google Earth in VR looked interesting as well. But it’s still early days for VR. It may die out in this form before it can gain enough traction to go mainstream.
Or remain niche servicing a dedicated smaller audience instead.
I’m no expert myself, but AR looks pretty cool as well. If they could make good on the Minecraft simulation Microsoft showed.
21/08/2017 at 22:45 Vandelay says:
Google Earth is disappointing, to be honest. It uses satellite images and not Google’s street view, so on the ground looks awful (Street view would have been flat, I suppose, so may not have been much better.)
There are some good games in VR, as well as some amazing experimental stuff (Dear Angelica, for example, is a great short film and I just watched a really great U2 – yes, U2! – video that was really smart use of the tech.)
I am pretty certain VR is the future of entertainment, not just gaming, and there is plenty about at the moment to enjoy, but you are buying it to support it more than replacing what you have at the moment.
21/08/2017 at 23:09 BlueTemplar says:
Yeah, I was very disappointed by Google Earth – I was expecting too to be able to use Street View, which would have turned it into a go-to app when I would have had to go some new unknown place in the real world (even if it would just have looked like a photosphere and not real 3D).
Still a great program though, hopefully it will become more practical with time than mostly just a way of looking at landscapes… which something like The Lab’s Postcards do IMHO much better regardless of the lack of locomotion options.
Oh and Mars, Moon and Sky would be great to have here too.
21/08/2017 at 23:32 Sakkura says:
Lone Echo, Echo Arena, Robo Recall, Superhot VR, The Climb, Thumper, and so on. There are quite a few quality titles by now. But I can definitely understand wanting to demo it first. There’s really no way to convey what VR is like, you have to see it for yourself (as Morpheus would say).
22/08/2017 at 07:18 aepervius says:
A few quality title does not mean there are compelling title. Especially for those of us which are rpg fans, then there is zero compelling title.
21/08/2017 at 21:31 LearningToSmile says:
What I want to know is why the Vive’s UK price is something like 10% cheaper than the general euro price. UK economy didn’t tank quite THAT badly yet, did it?
Anyway, I would actually consider picking up a Vive at this price point, but what stops me more than the lack of VR content is that I don’t believe the claims that we will have to wait for the next generation of VR(or at least a mid-cycle refresh) all the way until 2019.
21/08/2017 at 21:38 Don Reba says:
I’ll wait at least until Camouflaj’s VR project releases.
22/08/2017 at 00:18 Uberwolfe says:
I love my Rift.. but I am still waiting for the immersive AAA RPG experience. No, I don’t want Fallout4 in VR I want something like the Witcher 3…
Something where I can stand in those beautiful dense forests and watch the wind whipping through the branches above me.. where I can stand on a bluff overlooking a distant city and then thread my way through the terrain to actually walk there.
So far the best experience I have had in terms of immersion on my Rift is The Vanishing of Ethan Carter.
22/08/2017 at 00:32 racccoon says:
Please Note:
Make sure you got $1000’s in extra cash for your new optometrist appointments and your new look with permanent glass’s. lol
22/08/2017 at 02:57 Uberwolfe says:
What are you talking about?
22/08/2017 at 00:49 CloneWarrior85 says:
Still completelly overpriced, lower the price to 250-300 bucks and it’s actually worth it.
22/08/2017 at 03:18 Don Reba says:
Ohhh. I know the perfect name for it! They could call it V for Vive!
22/08/2017 at 05:33 Zenicetus says:
“Are either of these prices low enough to get you gogged up, chums?”
Nope, not yet. I need another generation of hardware that brings higher resolution. I’m halfway interested in a few games that currently support VR, but my main application would be flight sims. I fly X-Plane, and it’s getting native VR support very soon. But it’s worthless, if I can’t read the cockpit flight instruments through the screen door.
And yeah, I know I need CPU/GPU muscle behind the goggles to back up higher res at those frame rates, when it arrives. But I’ll pay for that. From what I’ve seen, it isn’t quite here yet for this application. When it is, I’ll jump.