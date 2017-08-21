Overwatch getting TF2-y in new map Junkertown

Blizzard today announced that they are making Team Fortress 2. Wait. Hang on. That they’re… making a TF2 map for Overwatch [official site]? That they’re dropping the pretence that Overwatch isn’t as much of a goof-o-rama as TF2? Some combination of the above. Overwatch is off to Australia in its next map, Junkertown, Blizzard have announced. It’s the gang-run town of scrap which Junkrat and Roadhog were exiled from, and it looks like a lark. The map is still to come but you can, right now, enjoy the fun animated short with Roadhog and Junkrat going over their plan to double-cross the Queen of Junkertown. Watch:

That’s nice, that. Overwatch’s story-related trailers and comics and bits are usually such po-faced nonsense, pretending it’s all so rich and interesting when really Overwatch is a big fun cartoon fightfest. This is a little jokey joke, and I dig it.

You would not believe how much tedious ‘lore’ I am exposed to each week.

Blizzard don’t say quite when the map will launch, but they do blast this blurb:

“Junkertown is an Escort map located in the harsh and unforgiving Australian Outback. Constructed from the remains of a destroyed omnium, it’s now the home to a band of lawless scavengers known as the Junkers, led by their cutthroat Queen. When they aren’t pillaging the omnium’s skeleton for anything of value, the Junkers blow off steam in the Scrapyard—a massive gladiatorial arena whose combatants fight for glory, riches…and to survive.”

Then also share this more straightforward look at the map, complete with chatter from the Queen herself: