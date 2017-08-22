Biomutant is an open-world Wushu mutant action-RPG

Wushu martial arts, open-world adventure, mutations, mechanical augmentations, hot air balloons, crafting, and jet-skis come together in Biomutant [official site], a newly-announced action-RPG headed for a 2018 launch. It sounds wildly ambitious but looks pretty dang neat, with a cute lil furry fella scampering around and powering up in all sorts of ways. Sure, making a big gun is helpful, but so is growing a scorpion tail. Here, have a look at the cinematic announcement trailer, which doesn’t reveal much about the game but is quite pleasant.

Nice, innit?

What actually is Biomutant? Well! It has a great many moving parts. It’s an open-world post-apocalyptic action-RPG. It’s a third-person action game with melee, shooting, and mutant powers. And you can learn new martial arts moves and study from masters. And you can mutate yourself through exposure to different things, gaining physical mutations like animal attributes or psychic powers from radiation. And of course there’s crafting, because crafting is everywhere now, which covers everything from weapons and weapon modifications to bionic wings. And it has mechs and jet-skis and… mate, go see the website for the big long list.

If all of this comes together, it could be wild. It does also sound like a huge feature list which could threaten to crush a game if it doesn’t. I would like to see more of the game itself to get a feel but hey, this is only the initial announcement.

Biomutant is slated to launch some time in 2018. It’s published by THQ Nordic and made by Experiment 101, a new studio founded by Stefan Ljungqvist. He was previously at Avalanche Studios, where he was art director on the first two Just Causes and chipped in on Mad Max.