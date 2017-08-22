Biomutant is an open-world Wushu mutant action-RPG

Wushu martial arts, open-world adventure, mutations, mechanical augmentations, hot air balloons, crafting, and jet-skis come together in Biomutant [official site], a newly-announced action-RPG headed for a 2018 launch. It sounds wildly ambitious but looks pretty dang neat, with a cute lil furry fella scampering around and powering up in all sorts of ways. Sure, making a big gun is helpful, but so is growing a scorpion tail. Here, have a look at the cinematic announcement trailer, which doesn’t reveal much about the game but is quite pleasant.
Nice, innit?
What actually is Biomutant? Well! It has a great many moving parts. It’s an open-world post-apocalyptic action-RPG. It’s a third-person action game with melee, shooting, and mutant powers. And you can learn new martial arts moves and study from masters. And you can mutate yourself through exposure to different things, gaining physical mutations like animal attributes or psychic powers from radiation. And of course there’s crafting, because crafting is everywhere now, which covers everything from weapons and weapon modifications to bionic wings. And it has mechs and jet-skis and… mate, go see the website for the big long list.
If all of this comes together, it could be wild. It does also sound like a huge feature list which could threaten to crush a game if it doesn’t. I would like to see more of the game itself to get a feel but hey, this is only the initial announcement.
Biomutant is slated to launch some time in 2018. It’s published by THQ Nordic and made by Experiment 101, a new studio founded by Stefan Ljungqvist. He was previously at Avalanche Studios, where he was art director on the first two Just Causes and chipped in on Mad Max.
22/08/2017 at 10:50 Philopoemen says:
It looks very similar to ELEX (Elex?), also due out by THQ Nordic.
Not complaining, mind – a furry version of Elex would definitely fill a particular niche…
22/08/2017 at 13:39 Drib says:
Most the furries I know enjoy filling particular niches.
22/08/2017 at 11:05 FurryLippedSquid says:
Kung Fu Red Panda.
Despite my cynicism I hope it’s good.
22/08/2017 at 11:23 skyturnedred says:
Big enemies and a small protagonist?
I sure hope you can climb on enemies to stab them in the glowing vulnerable spot in their neck.
22/08/2017 at 11:40 Godwhacker says:
I get the feeling this going to tank- it features a sort of cute furry protagonisy so you’d think it’s aimed at kids, but he carries a gun and a sword, and it features some weird body horror elements that mean it’s probably aimed at adults.
This puts it into weirdo neckbeard territory, like that open world game recently with the anthropomorphic fighting rabbits
I hope I’m wrong.
22/08/2017 at 11:54 RuySan says:
During the 80s and 90s lots of arcade and home games had cute graphics and characters (i.e. rainbow islands, snow bros., rod-land, bubble bobble, and so on) and were played by both young and old, so I don’t know why nowadays this is such a big deal…
22/08/2017 at 12:31 Godwhacker says:
Nothing wrong with being cute, OR weird OR violent; being cute AND violent AND weird generally fails, is what I’m saying
22/08/2017 at 12:44 LexW1 says:
If you have enough data points here to generalize, what are you data points? Can you name, say, three or five games which were “cute, violent and weird”, and thus failed? I can’t even think of one off the top of my head. I mean, I’m not saying it’s never happened, but what are the data points you’re using to generalize?
Also I would note that “cute, violent and weird = fail” is a very different argument to “furry neckbeards will scare people off”. The fighting rabbit game (the name of which escapes me – it isn’t recent though, it’s been around for years and years in EA or beta or something) isn’t really comparable, as it is consciously an actual Furry game, or shows every evidence of being.
22/08/2017 at 15:03 Rashism says:
Messiah
22/08/2017 at 12:41 LexW1 says:
I think Godwhacker is overstating the issue in a way that is, ironically, rather neckbeard-ish (as he puts it). So long as you avoid actual Furry-furries, I don’t think people are going to be upset by or avoid a game with an animal protagonist. It’s not like people aren’t happy to play any of a wide variety of 3D platformers featuring anthropomorphic animals, for example. Just don’t make them sexy for god’s fucking sake. I don’t see any of that here, so we should be fine.
22/08/2017 at 12:34 rustybroomhandle says:
Speaking of fighting rabbits – I would love an open world Usagi Yojimbo game. (there was an 8 bit one many moons ago)
22/08/2017 at 14:52 Sian says:
This puts it into weirdo neckbeard territory, like that open world game recently with the anthropomorphic fighting rabbits.
Gee, thanks. I happen to like the juxtaposition between cute and badass, which this looks like it might fit. A dash of the grotesque wouldn’t scare me off either. And I’m most decidedly not furry.
Also, I think you might be talking about Lugaru or Overgrowth, both of which sport anthropomorphic kung-fu rabbits, but neither are open world, if memory serves, and those didn’t appeal to me, personally, because I didn’t like the combat.
22/08/2017 at 11:52 Darth Gangrel says:
This made me think of Jade Empire, still don’t know if it’s any good, been sitting a long time in my “better store games here, so I don’t forget about them”-wishlist.
Either way, I haven’t heard of this kind of concept before for action-RPG’s and it’s developed by Swedish people, so that’s nice.
22/08/2017 at 13:30 ElementalAlchemist says:
Do you like other Bioware games? If so then JE is pretty much a no-brainer. It’s kind of a kung fu Knights of the Old Republic in many ways.
I’d probably rate it amongst their best just by virtue of the setting. It’s a real shame they never dipped back into that well, although with modern Bioware’s proclivities perhaps that’s for the best.
It does have its issues. The combat is pretty janky and is arguably best played with a controller (being initially an original Xbox title). There is a relatively small range of locations and quests compared to other Bioware titles. Loot/equipment is virtually non-existent, by far their most “streamlined” game in this regard. Player character choice is limited to a few full body presets (because of the underpowered Xbox it was designed for, a number of cutscenes are pre-rendered, necessitating limited player model variation). Speaking of which, the quality of those pre-rendered videos is pretty horrendous. While you assemble a party of followers, you can only take one along at a time, and their contribution is…limited, to say the least.
22/08/2017 at 14:23 suibhne says:
Bio redesigned the control scheme for PC, and the combat works extremely well on mouse+keyboard. I’m not unsympathetic to titles where a gamepad is really advantageous, but it’s definitely not needed with JE – the PC version did a great job of adapting to our side of the industry.
22/08/2017 at 15:14 ElementalAlchemist says:
The PC port was by (the now defunct) Gray Matter, not Bioware. And the control scheme never did much for me, personally.
22/08/2017 at 13:28 wombat191 says:
*Watches the trailer* Ah its After the bomb without paying for the IP rights
22/08/2017 at 14:26 Czrly says:
You lost me at “crafting”…
22/08/2017 at 14:44 Qazinsky says:
Based on the video and the screenshot up there, there is either character creation, several playable characters, or the mutations really affect your appearence too. Could be pretty cool.
22/08/2017 at 16:50 LexW1 says:
Pretty sure it’s the mutations affecting your appearance. The main character in all screenshots appears to be this Red Panda-esque quasi-humanoid, but with wildly varying fur colours and seemingly textures, and showing off a Poison Dart Frog-esque arm as well.
22/08/2017 at 15:14 poliovaccine says:
Aw.. Very cool feature list, but the aesthetic is lost on me, personally. That’s always a shame, but kind of unavoidable sometimes. I just see everything like the little fox-hamster protagonist of this trailer as being some form of Scrappy Doo and therefore to be punted. YMMV.
22/08/2017 at 16:28 kud13 says:
This is giving me E.Y.E Divine Cybermancy vibes, but with a AAA budget.
That is most certainly a good thing. I’m interested.