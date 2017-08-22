Bomber Crew goes up tiddley up up in October

Flying missions in the upcoming strat-o-sim Bomber Crew [official site] is quite cartoony, in that you can do things like send crew members out on your World War 2 bomber’s wing to fix a burning engine. It’s also quite complex and serious, in that your plane can get duffed up enough to need to do that and you’ll die terribly if not. Bomber Crew looks a little like FTL but with more sim-y underpinnings, and it looks a right lark. Publishers Curve Digital today announced that they’ve picked Runner Duck’s game up and will be publishing it on October 19th. Have a look:
Bomber Crew will give us a WW2 bomber and task us with missions like destroying targets and snapping recon photos. Pick up a crew and it’s chocks away! on adventures that are a bit FTL-y but seem more involved. We’ll need to manually aim bombs, tag targets for gunners, and whatnot. And as we go, bad things happen and we need to order our crew around to man stations and deal with problems.
It looks like a fun and silly load of stress.
Looking at the light system requirements listed on its Steam page, Bomber Crew seems another good candidate for roaming laptop play.
22/08/2017 at 17:55 Gothnak says:
I do play a lot of wargames, and parts of this look interesting, but trying not to be ‘that guy’ who gets outraged for others, having a cartoony game where you are doing fun carpet bombing in WW2 feels a little weird.
I feel a grittier almost ‘are we doing the right thing?’ feel would have been a lot more interesting.
22/08/2017 at 18:07 Zenicetus says:
I was debating whether to post a curmudgeonly complaint about the concept, so I’m glad you got there first.
For me it’s not so much the carpet bombing, it’s more a sense of disrespect for what those crews actually went through. WW2 is still a bit close for this approach, or maybe it’s just that I’m old enough to have family members who fought in the war. It could be funny as a pirate ship game.
22/08/2017 at 18:42 Antongranis says:
How are those crews disrespected by this game?
22/08/2017 at 19:00 Zenicetus says:
I haven’t played the game so I’m just going by what I see in the trailer. It’s just the impression I got by the setup.
I’m not against war games and I enjoyed playing the old Microprose B-17 Flying Fortress combat sim. It’s the difference between treating the situation with respect, and making a silly cartoon out of it.
22/08/2017 at 19:06 Norton says:
It’s just a game…
22/08/2017 at 19:22 Zenicetus says:
And mine was just an opinion.
22/08/2017 at 20:41 Shadow says:
I’d worry less about the crewmen and more about the hundreds of thousands of civilians who were actually bombed. Strategic bombing in WW2 was very much a grey area at best.
The game actually looks pretty good, and I hope it’s detailed and FTL-like, but it’s true the cartoony design seems rather questionable.
22/08/2017 at 20:47 Monggerel says:
I mean, it could be like DEFCON instead.
TOKYO RAID SUCCESSFUL
100000 DEAD
But then you keep the goofy cartoon style anyway for maximum psychosis.
Throw in some Mirbeau, name the plane Clara. Everything and the kitchen sink. Quote cormac McCarthy and De Sade. Good stuff. Meaningful commentary on how war is bad & shouldn’t be done. Real ground-breaking carpet bombing.
That way, when the public opinion pieces come knocking, you can say you respect the dead.
22/08/2017 at 20:55 Monggerel says:
Aux Prêtres, aux Soldats, aux Juges, aux Hommes, qui éduquent, dirigent, gouvernent les hommes, ces pages de Meurtre et de Sang.
Yeah that’s that good stuff,
22/08/2017 at 22:35 JohnnyG says:
If the Germans were that interested in saving lives, they could have, oh I don’t know, maybe not have invaded Poland and plunged the world into a second total war?
22/08/2017 at 21:09 FhnuZoag says:
I am fairly sure, FWIW, that all your targets in this game will be fairly morally unambiguous, no carpet bombing or fire bombing here.
22/08/2017 at 18:48 Kohlrabi says:
Reminds me of B17 Flying Fortress in days of yore.
22/08/2017 at 21:18 phreddo says:
I remember playing this old Hypercard game on my mac SE: Bomber
22/08/2017 at 18:50 sagredo1632 says:
For people who enjoyed Tim’s excellent CCM series on the site recently, you should also check out his excellent narration of a few rounds of the B-17 Queen of the Skies board game, also hosted on RPS. The brutality of sheer mean chance and high likelihood of failure captures more of the wargaming spirit than this trailer seems to impart.
22/08/2017 at 19:00 JB says:
You’ll find Tim’s articles (mentioned above) here:
link to rockpapershotgun.com
link to rockpapershotgun.com
link to rockpapershotgun.com
22/08/2017 at 21:19 Someoldguy says:
This does look like a slightly cartoonified Queen of the Skies. It’ll be interesting to see how it plays.
22/08/2017 at 22:05 Cederic says:
I think to be fair that Tim could write an after action report from this game and still convey the drama, uncertainty and tension of a successful mission.
The screenshots may just represent the story in a less horrific way.
22/08/2017 at 19:12 phreddo says:
You can climb onto the wings while in flight? Hmm…
22/08/2017 at 21:06 LennyLeonardo says:
Um, no?
22/08/2017 at 21:19 phreddo says:
Check out the video. You can see some poor sod crawling along the wing.
22/08/2017 at 21:35 Landiss says:
How else would he fix the hole and put out the fires? Think before commenting, people.
22/08/2017 at 21:51 LennyLeonardo says:
Oh yeah! That’s health and safety, that is.
22/08/2017 at 21:56 Shadow says:
You don’t join the Royal Air Force during the Second World War for health and safety.
22/08/2017 at 22:09 Cederic says:
Well, as it happens..
link to ww2today.com
22/08/2017 at 22:13 Chezzers says:
Fun fact, it really happened during WW2 which I’m guessing is why it’s included in the game.
Personally I do feel the game is a little disrespectful, but then why should games about real conflict be regarded differently from any other game which treats fucked up real life situations as ways to have fun?eg. any game that involves mass slaughter.
22/08/2017 at 22:08 Shiloh says:
RAF bomber crew chatter from 1943-44.
link to youtube.com
“There goes the cookie!”