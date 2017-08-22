Cities: Skylines erects Green Cities expansion this year

If the recent launch of the Concerts “mini-expansion” for Cities: Skylines [official site] made you wish the city-builder would get something more substantial, good news! Paradox today announced the Green Cities expansion for release later this year. As you might expect, it will let you turn your cities all hippy-dippy with everything from organic shops to plant-clad buildings. It bungs in a load of new assets for these and more, which should be nice for making cities more varied. Have a peek in the trailer:
Paradox blast this blurb too:
“Cities: Skylines – Green Cities adds 350 new assets to the core game, adding a massive selection of new visual options, complete with eco-friendly buildings, organic stores, electric vehicles, and new services designed to make pollution a quaint notion of the past. Players can create more diversified cities, or go completely green as the urban population grows. New in-game services and buildings arrive alongside revisions to noise and environmental pollution, making the skies safer for Chirper at last.”
Green Cities will cost £9.99/12,99€/$12.99 when it launches some time later this year.
As is the Paradox way, a free update will launch alongside the expansion for everyone. Paradox say it “will include electric cars, road modding, changes to noise pollution, and more beautification options in the form of parks and trees, among other things.”
Our Adam was gassing with Paradox this morning in Germany so I assume he’ll have more to tell us at some point. Or a collection of currywurst-stained t-shirts and a banging hangover.
22/08/2017 at 20:31 Sound says:
Awwauughh… And again, Colossal Order opts not to deepen the simulation. I have a feeling they simply never will. And I am very bummed about this.
22/08/2017 at 22:16 Rituro says:
As an example, what could CO add to “deepen the simulation” in a way you’re looking for?
23/08/2017 at 00:10 Sound says:
Revamp of the police/crime system, preferably from a lens of poverty instead of crime. Enhancement of the economic/logistics/jobs system. Revamp rural/small town zoning/gameplay, and make building for larger cities feel, look, and function tangibly different. Make budgeting choices a more clear and impactful matter of strategic-level choice, to represent something beyond just balancing the bottom line while checking as many boxes as you can. Deepen the link between public services how they impact the city’s people. Make the impact on your citizens more apparent. Craft decision points as a push-and-pull where there’s no perfect answer, but there are circumstantially superior tactics depending on your chosen strategy, where multiple strategies are possible. Maybe take some ideas from Positech’s Democracy series.
I’d propose that most of these sorts of features could fall within a toggled ‘manager mode.’ It would act as replacement for the current hard mode, where the difficulty would reflect managerial/systemic complexity. The current “stuff costs more” paradigm is pointless and un-compelling for the sorts of players who’d be tempted to look toward higher difficulty. But having the option of a compelling ‘hard core’ simulation would serve that category of player pretty decently.
Many people like C:S for what it is now, and I don’t want to spoil the game for them if they don’t want to futz with budgets and such. But for the other segment of players, the current trajectory is not meeting their needs for management challenge. As for me, right now the game feels more like painting buildings on the landscape, rather than taking on the mantle of a mayor tending to a needs of people, fostering the growth of a local society. Cities are people, not just buildings and roads.
22/08/2017 at 23:47 ludde says:
Looks like it unfortunately. It’s more set dressing.
Then again, is it really meant to be a proper expansion at that price point?
23/08/2017 at 00:13 Sound says:
That’s a good point – there’s only so much that’s possible within a given scale of release. But on the other hand, if not now, then when? Is anything planned to make the ‘manager’ players happy? There’s been very little added to tend to this segment of players.
22/08/2017 at 20:39 Drib says:
Though I feel real life green city concepts really neat looking, I can’t help but feel like this doesn’t add much of value to the game, for me.
The wording sorta implies it’s only for university educated, high-land-value cities, which I’m never in charge of.
Much less interesting than, say, mass transit, or some of the other DLCs.
22/08/2017 at 20:53 Shmooboo says:
More fluff. Most of the DLC is just one missed opportunity after another. At this point, they’re just begging for someone to swoop in and grab their audience, just like they did to SimCity.
22/08/2017 at 21:05 Synesthesia says:
Starting to feel like they are overmilking that cow, specially after not fixing the traffic simulation. Hm.
23/08/2017 at 00:18 Sound says:
I’d argue the traffic simulation is the best part of the game, well crafted, understandable, and controllable.
22/08/2017 at 21:18 pentraksil says:
And the award for the most useless DLC announcements of the month goes to: Colossal Order!!!!
22/08/2017 at 21:36 LewdPenguin says:
Hmm so a eco-centric expansion trailer, that they have a jetliner splashed across the final image of. Seems like there’s a little dissonance going on including, even if only visually, one of the most polluting methods of transport available when promoting something notionally focused on being low pollution and eco friendly.
22/08/2017 at 21:57 Dogshevik says:
People were so desperate for a serious, modern city-builder that C:S simply had to be that one game they all hoped for. Turns out it will probably never be that. Ironically the reason for that might well be its economic success.
Colossal will milk C:S for what it is worth before anyone else hops on the “city builders are not dead” bandwagon. So, we get those full-priced workshop items disguised as regular DLCs.
22/08/2017 at 23:16 rustybroomhandle says:
Such negative comments… perhaps you folks need a bit of the green?