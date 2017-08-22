Final Fantasy XV will get mod support, says director

You might have heard that the lads-on-tour simulator Final Fantasy XV [official site] is coming to PC next year. But long before that announcement game director Hajime Tabata dreamt of the idea of including mod support in the then ethereal PC version. Well, that’s now a solid plan.

“I think one of the biggest things [PC] players can expect is mod support,” he told me via translator at Gamescom. “We definitely want to do it. We haven’t actually managed to get our full modding policy or discussions on that finished but at the moment we do really want to do it. We’ll have the full details around autumn time.”

That sounds more promising than his previous dreamings. Like a cloudy thought being put down on paper. Although, I suppose it still technically counts as a “plan”. I asked if it would come included when the game launched or be introduced afterwards but Squeenix still isn’t sure about the timing.

“I think that whether we do it afterwards or have it at launch itself is something that depends on development… but I think we can try to get the modding into [it] as quick as possible.”

“I think a lot of people do want the mods as free as possible,” he said, “and with as few limitations from our side as possible, so we are going to look into making that the kind of system we have for the mods, so we’ll have to figure out all the technical terms around that.”

That’s quite a big deal for a Final Fantasy game, which don’t normally allow players to mess around with their innards. Players of the console version have been yearning for new clothes for the boys, but this opens up even more possibilities. Fighting monsters with giant willies. Driving around Eos in a Volkswagen Camper van. Making the boys perform live concerts in every town they visit, like the boy band they so obviously are.

Squeenix have also shown off a first-person mode and confirmed that the VR experience demoed at previous years’ E3s is still in the pipes, despite murmours of its demise. Although it has changed quite a bit from the original demonstration and is more like a fishing game, apparently. I haven’t had a chance to go to the Gamescom booths and try it yet. But I’ll let you know if I catch any bass.

Anyway, I’ve done a bigger interview with Hajime Tabata, which we’ll try and get up soon. Expect all your dream FFXV questions answered. Questions such as: “Are you part of the Final Fantasy illuminati?” and “Who is the best boy?”

Final Fantasy XV will land on PC via Steam sometime in “early 2018”.