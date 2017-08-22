Final Fantasy XV will get mod support, says director

You might have heard that the lads-on-tour simulator Final Fantasy XV [official site] is coming to PC next year. But long before that announcement game director Hajime Tabata dreamt of the idea of including mod support in the then ethereal PC version. Well, that’s now a solid plan.
“I think one of the biggest things [PC] players can expect is mod support,” he told me via translator at Gamescom. “We definitely want to do it. We haven’t actually managed to get our full modding policy or discussions on that finished but at the moment we do really want to do it. We’ll have the full details around autumn time.”
That sounds more promising than his previous dreamings. Like a cloudy thought being put down on paper. Although, I suppose it still technically counts as a “plan”. I asked if it would come included when the game launched or be introduced afterwards but Squeenix still isn’t sure about the timing.
“I think that whether we do it afterwards or have it at launch itself is something that depends on development… but I think we can try to get the modding into [it] as quick as possible.”
“I think a lot of people do want the mods as free as possible,” he said, “and with as few limitations from our side as possible, so we are going to look into making that the kind of system we have for the mods, so we’ll have to figure out all the technical terms around that.”
That’s quite a big deal for a Final Fantasy game, which don’t normally allow players to mess around with their innards. Players of the console version have been yearning for new clothes for the boys, but this opens up even more possibilities. Fighting monsters with giant willies. Driving around Eos in a Volkswagen Camper van. Making the boys perform live concerts in every town they visit, like the boy band they so obviously are.
Squeenix have also shown off a first-person mode and confirmed that the VR experience demoed at previous years’ E3s is still in the pipes, despite murmours of its demise. Although it has changed quite a bit from the original demonstration and is more like a fishing game, apparently. I haven’t had a chance to go to the Gamescom booths and try it yet. But I’ll let you know if I catch any bass.
Anyway, I’ve done a bigger interview with Hajime Tabata, which we’ll try and get up soon. Expect all your dream FFXV questions answered. Questions such as: “Are you part of the Final Fantasy illuminati?” and “Who is the best boy?”
Final Fantasy XV will land on PC via Steam sometime in “early 2018”.
22/08/2017 at 14:28 gwop_the_derailer says:
Finally! Fantastic!
22/08/2017 at 16:59 ColonelFlanders says:
Well I thought it was good.
22/08/2017 at 14:45 Baines says:
But will you have room on your SSD for mods after installing a game with a 170GB hard drive space requirement?
Seriously though, I expect mod support to be fairly limited, because the game was never designed for it. I also don’t expect people to do much beyond some cosmetic mods. I just don’t see the game drawing a heavy or skilled modding audience.
22/08/2017 at 15:04 Longestsprout says:
That’s enough for nude mods. Square is so going to regret this XD
22/08/2017 at 16:18 BooleanBob says:
Finally the world can discover if JRPG protagonists style their pubes in as spiky and outlandish fashions as their hairdos.
22/08/2017 at 17:24 Pich says:
i read it more like “we won’t actively stop you from modding the game, but don’t expect mod tools”
22/08/2017 at 17:26 golem09 says:
If this is happening, it will ve the first time that I’m actually looking forward to one of those hairstyle mods. Because from what I’ve seen it the game so far it seems that everyone BUT the 4 characters I spend all of my time with have rather normal hairstyles.