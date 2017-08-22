Star Wars Battlefront 2 shows off space battles

“Pew pew!” goes the spaceship in new Star Wars Battlefront 2 [official site] viddies warping out of Gamescom, showing off the starfighting action in Dice’s boldly-going shooter. Spaceship battles were added to the previous Battlefront in a paid expansion but this time they’re free for everyone, which is grand. Starfighter Assault mode will pit teams against each other to complete (or block) multi-stage objectives, which I assume all revolve around blowing things up. The one EA are showing off now is the Battle of Fondor, so named because the Rebel Alliance was obsessed with fondling the door of an orbital shipyard.
I think that’s an Outlander joke.
First, here’s the live demo of Fondor from EA’s Gamescom presentation last night, jumping between perspectives with a cinematic flair:
Or if you’d rather see the slick polished trailer version, this came out a few days prior:
StarWars Battlefront 2 is due to launch on November 17th (or at 11pm on the 16th for us in the UK) through Origin, priced at £54.99. All new heroes, maps, weapons, and modes released after launch will be free this time, ditching the DLC season pass of the last game. But on the flipside, it will have optional microtransactions to get more crates with Star Cards and crafting materials and whatnot. Is this that “bringing balance to the Force” Old Wan Toby is always on about?
22/08/2017 at 15:36 fish99 says:
Why does the Millenium Falcon apparently have a top speed of 32 mph? And why did I see the Enterprise in there?
22/08/2017 at 16:02 Dogshevik says:
Speed limits near imperial space stations are strictly enforced.
Levity aside, I agree. As far as space battles are concerned this one looks like a pretty timid and relaxed affair. And I don´t think one can blame it on “space opera design choices”. It just looks a tad bit silly.
22/08/2017 at 15:54 latedave says:
Looks pretty good actually, the first one was fun but unfortunately very lightweight so the ability to purchase hero ships and classes rather than just getting lucky by finding re icon is welcome. I just hope they don’t kill it with micro transactions
22/08/2017 at 15:57 Godwhacker says:
Third person only = very disappointing. They had the opportunity to remake X-Wing here, with deflector shield and power control and everything, and they go for this.
Looks very pretty though.
22/08/2017 at 16:22 TychoCelchuuu says:
It’s not third person only, at one point in the video someone swaps into the X-Wing cockpit.
22/08/2017 at 15:58 Zorgulon says:
Is that Yoda in a starfighter?
22/08/2017 at 16:59 LexW1 says:
Can I just say how much I hate the needless outlines, pulsing, and glowing and so on? It robs most of this of an actual “Star Wars” feel and makes it seem very computer-game-y in the worst possible sense.
22/08/2017 at 17:48 TychoCelchuuu says:
Part of me is a little impressed at how willing DICE is to fuck up its gorgeous games with UI stuff in order to make them easier to play – it’s kind of noble, in a way, to be so dedicated to making the game fun – but I totally agree with you that it really kills the atmosphere. In a game where the atmosphere is a huge draw, that’s a real shame. The same goes for all that ridiculous score popup text: I want to feel like I’m in Star Wars, not like I’m racking up points in a video game.
22/08/2017 at 18:22 SaintAn says:
Booooo! This isn’t the space combat we wanted! We wanted it to be exactly like Battlefront 2’s space combat where you can land in the ships and fight. So tired of developers not listening and ruining games people want.