Call of Duty: WW2’s HQ social space looks a right lark

I welcome spaces to goof off in serious competitive games. On the Plunkbat loading runway, you’ll find me creeping along wonkily as I lean and wobble or launching myself into the air with the plane wing glitch. In Natural Selection’s ready room, you bet I’m climbing onto heads. And in Call of Duty: WW2 [official site], oh boy, the ‘Headquarters’ social space looks great fun. 48 players will get to fight, muck about, and shoot things in all sorts of fun ways. Have a look in this new trailer:

The Headquarters is an online playground presented as a Normandy beach HQ (remember: CoD WW2 is authentic and respectful, Activision like to remind us). Its facilities include a shooting range, 1v1 duelling grounds, a place to practise using kill streak abilities, and AA guns to blast planes out the skies. Oh, and it has leaderboards for activities. The HQ is also where max-level players will go to ‘Prestige’ and start over, so all their chums can watch.

It looks a right lark. Bits from the regular game ripped out of context and slammed together for funsies. I hope Plunkbat’s loading space becomes a little more like that.

Our chums at Eurogamer gabbed about this more in June, including how it’s influenced by online spaces like World of Warcraft’s capitals.

Call of Duty: WW2 is coming to Steam on November 3rd, priced at £44.99/59,99€/$59.99.