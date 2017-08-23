Have You Played… Max Payne 3?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
The farther time drifts away from the release of Max Payne 3 [official site] the more I appreciate what Rockstar tried to do with it. I hated the idea when it was announced. “Max in Brazil? BALD?!? WITH A BEARD?!?!?!” I don’t think I’ve ever been so angry at a beard before. Games do funny things to the old noggin sponge, don’t they?
But as Alec succinctly pointed out, Max is a man of his time, and that time has passed. Bullet-time, once a stupendously exciting prospect, is now so common in games we barely register it at all, while Remedy’s aping of cinematic styles and tropes is equally well-trodden ground.
Both these things are baked deep into Max’s character, and Rockstar knew they couldn’t change or remove them. So Rockstar took the idea of Max being a man out of place and time, and made it a focus of the game, ditching the snowy and drab streets of New York for sun-soaked and crime-ridden Sao Paolo, and casting Max as a man trying to fit into a society where he sticks out like a NPC thug’s bonce from behind cover.
Looking back, I think this plan was largely successful, while the traditional mechanics of Max Payne blended elegantly with Rockstar’s technical fortitude, particularly its wondrous animation systems. It’s just a shame Rockstar is so reluctant to let you play the damned thing. There are points where you can’t go five steps without triggering a cutscene, and it obliterates the flow of what could have been the best entry in the series. That said, unlike Alec I’d happily play a fourth, provided someone stood over whoever writes Rockstar’s cutscenes while clutching a big wooden ruler.
23/08/2017 at 15:32 A Gentleman and a Taffer says:
Yes. A surprisingly boring head-clicking game, but THE best nightclub in gaming
23/08/2017 at 15:39 Cyrus says:
The first game I think is my favorite of all time.
Regarding the third alteration, as many other sequels, it’s not a bad game per se, but less of a spiritual successor.
This time it’s more understandable since it’s a different developer involved. I don’t mind another game since I like Max and his shooting, the best thing would to hand back to Remedy but I’m not so sure it’d mean an instant success anymore since time has passed from their latest Max Payne game.
23/08/2017 at 15:40 beforan says:
I really enjoyed it, once I’d managed to detach myself from my expectations of a Max Payne game.
However I tried to play it recently (about a month ago?) and failed to get it working. Rockstar Social Club was adamant the game was not activated, but I could confirm via the website it was. Really quite annoyed as that’s basically a game in my Steam library I really liked that I can never play again, I guess.
23/08/2017 at 17:46 Jaykera says:
I had the same kind of problem when I played it a second time (like a year ago). It took like 2 weeks of exchanging emails to get it to work… A real shame.
23/08/2017 at 15:40 DeadCanDance says:
Just a note. It’s Sao Paulo.
23/08/2017 at 17:38 Ghostwise says:
São Paulo, actually.
23/08/2017 at 15:41 Danda says:
The reveal for this game was awful. That bald, bearded guy wasn’t Max! But then they re-hired James McCaffrey (thank god!) and they showed that they actually cared. Now I think it’s maybe one of the best 3rd person shooters ever made, easily my favourite. It’s just excellent in every sense.
“Ditching the snowy and drab streets of New York for sun-soaked and crime-ridden Sao Paolo” is a bit misguiding. You actually play some snowy stages in New Jersey with “classic” leather-jacketed Max.
23/08/2017 at 18:07 Unclepauly says:
30 minutes of playtime hardly qualifies.
23/08/2017 at 15:41 felipepepe says:
Shame that Rockstar did a bad job with the setting… yeah, the favelas and the nightclub are cool, but the rest of the city barely appears and most actors were Portuguese – not Brazilian.
Also, the game felt like it was in Rio, not São Paulo.
23/08/2017 at 18:07 Unclepauly says:
Stop trolling.
23/08/2017 at 15:48 Eightball says:
I thought it was alright. I can’t tell if it was clever or lazy (clazy?) to have a somewhat outdated third person action game and then have the story be mostly about the character accepting that he’s outdated and past his prime.
23/08/2017 at 17:46 Monggerel says:
Have you played GTA V?
It was definitely lazy. Rockstar haven’t managed to turn out a decent story since…
Saints Row 2.
BAM
ZINGA
RIGHT BETWIXT THE PEEPERS
23/08/2017 at 17:48 Monggerel says:
Not that Saints Row 2 is “good”, mind you.
It’s awful.
It just happens to be so gleefully uncomplicated, so utterly lacking in elegance and self-awareness, that it achieves “B-movie greatness” by virtue of being so offensively stupid it’s kind of brilliant.
Kind of a shame that Volition wised up to their own idiocy. Hurt SR 3 + 4 I thought, even though the happy-little-family stuff in SR 4 was fun.
23/08/2017 at 15:55 basilisk says:
One thing I really want to know is if there is at least one door in the entire game that doesn’t trigger a cutscene when you go through. Just one door.
Never finished it due to sheer cutscene ennui.
23/08/2017 at 16:17 laiwm says:
Yep, my game started refusing to boot when I was 2/3 through and I just couldn’t be arsed to fix the issue.
The cutscenes might have been tolerable if the game wasn’t trying so hard to be “mature” constantly. I’ve got no appetite to watch a man get burned alive just so a game can position itself as being for grown ups. They should have kept the silliness from the earlier titles.
23/08/2017 at 16:05 BaronKreight says:
yes i did. Couldn’t finish it. Nice game though esoecially for those who didn’t play 1 and 2.
23/08/2017 at 16:06 Asurmen says:
You’re right, bullet time has been done, and noir explored, so what they should have done is simply not made a 3rd game.
23/08/2017 at 16:13 ResonanceCascade says:
It was an above average cover shooter, but the change in setting and tone didn’t do it any favors. I like my Max Payne like I like my eggs: hard boiled and salty.
23/08/2017 at 16:18 dylan says:
I couldn’t get through some sniper sequence, and lost interest. Enjoyed what I played, though. Especially liked the simple mechanic of only having two hands to hold weapons with, requiring frequent swapping out. Good action game, except that damn sniper sequence.
23/08/2017 at 16:32 Matt_W says:
This might be the last game I rented and played through in a weekend. I remember it was serviceable and a fun way to spend the weekend, but the scene that sticks with me is the one where a woman was dropped into a stack of tires and lit on fire. I’m no stranger to violence in games, but this one struck me as a bit more sadistic than most.
23/08/2017 at 18:12 Unclepauly says:
A real woman?!
23/08/2017 at 18:29 LennyLeonardo says:
Actually it’s a fake man.
23/08/2017 at 20:03 Matt_W says:
I don’t really know how people can just troll inveterately. I have this innate fear of looking like an idiot that prevents me, but clearly some people don’t. Blocked.
23/08/2017 at 16:37 LennyLeonardo says:
The gun(s) Max is carrying while you are playing are/is the one(s) he is holding in the (many) cutscenes!!! When will the world take note?
23/08/2017 at 16:39 LennyLeonardo says:
?!??!!!!?
23/08/2017 at 16:47 Beefenstein says:
THAT’S RIGHT IT’S ME ICE-T
I CARE NOW
YOU MADE ME CARE MORE
WITH ALL DUE RESPECT I’D LIKE TO SEE MORE OF THE GUNS YOU HAVE IN GAME ALSO BEING IN CUTSCENES
23/08/2017 at 18:14 Unclepauly says:
Innovation in the industry is kept alive. Ty Max Payne 3
23/08/2017 at 16:52 fish99 says:
Haven’t and probably won’t.
I saw TBs ‘WTF is’ video and the game was all stop-start with no flow, constantly getting interrupted by cut-scenes, just as Rick says above. The game didn’t feel like Max Payne, and that character is barely recognizable as Max to me.
It’s a shame because I consider Max Payne 2 to be maybe the best action game I’ve played.
23/08/2017 at 16:59 haldolium says:
Yeah. Awful successor, yet with just a few things different it could’ve been a much better game in general.
The constant kill of the game flow with cutscenes (and I usually love them) was awful. At points you couldn’t play ONE SINGLE OFFICE ROOM without interruption. Disgusting really.
Otherwise it was far from Max Payne, though when you actually could play a few seconds, it was a good shooter with excellent sound and visual design and extraordinary good animations.
23/08/2017 at 17:11 Flea says:
I’ve had this game in my Steam library forever and I remember only playing a few hours. The cutscenes killed it for me. It was like you couldn’t move a few steps without getting into another cutscene and when it went on for a couple of hours I said “ok, that’s it” and never went back. I was actually thinking of picking it up again and finishing it, but then I read this article and again remembered the cutscenes and I guess it’ll stay one of those games I never finished.
23/08/2017 at 17:15 idiotapocs says:
I played through MP1-2 with using an insane amount of quicksave/quickload. Now that I think of it, I was striving to make the perfect action movie, as I even replayed parts where I was decent enough not to get hurt, and tried different weapons/techniques with each run. Now, MP3 had a horrendous checkpoint system…
23/08/2017 at 18:15 Unclepauly says:
I beat Max Payne without ever saving once. I’m literally a better human than you.
23/08/2017 at 17:32 Vandelay says:
This game was pretty much destroyed by the cutscenes. They were also unskippable (well, it claimed they were skippable, but every time you try it just pops up with a “loading” message.) They were mostly fine, albeit the usual Rockstar wannabe-mature style, but regularly lasted 4 or 5 minutes without checkpoints afterwards, so you were required to sit through them multiple times.
Surprised by comments saying it was only an average shooter though. The gunfights were some of the best in a third person shooter.
23/08/2017 at 17:49 Junkenstein says:
The further into the game you get, the more you get to actually play it, and when you do, it’s a very good action film ’em up.
But yeah, those custscenes. I could just about tolerate the really long ones between chapters, but the stadium level comes to mind as just taking control away from me every ten steps or two dead bad guys.
23/08/2017 at 17:52 Jaykera says:
Two times and the first few hours have always been painful because of the cutscenes.
On one end of the spectrum you have environmental narration, on the other end you have Max Payne 3.
23/08/2017 at 19:21 Hyena Grin says:
I did play Max Payne 3, and I did like it. I was less bothered by the theme shift than a lot of people were. I kind of enjoyed the juxtiposition – the story-telling and ‘feel’ of the game seemed very much in-line with the preceding games, just laid over top of a brighter, less moody background. In a way it just highlighted the contrast of the ‘Dark Place’ Max is always in.
23/08/2017 at 19:46 Earl-Grey says:
What is Max Payne’s greatest super power?
No.
It’s quick saving/loading.
So like Samson, with the removal of his hair, Max lost his super power.
While the cutscenes were an annoyance, the lack of quick saving was utterly, bloody, sodding, arsing, cunting, fucking teeth shatteringly infuriating.
The combat could at times be a Herculean trial of patience.
It’s fast, brutal, unforgiving and frustrating; death can come in the blink of an eye and the checkpoint system only intensifies the problem.
-I should add that I still really like the game, though, maybe I’m a masochist.
23/08/2017 at 20:09 sdether says:
+100 this
The cutscenes were annoying, but worse the doubling down on them by not giving you quick save/load and placing the checkpoints generally before the cut scene.
Not only could you not replay the action while the action is hot to try out different approaches, no you must suffer through the same overacted cut scene each time to completely get dropped out of the action.
I rage quit a couple of times during the helo-sniper bits because of this before making it through.
I recall replaying 1 & 2 several times with just handguns and hadn’t realized how vital quick load/save had been for that, because trying that same with 3 just made me quit.
23/08/2017 at 20:07 fegbarr says:
I played it, enjoyed it, and promptly forgot about it.
It felt pretty unnecessary as a Max Payne game. Max’s story was told already, in noir cliches as thick as the snow that fell on a cold New York night and as subtle as the hammer of a pistol.
Perhaps I don’t remember it right, but it definitely felt like his story was told? In the first game he took vengeance on his family’s killers, then in the second he found redemption and lived in a funhouse or something. Job done.
23/08/2017 at 20:46 Danda says:
After reading the comments, I think a lot of people either didn’t get too far into the game or never got to care about the story. Yes, not being able to skip the cutscenes is a fatal flaw when you are *replaying* the game, but it’s not a bad thing at all during your fist playthrough. I think this was pretty much a Rockstar game (you run errands for assholes), but I think Max was being Max again, a gullible boy scout who got into deep trouble beyond his understanding and shot his way out.
A lot of people seem to hate the short sniping section, but somebody should some love for the awesome airport level. Or the condemned building, or the boat in Panama, or New Jersey… There are many different memorable levels, and the shooting is just perfect. For me, this game is a classic.