Quake Champions rocketjumps into early access

Get grunting, gibfiends, as Quake Champions [official site] is now in early access. This is id Software taking the vintage mega-fast arena FPS into slightly more modern lands by making it a bit of a ‘hero shooter’ where everyone has special abilities and different stats. (A ‘hero shooter’ is a class-based shooter where character classes have names rather than descriptions and they don’t wear similar uniforms. THAT IS ALL, OKAY.)
While Qamps will be free-to-play when it launches properly, making money by selling access to characters, for now it costs cash. Technically that’s buying the ‘Champions Pack’ pass, which includes access to all current and future characters.
The full launch is expected to come in early 2018. The blurb says, “While we feel we have a great Quake game, we still have more balance, polish, and major features coming online in the next few months.” For now, it has eleven characters, four modes, and eight maps.
Qamps is £19.99/29,99€/$29.99 on Steam Early Access and through Bethesda’s own doodad.
The last crack at a free-to-play Quake, 2010’s Quake Live, stopped being free-to-play in 2015. Live was a jazzed-up version of Quake 3, while Champions is trying something new-ish. It’s really just a modernised Future vs. Fantasy Quake though, yeah?
I do often think back to former Quake technomancer John Carmack’s daydream for free-to-play(ish) Quake multiplayer way back in 1996. His idea was to let everyone frag anonymously for free but charge $10 to register a name and access their personal statistics. Games are free but fame and personhood will cost you. Hey, we’d not yet discovered the horrors of being known online. Ultimately, id didn’t go with this plan.
“If it looks feasible, I would like to see internet focused gaming become a justifiable biz direction for us. Its definitely cool, but it is uncertain if people can actually make money at it.”
23/08/2017 at 16:08 Hunchback says:
I am skeptical about their business model, but from what i’ve seen so far you don’t NEED champions to play since this IS Quake and 99% of the game is the same as before. The different champs do bring some differences but a pro player will kick your ass to hell with any given champ. So far.
Here’s to hoping they don’t introduce some insane OP champs later on that you HAVE to buy…
Other than that, i’ve been in the beta for quite a while and i have to say the game really has captured the Q3A feeling very damn well. Veterans will feel at home, newbies will get their teeth kicked in since there’s no -real- match making and you get to play vs some damn skilled players. Which is what Quake is all about :D
23/08/2017 at 16:37 Herring says:
I quite liked it during the Open beta. The only concerns I had were the lack of Clan Arena (which does a great job of easing newbies into the game) and the matchmaking took ages; I liked getting on a server for Q/Q2/Q3/QL and just staying on there, a nice fast turn-around.
Adding the lobby / ready / restart stuff just slowed it all down.
The movement was great though which I can forgive a lot for :)
23/08/2017 at 17:09 Hunchback says:
Closed beta queue times were insane. With one of the latest open-beta patches they’ve added the option to queue up for multiple game modes at the same time, so ATM queue is almost instant.
As for Clan Arena – i despise this mode, but perhaps it is easier to get into it. Still, to me it’s a dumbed down quake for CS fans
23/08/2017 at 16:21 Uglycat says:
They really missed targeting the literati market by not having ‘Murder in the Cathedral’
23/08/2017 at 16:33 zulnam says:
Wow, two hero based twich shooters in a week. It must be christmas!
In Monotonyland.
23/08/2017 at 17:52 Banks says:
What a way to kill all the launch interest of a F2P game by releasing it at 30 bucks and with no F2P option. Great, now no one is gonna buy it, the servers are going to be empty and by the time it finally comes out of “early access” no one is going to give a fuck.
I’ll keep playing it on the horrible bethesda launcher until I no longer can find any games (which was exactly yesterday). But no way in hell I spend 30 bucks on a game that has 1000 concurrent players at launch after Lawbreakers.