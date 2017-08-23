The fraught world of buying a game for an 11 year old

Somehow, in gaming’s fourth decade, we’re still endlessly confronted by the peculiar mainstream misconception that video games are meant for children. The peculiarity that this myth maintains is outright ludicrous at this point, because gaming itself is now mainstream. Sure, in the early ’90s you could forgive a confused aunt for not realising that cartoony console games like Mario and Sonic had broad appeal, and we’re the totality of the medium. Now? Now it’s a bit odd. Not least because it’s still not that simple to find a good new game for children.
My own son is soon to turn 3, so I’m not in the least bit bothered that gaming isn’t yet for him. He’s perfectly happy brmmming cars on the windowsill, and not interested in the obscurity of indirect controls. He’s often keen to sit on my lap if the game I’m reviewing is kid-friendly, and watch, usually after three minutes demanding I play Trials Fusion instead (“The bike game! I want the bike game!”). However, my nephew is just turning 11 this month, and wow is that a complicated age to be gaming.
His mum, my sister, is sensibly strict about what he plays. He’s not allowed to play 12+ or 16+ games unless Uncle John has verified that the rating is excessive (which is pretty rare for 16s – PEGI are pretty sensible about these things). Now, that doesn’t leave him with a paucity of games – for his birthday (don’t worry, he doesn’t have a subscription) I’ve got him Rayman Legends for the PS4 he got for Christmas, and that’s a 7. I’m also sending him over the latest Ratchet & Clank, and I picked up Burnout 3: Takedown and Spider-Man 2 for his PS2, to fill in some important gaps where he’d foolishly forgotten to be born yet. Of all those, bizarrely it’s only Spider-Man 2 that gets a 12, while the surely more concerning car-crash-athon of Burnout 3 is, extraordinarily, rated 3+. Good grief, my boy would never get in a car again if he saw it. But this is more because he’s on the cusp of teenage years, where the broader range of games are becoming interesting. Before now, it’s been so very difficult to find him anything without “Lego” in the title. (Although I did pick up the 3+ Rocket League for him for Christmas, which has proven an epic hit, even nudging the 7+ Minecraft into second place.)
And that’s before you factor in friends. Because of course he has the friends whose parents let them play anything. Everyone did, right? So he’s regularly playing the 16+ Destiny when he’s not at home. If he’s played GTA he’s not confessed it to me, but that’d be the house in which it would happen.
He’s a sensible kid, he doesn’t especially want to be bathed in gaming blood, but when your chum is playing… it’s hard not to want to. So I see my role as partly to provide him with gaming greats that make it not such a big deal. Hence the four heading there way down there this week.
I’ve gone back and forth on Horizon: Zero Dawn. I really, really want to lend him my copy, as it’s absolutely my favourite game this year, and I’ll be surprised if anything tops it. It’s landed as a 16, despite my coming away sure it should have been a 12. The given reasons are,
“Realistic looking violence – Realistic looking violence towards non human looking characters – Non realistic looking violence towards human characters – Violence causing minor injury only”
And violence is definitely what my sister wants to avoid, albeit somewhat futile in the face of friends. But it’s also a beautiful story, one of huge scope that I think he’d love (he’s so into the lore of things, knowing ridiculous amounts about Zelda and the like), and more than anything, have the best female lead in any game I’ve played. That on its own seems more important than some unrealistic violence toward human characters. But then again, I can’t remember what my brain was like at 11, and my nephew’s is far too precious to gamble on.
I’m sure many will read that and say, “Oh PSHAH, Walker! I played [insert gruesome 90s game] when I was 11 and it didn’t do me any harm!” Me too! But when it’s your sister’s kid, it all feels a lot more fraught. Not least when there’s the 9 year old niece thrown in.
Still though, I think I’ll score some good Uncle Points when he discovers Rayman Legends for the first time, and then I think an awful lot more of them when he discovers Burnout 3’s crashing game.
23/08/2017 at 13:46 Drinking with Skeletons says:
My six-year-old nephew loves, loves, loves Viva Pinata and has burned through a number of discs for it and its sequel on Xbox. It has been challenging trying to find more games he likes; quite simply nothing compares to his devotion to Viva Pinata. I wish someone could convince Microsoft to revive the series as a more budget-oriented, family-marketed product. It never found the audience it deserved, but I think there’s a lot of appeal in the series if they can just find a good price point and marketing campaign.
23/08/2017 at 13:47 Kunstbanause says:
Do your nephew a favour and get him Portal Knights. PEGI says its for 7 and up.
23/08/2017 at 13:51 Drinking with Skeletons says:
And it’s very difficult to avoid violence, not only because so many games have it in some form but because children are borderline feral animals who delight in it and will seek it out. If a violence-free game is impossible (and there aren’t many) I would look for one that leans into contexts in which the violence is not sadistic and, ideally, couched in contexts that make it clear it is necessary. To use my nephew’s favorite game again, Viva Pinata has you whacking open pinatas because you are, essentially, a farmer, and the pinatas are part of an ecosystem with predators and prey. The pinatas reassemble outside your garden and it’s not glorified, it’s just kind of a “facts of life” approach that doesn’t encourage viciousness.
23/08/2017 at 14:07 mavu says:
I think the problem is not as much with violence itself.
I mean, do you let your kids watch Tom&Jerry? Exactly.
I think the problem with many modern games is the “graphic” depiction of it.
Modern games (retro style excluded) have too much graphic fidelity, and too good sound design (and capabilities).
Many violent games I played as a kid, had human-on-human violence in one form or other, but it was almost without fail comic in its execution. partly due to the technological limitations, but partly because most games I remember were not so serious (and didn’t take themselves so seriously) compared to todays games.
23/08/2017 at 13:54 Abattoir says:
Hollow Knight. Great game for a young kid. My nephew is also 11 and loves it.
23/08/2017 at 14:04 Dave says:
It is a tricky topic. My son (10) sees his friends playing CoD until ridiculous o’clock at night (he doesn’t even need to visit them, the PS4 dashboard tells you what your friends are playing) and gets jealous. I’ve allowed him Star Wars Battlefront, on the basis that all his friends also play, there are no cut-scenes (so no ‘language’) and its set in the Star Wars universe so he’s already seen all the films and is well aware its fiction and Dark vs. Light.
Otherwise he still enjoys the Lego games and Minecraft, and recently spend a lot of time immersed in Terraria as well. I also allowed him to watch me play Horizon most of the way through – I don’t think it was the sort of game he would want to play, but he was fine with it. I understand its trickier when its someone else’s kid though
23/08/2017 at 14:12 JimDiGritz says:
My son is 11 and apart from a few titles like GTA I’m pretty relaxed with what he plays (though I do gift him all his games through Steam so I know what is in his Library)
His main go to games are Rocket League, Minecraft, RoboCraft, Kerbal Space Program and Subnautica.
My only concern is multiplayer – I’m 40 odd and I get shocked by some of the foul shit posting that goes on during multiplayer games, it’s even worse when Voice Chat is enabled by default – last time I played an AAA online FPS I found out that my mother is sleeping with almost every teenager, and that I’m suddenly homosexual.
23/08/2017 at 14:16 Dave says:
Yeah I’d be very wary of any multiplayer game with open voice or text chat. Fortunately on (PS4 at least, not sure about PC) SW Battlefront there is no text chat and the voice chat is limited to your ‘Party’ which is just the group of friends in your group
23/08/2017 at 16:39 Matt_W says:
My rule for my kids is absolutely no multiplayer with strangers. Not any in any game. They can get online with friends and their cousins, but I’m not having them wade into the cesspool of online gaming without some more years for armor.
23/08/2017 at 14:06 Mungrul says:
Sims 4’s rated 12. Dunno if you feel that’s appropriate or not. But I could see kids enjoying it.
23/08/2017 at 14:14 Dewal says:
Remind me of the 12 y.o son of a colleague who threw himself through the window during a night terror (survived, is alright) because his parents let him play COD and, wait for it, the last Resident Evil (seriously) before going to sleep. Some people are so oblivious, it’s frightening.
On the topic, I think that as long as you avoid gore, violence (as in “action”) isn’t especially bad. Most kids love to beat stuff, play war, crash cars. As long as it is not realistic to the point of shock (or fright) nor online, a kid would be okay.
To me, the hardest part in chosing a game for a kid would be to pinpoint the skill required. I remember being crap at any game and not finishing them without cheating until my teen age, and finding the right spot for a 11 y.o might be complicated.
I’m not sure he would be able to beat a Ori of the Blind Forest, for exemple, but he may be bored and find childish a game such as Grow Home.
If he plays with his friends, maybe the best bet would be to offer him a competitive game. Car, sport or even fight (“unviolent” ones such as Naruto, Dragon Ball… & co).
If he spend his time playing these, he won’t have time to play GTA ;)
23/08/2017 at 14:17 Matt_W says:
I tend not to let my 10 and 7 year old play games where killing other human characters is required. I did let 10 y/o play Horizon Zero Dawn for awhile, through the parts that were about hunting down robot animals, but it required too much supervision to keep her away from the human-killing sections (which occur more often than I had remembered when I was playing it), so put an end to that game. They play (lots of) Minecraft, which features potential human killing, but with the rule that if I see them kill villagers, they’re done. (I also drew the line once when they spawned a vast herd of sheep and then set them all on fire.) They’ve enjoyed Rocket League, Tearaway Unfolded, Little Big Planet 3, The Witness, Burnout Paradise, ETS2, Lego Worlds, Zelda: BotW, Mario Kart 8, Monument Valley, and a host of others I can’t think of right now. I’ve never felt like they don’t have options.
23/08/2017 at 14:47 pH101 says:
It sounds like you are pretty responsible here which is good. A friend of friend had his <6 yr old playing COD which appalled me. But I can't help but find it slightly absurd to be policing children "killing" what are I assume NPCs and that must be very non graphic violence. These are pixels. The children by that age (in my view) can very much tell the difference between doing a thing in a game and the real world. Otherwise why do you not stop them paragliding in Zelda because it would surely be dangerous to jump off a mountain with a small paraglider or drive a car into a wall which would surely result in a fatal crash in burnout. The policing seems to imply you think that in doing so they are learning to kill real humans in real life by doing this which is, sure, a view, but personally not one I subscribe to. It's also my problem with the video games = violence argument, wherein gamers are very well aware it is not real and so ask what is the problem? The problem is doing it in reality and I don't think there is any much evidence for a link. It seems it is the would be the censors who confuse games and reality. Anyway, I don't meant to have a go, must be hard for parents in the modern world especially with mobiles everywhere and I'm glad I don't have that challenge! But this struck me as kind of strange, the children may very well be thinking – "but Dad its just a game" – and if its not graphic violence I could see there point. (side point – when you are not looking they probably slaughter said villagers in response! But then, the villagers aren't real so probably don't mind).
23/08/2017 at 16:01 Matt_W says:
My take is that empathy is a vital thing to develop, especially in young kids, who are developmentally not very capable of it. Controlling an avatar who kills other people in a game, even if it’s just pixels, requires some emotional distancing, which is not a skill that I want them to develop. Parenting is a judgement call.
23/08/2017 at 16:21 Matt_W says:
Oh, and I just wanted to say that “The policing seems to imply you think that in doing so they are learning to kill real humans in real life by doing this” is pure strawman. No, that’s not what I think, nor does any parent who polices violence in the games their kids play. The primary social value I try to teach my kids is kindness. It’s surprisingly difficult to teach this core value since what they most desire is “belonging”, and the easiest way, even for kids, to establish group identity is to exclude other kids. Letting them act out violence in pantomime while sitting on the couch at the very least isn’t helping establish the values I want them to have. And since there are plenty of other options for them, I’m not sure why that’s something I need to allow.
23/08/2017 at 17:00 pH101 says:
Fair enough. No I’m not trying to create a straw man. It genuinely was my assumed reason for why you would prevent them killing NPCs. So I made a wrong assumption, I did say “seems to imply”, not state as fact, but clearly I was wrong. Still I wouldn’t say “no parent ever” would think like that, maybe some do? I mean its why most won’t let them watch violent films isn’t it? I don’t know. Your reasoning about empathy and kindness seems sound. That said, and really I am just speculating here – and being devil’s advocate aka a bit of a dick – if we think we can teach kindness to humans through behaviour to NPCs, can the opposite be true? Just to reiterate, I’m not trying to criticise you, this is purely cheap conjecture. I’m sure your instincts about what to let your children play are spot on, it just made me think about our personification of NPCs is all. I mean I feel bad killing NPCs sometimes, even when they aren’t real. I’m getting off topic..
23/08/2017 at 17:06 Matt_W says:
No you’re right. It can (and has) become a fruitful point for discussion. (“Why do you think I don’t like you killing human characters in the game?” “How does doing that make you feel?”, etc.) But that kind of discussion requires careful supervision and interaction with them while they’re playing. I do play games with them and watch them playing, but not all of the time. The rules are guidelines for when they’re doing their own thing.
23/08/2017 at 15:23 rabidwombat says:
My first impression was that Horizon: Zero Dawn would be fine for a 10-yo. I remembered the robot hunting and story bits, which were great. Totally fine for a kid.
Then I remembered all the human headshotting bits. It’s like half the game! A little sad that I’m so inured to it that it completely escaped my mind. So yeah, give it a few years.
23/08/2017 at 14:21 Shiloh says:
I bought my 13 yr old daughter Horizon: Zero Dawn earlier this year. I’d never heard of it before I bought it (I’m not really up on the world of consoles), but it didn’t look like a 16 from the packaging so I thought we’d give it a supervised go.
A-a-a-nd we both absolutely loved it. She even asked me at one point “why is this like even a 16?” to which I could only shrug.
One thing though John – just be grateful you’ve a nephew and not a niece. Trying to find decent games for girls at that age and just above is even harder.
23/08/2017 at 17:15 DodgyG33za says:
So it is okay for a boy to play, say, COD, but not a girl?
My daughter loved Oblivion when she was 14. She discovered the whole vampire sub-plot which I hadn’t come across.
But really, boy or girl, games like Terraria, Minecraft, Hollow Knight, Subnautica, Oxygen Not Included, Astroneer and Kingoms and Castles are all suitable for young teens and most of them are on my steam favourites as well. There are so many games out there, there is plenty for all needs and ages.
Another aspect to finding the right game for a teen is one that allows them to have fun while keeping to your pre-defined screen time (assuming you have one). Games like FTL and Dead Cells fit nicely into that category.
23/08/2017 at 14:24 Pastell says:
THANK THE LORD! Someone finally talked about this! I’ve had this struggle for years. But for myself. I’m 13 but I’ve always been more mature and intelligent than is normal for my age, and yet when I ask, “Hey Dad, would it be okay if I played -insert any game with anything even mild that he might object to-?” Dad: “No, this doesn’t look like one we’re going to do.” He’s uber religious, and pretty strict with media. Drives me nuts. There aren’t many games for my age group. Everything that’s appropriate is boring and uninteresting, and anything interesting or of any quality is inappropriate, because my father doesn’t understand videogames, art, or my own maturity.
23/08/2017 at 14:46 Alberto says:
Parents live in constant paranoia of their kids becoming some kind of social monster. Or dying of a common cold.
I’ve got this very problem now, for a 12 year girl, and I know I’m overthinking what should be a simple thing.
23/08/2017 at 16:45 Herring says:
We had that problem with books for my eldest daughter. She was ahead of the curve on reading level but any books that were written well-enough for her were ludicrously “mature”.
Lining up well-written, appropriate and interesting (for a teen) is pretty difficult no matter the medium.
23/08/2017 at 14:32 lglethal says:
I just looked through my steam libraray and realised that wow I really dont have many games that I would consider suitable for when my child starts reaching around that age. Civilization, a couple of the lego games and the harry potter games and I’m done. Wow. I really didnt think it would be that bad…
23/08/2017 at 14:35 Antongranis says:
Personally, i watched saving private ryan at a young age. It is very violent, but i did not take any “damage” from it. It did inspire me to play a bunch of ww2 games on the ps2 though, notably the medal of honor series.
23/08/2017 at 14:40 Dewal says:
Quoth the article :
“I’m sure many will read that and say, “Oh PSHAH, Walker! I played [insert gruesome 90s game] when I was 11 and it didn’t do me any harm!” Me too! But when it’s your sister’s kid, it all feels a lot more fraught. Not least when there’s the 9 year old niece thrown in.”
Moreover, you have no way of knowing if it caused damage to you. I saw Private Ryan at eleven, too. I feel fine, but if I still remember the gory part of the D-Day now, it may have had a stronger impact on me then than I know now.
23/08/2017 at 14:56 Antongranis says:
I suppose. However, i am very glad i saw it. I still maintain an interest with ww2 today.
23/08/2017 at 14:39 Alberto says:
Stardew Valley, maybe?
23/08/2017 at 14:48 Hunchback says:
I’ve been having a lot of troubles picking games for my 9 year old girl.
The biggest problem, as someone else said earlier, is the skill requirement – she isn’t very skilled yet, having trouble with a KBD+M controls and she gets frustrated…
However, the brand new Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles has been quite a success – it seems to have no violence or gore whatsoever and it can be played with a gamepad which seems easier for kids (i can’t for the life of me play with a pad anymore, but whatever). It’s also similar to Animal Crossing, which she got last month for her b-day together with the New Nintendo 2DS XL (which in itself is really awesome, no 3d bullshit and the battery lasts forever!).
I’ve got Slime Rancher loaded up as well, but she hasn’t got to it yet. Think it’ll be a nice game to learn KBD+M controls with, since it’s kind of simple and i believe there’s no that many “mistakes” you can do and die or whatever.
Other than that, Sims are an obvious choice for a girl, and some buys might enjoy it too (i know i did).
Botanicula and a few other simple point-and-click adventures can be nice, but they seem a bit too hard for a 9yo to figure out so yeah, depends on age.
I am planning to introduce her to all those building, management and strategy games later on, when she learns a bit more math, reading etc. I am thinking Cities Skylines, Anno, Civilisation, etc. And she could maybe even join me and the wife on GW2, which is amazingly friendly and clean for an “MMO”.
I do believe Diablo/PoE are acceptable for young teens, even if it’s “violent” it’s really not detailed or anything and hell, after ~14-15 years you should be able to play anything anyway, right? I know i did… :D
23/08/2017 at 15:03 Qazinsky says:
Hmm, if I were to teach a kid to use Keyboard and mouse, I’d probably play Minecraft on a LAN server in peaceful mode. I assume there’s no monsters in Peaceful, I’ve not really tried it. That way she can train the controls at her own pace while doing fun, creative stuff and you can be in the game and help out.
23/08/2017 at 15:43 SuddenSight says:
I never really had a console (besides a gameboy, which was mostly used for pokemon). So I grew up a PC gamer. And my mother didn’t approve of games with shooting, so that left driving sims (Midtown Madness) and strategy games (Lords of Magic, Civ III, Sim City, Pharaoh, and later on Age of Mythology).
I first played Lords of Magic and Sim City when I was quite young (definitely less than 8). Pharaoh came a bit later on. I understood enough to click the buttons and make things happen, but I definitely did not understanding of the strategy to those games. I mostly played around with cheats in those games. Going back to them when I was in my later teens was an interesting experience because I realized how much strategic decision making had flown right over my head as a child.
I think children can enjoy strategic games and they might learn a little from them. Civ III taught me how to calculate odds at a fairly young age, for example. And Age of Mythology taught me about the difference between additive and multiplicative effects. But I wouldn’t expect children to understand all the strategy in strategy games until their early teens at least.
23/08/2017 at 16:03 Matt_W says:
In the same vein as Yonder, my 10 y/o daughter has spent many 10’s of hours with Stardew Valley.
23/08/2017 at 14:56 Qazinsky says:
You say that you’ve gone back and forth on Horizon which gives me the impression you haven’t talked with his mother about it, how about you tell her your thoughts on why you consider the game and what parts make you hesitate and let her decide if it’s a fitting game for the nephew?
23/08/2017 at 14:57 lagiacrux says:
why not pokemon? there is some cartoony violence implied but never shown, and its arguably one of the greats in the rpg genre. could also be a problem of platform availability. not everyone has a 3ds.
i lent my sister and her 4 & 6 year olds my unused wii, and they LOVE it. mostly just wii-sports but im slowly showing them other stuff as well. also there are a ton of kids themed games for the wii so from time to time i pick them out another game.
23/08/2017 at 15:08 Qazinsky says:
Hmm, seeing all these people without Supporter tags in the comments makes me think he wont need a subscription to read this.
23/08/2017 at 17:03 KDR_11k says:
Non-subscribers get the articles a month later and I assume his birthday is now past.
But then again you probably would’ve seen it last month if this was just a re-post so maybe he forgot the flag…
23/08/2017 at 17:13 Qazinsky says:
Usually, the reposts have all the original comments though, the first comment here has todays date.
Edit: I mean, I guess it’s possible that noone posted a comment if it ran earlier.
23/08/2017 at 15:32 Vegas says:
Aw man you gotta let him play Horizon. It’s new, it’s badass, and it’ll give him cache on the playground. Back in 6th grade I wanted so desperately to have an Xbox and play Halo but could only do so on my friends’ machines because my parents were so strict. They thought if I didn’t have games I’d go outside more, but I just became a kid who always wanted to play Halo when he went to his friends’ house. If they didn’t make it such a thing by restricting it I would have gotten over it quicker and would have probably moved on to something my friend group hadn’t tired of sooner.
I’m just saying that the teen years are often defined by who can get access to what adult stuff, and those with restricting parents are often left behind. You have the opportunity to be the cool uncle here and give him just a slight edge of cultural capital.
23/08/2017 at 15:58 Minglefingler says:
My daughter is four so she only really plays Mario Kart which she can’t control yet but has fun with, I’m planning on introducing her to 2d platformers when she gets a bit older along with stuff like Ratchet and Clank. My nephew however is eleven and is allowed to play GTA and COD by his parents, has been allowed to play COD since he was six or seven if I recollect rightly and it is the game he plays most often. My concern about this isn’t just regarding the violence but how it’s presented and the gung ho, hoo-ah military fetishisation of the COD games. His dad has an xbox one, although aside from one or two brief dalliances with a different game he has played nothing but COD since Modern Warfare first came out and has no interest in encouraging his son to try anything else. It makes me sad that my nephew is missing out on so much of the wonder and imagination that videogames are capable in favour of the rat-a -tat of scripted campaigns and daily team deathmatchs.
23/08/2017 at 16:04 Babymech says:
Oh PSHAH, Walker! I played Jurassic Park Trespasser when I was 11 and it took me three months to relearn how to up basic objects off a table.
23/08/2017 at 16:04 Hunchback says:
I wish they’d make a an actually good Heroes of Might and Magic game again. I’ve played HOMM2 since i was like 12 and then kept on playing HOMM3 for AGES with my friends on hot-seat up to our late teen years. This is some epic fun and somehow never got old.
23/08/2017 at 16:04 teije says:
Trying to remember what my son played and enjoyed at 11. Let’s see – Minecraft, Lego games, old GOG RTS and strategy games – like Age of Empires, HOMM series, Star Wars Battlefront, Battle for Wesnoth, old RPGs – Might and Magic (Baldurs Gate was too hard), RollerCoaster Tycoon (old), Transport Tycoon Deluxe. That’s just off the top of my head. So there’s a lot of great stuff out there, especially if you look at past games.
He didn’t have his own Steam account, but I let him borrow mine and that worked out pretty well. But GOG was a better source really at that age.
Biggest hits with him at that age – HOMM 3 and 4 and Minecraft. He reads RPS – he’ll correct me if I remember wrong :)
23/08/2017 at 16:31 ColonelFailure says:
Roblox is your answer.
Gift the young man £20 in Roblox vouchers and he’ll be the happiest young man alive. He can get his fill of GTA and CS clones without the realistic violence while wearing a sodding great crown and carrying a flying broomstick.
Convert the young man to the YT channel “Popular MMOs” and he’ll rediscover the delights of modded Minecraft in a hurry.
23/08/2017 at 16:38 DelrueOfDetroit says:
My nephew’s are pretty obsessed with Dungeon Quest Builders for the PS4. It’s basically like Minecraft meets Zelda.
Trine is another pretty good one if you’re looking to appear smart.
23/08/2017 at 16:49 SadOldGuy says:
Good lord do I struggle with this myself. My much younger brother’s sons are 3, 5, and 7 and so he asked me for advice. No bad language, no witchcraft, nothing that contradicts their very conservative church. But it needs multiplayer because once one plays then everyone plays. So Mario Kart and ?
23/08/2017 at 17:03 Matt_W says:
Rocket League? (though there are rainbows in that game, which might be subtle gay propaganda.) Minecraft has skeletons and zombies and literal witches, so that’s right out. Hmmm. The Witness contains lengthy video diatribes by Richard Feynman, who was an atheist, so that’s probably not going to work. In No Man’s Sky, the universe was created by an algorithm, so no. Hexcells? Well.. actually the repeated 6 sided figures hint at the number of the beast. Yeah, not many options.
23/08/2017 at 16:51 Herring says:
An additional problem for buying games for relatives / friends kids is that if their family doesn’t have a gamer (likely) then their PC is likely to be hamster-driven.
So it becomes finding a combination of interesting + appropriate + suitably challenging + non-demanding on hardware.
For me, successes have been; Stardew Valley and Spore, especially the former.