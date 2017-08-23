The Good Life is… Midsomer Murders plus cat capers!

A while ago I announced that I would love for Penelope Keith to start doing the tutorials in games like Call of Duty [supporter post link]. Imagine how quickly you would improve with Margo Leadbetter shouting “Here’s how to use a variable grenade, you ghastly little child” across the training ground. When Alice pointed out a game called The Good Life a week or so back I immediately imagined that someone had listened to my demands! However, this is actually Swery’s new project – him off our beloved Deadly Premonition – and it has a debut trailer!

I had to stop 30 seconds in to fully absorb the Very English Murder Mystery-ness of it all AND note the cartoon Millais Ophelia reference. OH MY GOD IT MIGHT BE MIDSOMER MURDERS AND ALSO CAT VIDEOS AND CAT PEOPLE I AM SO IN.

Here’s the more traditional game explainy blurb from the crowdfunding/investment platform, Fig, which will be hosting a campaign geared around the game in ten days (although you can get backstage access for early info now):

“The game is set in Rainy Woods, the self-proclaimed “happiest town in the world.” Here, you’ll play as Naomi, a photographer from New York who finds herself stuck in this small town in rural England. She’s found a way to pay off the massive debt she’s accumulated, but she soon discovers that the town is hiding a very bizarre secret… “At night, all of the town’s residents turn into cats. Why does this happen? Is this why everyone in town is so happy? No one seems to remember what they do at night. Naomi is here to find out what’s going on in Rainy Woods. “The townspeople aren’t the only ones who get to roam around at night as a cat – Naomi does too! Once the sun sets, you’ll get to explore Rainy Woods and collect clues and important items connected to the events of the story. The town becomes a very different place at night, as certain secret paths, rooftops, and attics can only be accessed by cats.”

