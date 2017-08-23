Tyranny: Bastard’s Wound starts oozing in September

Oh so it’s fine for Obsidian to name the first Tyranny [official site] expansion Bastard’s Wound but it’s “inappropriate” and “a sackable offence” for me to rename the RPS news section to Horace’s **** Shower of ****shack Bucket**** [that is correct -ed.]. Wow, what a double standard! Fine then. Bastard’s Wound, you may already know, is off to a new area for ten or so hours of questing and to better get to know several companions. Now publishers Paradox have announced that Bastard’s Wound will launch on September 7th, two weeks away.

Bastard’s Wound will send us to Bastard’s Wound, a refuge for people fleeing from our evil Overlord. There (by which I mean the settlement of Bastard’s Wound in the expansion Bastard’s Wound), “The player must decide what is to become of the inhabitants as they mete out Kyros’ justice,” Paradox say.

“Featuring new characters and storylines, Bastard’s Wound takes a closer look at the race of the Beastmen, the fate of the refugee settlements, and all-new companion quests featuring three of Tyranny’s most memorable party members: Verse, Barik, and Lantry.”

Bastard’s Wound will cost $14.99.

Launching alongside Bastard’s Wound will be a free update giving Tyranny new bits “including new voice acting, expanded content in the game’s third act, and an all-new path to an unseen ending.”

If Activision could rename Destiny or Call of Duty or something else I’ll have to write about loads to **** Shower of ****shack Bucket**** [Alice… -ed.], I’d be ever so grateful.