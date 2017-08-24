Crusader Kings II: Jade Dragon expansion announced

The next expansion for Crusader Kings II [official site] will introduce China as a power offering potential riches or ruin depending on how you play the cards. Paradox today announced the Jade Dragon expansion, “coming soon”. It’s not properly adding China to the world of Crusader Kings II, mind, rather as an “off-map influence” accessed through a “China screen” with the pertinent options and information. No, that’s not nearly as fun.
Paradox give this brief summary of the expansion:
“Crusader Kings II: Jade Dragon allows you to interact with China for protection and technological marvels — and possibly face their wrath in the form of rebels or full-scale invasions. New gameplay features including a new Tributary system, Chinese Mercenaries, and much more will make the Transoxiana and India regions come alive with new surprises and challenges for even the most seasoned despot. Flatter the Emperor with gifts of gold or concubines. Ask favors from the mighty prince. Stay on the good side of his appointed marshals on your borders.”
Hit the expansion’s page for more details.
Paradox don’t give any idea of a release date. However, they tend to launch CK2 expansions a month or so after announcing them so I’d guesstimate perhaps early October. They’re quiet about a price too; I’d expect the usual £10.99/14,99€/$14.99.
24/08/2017 at 18:50 GrumpyCatFace says:
Why not add China? Is that another paid DLC?
24/08/2017 at 18:56 Scobie says:
Probably because adding more provinces and characters would strain the game to breaking point.
24/08/2017 at 19:32 Aetylus says:
And because playing a big strong stable empire is not what the CK2 game mechanics work well for… it probably wouldn’t actually be that fun for players.
24/08/2017 at 19:43 Captain Narol says:
What a cunning way to add China politically without adding it materially…
I wonder if it will work well, but I am curious to try. It’s fascinating how CK2 is now a totally different game from the one it was at release !
24/08/2017 at 21:01 Zorgulon says:
I have to say that China always felt like a conspicuous absence ever since they first expanded the scope eastwards. It’s true that the game could barely handle a whole new region with its own unique culture and rules. But they’ll have to be pretty damn compelling mechanics to make this a worthwhile addition if China isn’t playable.
24/08/2017 at 22:57 teije says:
I’ve bought every bit of non-cosmetic DLC for CK2 (and others from PDX), but this seems very meh. Reading the dev diary on the forum didn’t change that sentiment and I’d rather they left it out. China just becomes a Wizard of Oz behind the big screen.