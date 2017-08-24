Crusader Kings II: Jade Dragon expansion announced

The next expansion for Crusader Kings II [official site] will introduce China as a power offering potential riches or ruin depending on how you play the cards. Paradox today announced the Jade Dragon expansion, “coming soon”. It’s not properly adding China to the world of Crusader Kings II, mind, rather as an “off-map influence” accessed through a “China screen” with the pertinent options and information. No, that’s not nearly as fun.

Paradox give this brief summary of the expansion:

“Crusader Kings II: Jade Dragon allows you to interact with China for protection and technological marvels — and possibly face their wrath in the form of rebels or full-scale invasions. New gameplay features including a new Tributary system, Chinese Mercenaries, and much more will make the Transoxiana and India regions come alive with new surprises and challenges for even the most seasoned despot. Flatter the Emperor with gifts of gold or concubines. Ask favors from the mighty prince. Stay on the good side of his appointed marshals on your borders.”

Paradox don’t give any idea of a release date. However, they tend to launch CK2 expansions a month or so after announcing them so I’d guesstimate perhaps early October. They’re quiet about a price too; I’d expect the usual £10.99/14,99€/$14.99.