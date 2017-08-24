Dishonored 2: I can’t wait to kill The Outsider

I hate The Outsider. Perhaps that’s too strong a word, but I’ve never liked Dishonored’s meddling god. I’ll explain my stance in some detail below, but before I do that I offer an apology to the large chunk of the Dishonored fanbase who will find my opinions here blasphemous and heretical. But I’ve held my silence for long enough and it’s time to admit it: I really really really really want to kill that equivocating little bastard.
Dishonored 2‘s Death of the Outsider [official site] standalone expansion should fit my tastes perfectly, and the hour I played of it was fantastic.
Before I get into my gripes about old goth-god, let’s do a brief rollcall of the best things about the mission I played yesterday.
There are all new powers and gadgets, and the best of the former lets you take on the appearance of any other living person. I became a famous opera singer and ran around his (my) mansion, sliding down banisters and leaping across balconies. This caused dismay and confusion among the guards and servants, who kept asking if I was feeling quite alright. Then the power started to fade so I quickly ran into a bathroom and closed the door before the disguise faded. What is better than to kill one’s enemies? To impersonate them and start troubling rumours about erratic behaviour and sudden bouts of urgent toilet business.
I was back in Karnaca for this mission and the class warfare is simmering so close to the surface it’s bubbling out of the pot. Flipping the “Eat the Rich” slogan on its head, Death of the Outsider introduces a subplot in which aristocrats and rich industrialists gather in exclusive clubs and have the extracted blood of victims taken from the city’s underclasses siphoned into their veins. They’re not quite eating the poor, but they’re draining them right down to the last drop and using their blood as a drug. For the narcotic effect to take hold, the blood needs to come from a dying person, someone who is close to the Void, and it supposedly gives visions of that other plane. I, of course, stabbed the blood junkies in the face and neck while they were in a stupor.
The Foresight ability, which allows you to freeze time and leave your body to scout ahead and tag people and items, would be really useful in some of Dishonored 2’s more sprawling levels. I’m hoping it’ll mean there are some complex structures and streets to explore in the new game, and what I’ve seen is promising in that regard. There’s no sign of the twists on familiar stealth and stabbing that we saw in the likes of The Clockwork Mansion and A Crack In The Slab so far, but Karnaca’s streets are complex and busy. It feels alive.
There’s much more but that can wait until we’ve played much more of the game, so we can see how it holds up as a whole. But I’ll move on to the most promising feature of all and it’s right there in the title.
Here’s why I want to kill The Outsider.
Maybe I just don’t like gods very much but this particular one gets under my skin more than most. I find him condescending and smug, acting from a position of what I presume is great power and insight, but sharing only those aspects of that power that cause more pain and chaos than they resolve. Perhaps it’s also that he represents the most fantastical aspects of the Dishonored world, and I find that a distraction from the grungy reality, and messy class conflicts of the game’s urban settings.
He’s wrapped up in all that blood-siphoning horror as well, simply by nature of his attachment to the Void. That’s where he lives, as far as I understand it (and I don’t understand it particularly well at all), and even if he’s not responsible for the nasty ways in which people seek its power, he could at least slap them on the wrists. Instead, he’s poking around inside the minds of our player characters, seeming to cause trouble and strife simply to keep himself interested in human affairs.
But, really, if I dig down into my feelings, it’s not really personal at all. I think I just want to relive some of those Trickster-killing enemies from Thief: The Dark Project. If there are going to be more chapters in the Dishonored tale, I’d love to see a world thrown out of balance by a proper shift in the powers that be. And if The Outsider has to die for that to happen, then I’m more than happy to do the deed.
Dishonored 2’s Death of the Outsider is due for release on September 15th.
24/08/2017 at 11:21 kwyjibo says:
To kill the Outsider is the only thing I’ve ever wanted from Dishonorerd.
Who wants to kill a king when you could kill a god? All these worldly matters seem trivial.
24/08/2017 at 13:43 NetharSpinos says:
The idea of killing a God really doesn’t sit well with me. Not for any sense of religious zeal, but the idea that the true scope of a God’s power, their entire being should be inconceivable to mere mortals, that they should be above such trivial concerns as life and death. If one can simply “kill a God” then how is that different from killing a magical person?
Also I’m not sold on the prospect of offing the Outsider, not only because I’m quite fond of him but also because in my playthroughs Billie Lurk is (or at least should be) unequivocally dead.
24/08/2017 at 15:20 jonahcutter says:
Gods weren’t always all-powerful throughout human history. They were powerful, and capable of giving life. But they often had limits. Including being woundable and killable.
And outside of their own claims, who is to say the Abrahamic god, Yahweh/God/Allah is actually so all-powerful as well. There’s more than a bit of self-serving protection in making such a claim. “I’m all powerful so don’t bother trying to kill me. And just take my word for it.”
And why they chose Billie Lurk over Daud as the player avatar is certainly a mystery. Not only is Daud a more interesting character (Billie’s background is kind of standard issue orphan angst) with more actual history with the Outsider to lend texture to the showdown, but they basically toss out the experience of every player who chose to kill her in Knife of Dunwall.
Real weak choice by the writers to make Billie the final protagonist for the big showdown with the series biggest antagonist.
24/08/2017 at 16:57 LTK says:
I think you accidentally wrote ‘history’ where you meant ‘fantasy’, unless I missed something and we’ve had gods coming and going over the centuries.
24/08/2017 at 17:04 LTK says:
They already decided that the Outsider was human once. I don’t know if anyone was actually interested in his backstory, but there it is. He may have godlike powers but he has a human mind. He’s not some ancient god of creation, so I wouldn’t expect him to be above life and death.
Also, couldn’t Emily die in Dishonored 1 too? The thing with multiple-ending games is that you have to decide on what’s canon for the sequel. I prefer that over pussying out and saying “they’re all canon”.
24/08/2017 at 11:31 Dewal says:
I like the Outsider. We don’t know what he’s really after , he could just be this bored almighty guy that gives power to key people and watch what happens, with no care if it’s good or bad stuff. But he could also have a big plan and we’d discover than even the evil stuff that happened was for a greater cause.
But in Dishonored 2 they made him a bit to godey, with a black aura and reverb in the voice, when in the first he was like a normal human (with black eyes, true). I thought it was a bit too much.
But still, I hope he won’t die. Even though it would be the most effective way for Arkane to end the franchise.
24/08/2017 at 15:16 maninahat says:
I got the same vibe from the guy; that he’s some sort of Trickster type who passes the time by giving certain people deadly super powers and watching the results. That said, I really do want to kill him, because I’ve never forgiven him for being so contemptuously boring in the first game. He stands there, arms folded, blabbering at you for ages at a time and making smug, snide remarks. If it is going to be anything like Dishonored 2, you’ll probably get a chance to sympathise with him and deal with him in a (maybe kinder?) non-lethal way.
24/08/2017 at 16:35 fish99 says:
He’s there to deliver lore on the characters you’re about to meet and to give you some insight on the choices you face. Also his appearances are pretty short, so even if you don’t care for the story he’s not really a major hindrance.
24/08/2017 at 15:28 gwop_the_derailer says:
Excerpt from the Spirit of the Deep
The Outsider is a whale.
24/08/2017 at 11:46 Booker says:
I actually have an issue with this premise. To me, the outsider has always helped the protagonist, either with his insights during missions and of course always with granting his powers. I can’t remember him doing a single thing that was bad. He is more like a passive observer anyway. So I don’t really get the motivation behind someone wanting to kill him at all. If anything people owe him for him making them more powerful than they ever would have been without him.
But Dishonored is another one of these games that are so good because of their gameplay, not because of their story and characters. Story and ending has always been super-short in Dishonored. There is barely any payoff for never killing anyone etc. It’s totally about the journey, not a payoff at the end…
24/08/2017 at 12:05 Dewal says:
Even though I said previously that I really liked him as a character, I would understand why people in the game would want to kill him.
Sure he “help” the protagonists while giving them powers and advices. But look at the protagonist he gives them to !
– A cruel and ambitious woman (Delilah).
– An assassin (Daud)
– A man/woman that lost everything and may want vengeance Corvo/Emily)
– ??? (don’t know about Billy)
And most of the powers are about sneaking and killing, when he could as well give healing powers to doctors or prescience powers to good rulers… if he really wanted to.
24/08/2017 at 13:30 Booker says:
No matter how you play, Corvo and Emily both always end up stopping the actual bad guys.
Even Daud redeems himself (he tries to stop Delilah in the Dishonored 1 DLC). So you could even say the outsider gave him powers to fix his Delilah error.
So ultimately, the outsider has done much more good than bad.
24/08/2017 at 13:42 Dewal says:
I have three questions for you :
– Why did Delilah get her powers ? She’s a frigging witch (and an ambitious murderess even before having powers).
– Would have Daud been able to kill the Empress without his ?
– How about all the guards or innocents killed in the way ? In the “wrong” endings of the first game, it either end in chaotic anarchy or Emily being a tyran. (Even though in Dishonored 2 it would seem that the good ending is the canon one)
And I don’t remember well about Granny Rag, but she didn’t seem that nice.
So no, I don’t think the Outsider “do good”. He gives power and shit happens.
24/08/2017 at 16:38 fish99 says:
You had the choice not to kill those guards and innocents.
24/08/2017 at 12:10 His Dudeness says:
He might be “evil” person in his grand plan – destabilize all world around, for fun or something. Trixter, just a trixter. Like a Sheogorath, but more darkly and powerfull.
But I like him, maybe he is just something like a neutral-chaotic god and have fun in some social experiments with people and stuff like a plague.
24/08/2017 at 13:33 Booker says:
I don’t think that’s true at all. If he was actually trying to destabilize anything, he would be doing a truly terrible job. Both Corvo and Emily ultimately bring order and bring the real bad guys to justice.
It would be much easier to argue that there can only be a sinister motive behind killing him, since he is usually giving powers to people who are trying to right wrongs. Something they probably couldn’t do without.
24/08/2017 at 11:49 pH101 says:
Help me out here because I should love Dishonoured 2 but somehow I found the last one a real slog to get through. It might be that I’m just not patient enough and really I’m an FPS whore at heart. I was raised on a strict diet of Doom and latterly Counterstrike after all. But I played Dishonoured 2 free trial and loved the first 3 (I think?) maps up to and including the asylum/hospital. The production values are amazing and the game-feel, sound and animation superb. The world building original and interesting. Sorry, there’s a little game design buzzword bingo but it’s true.
So I took the plunge and bought it on sale, but soon after fell out of love with it and I couldn’t figure out why. Here are some of my thoughts, none of which are that original and possibly echo a previous post made here on RPSso forgive me.
Basically they overcomplicated it. Are there too many powers? I seem to have a choice paralysis. I think maybe I prefer a stripped down toolset. Give me fewer powers and I would probably enjoy it more. Even none – possibly I prefer the dark mod experience to this. But the powers are cool, it’s just whatever I do, I have strong FOMO by not using one of the others.
This feeling extends in a larger sense to playing stealthy or death harbinger. Whichever way I chose, I miss the other option. Yes I can replay, and yes that’s the freedom of it, but it’s still there. I know it’s been noted before, and it echoes my experience. More importantly, the violent way is always the “wrong” way. I find it sort of frustrating to be given these excellent tools of death only to be lectured hard on them when I use them. I am an adult, I know killing is wrong… but this isn’t real and I want to cut lose (literally?) without a moral lesson at the end it. If it is wrong, don’t give me all the tool with their beautiful animations and gamefeel that encourage me to use them. It’s like laying out a table of amazing food and sweets and then slapping my hand every time I eat anything. It’s just frustrating and patronising.
More in the overcomplicated vein. I far prefer the levels which are simply large areas you pick your way through. The gimmick levels – clockwork mansion, time travelling – I didn’t like them at all, however technically impressive or clever and interesting in concept they were. Because they added yet another layer, which obfuscated the core experience of sneaking around and killing or possibly avoiding people that is what I really want.
All the runes and crafting. Does the game really need this? I am not convinced at all.
At some point I will play through again and probably enjoy it more (like with the first dishonoured) but I found it a slog, right after the asylum, in all the “special” levels.
I won’t go into the technical state of the PC version (port?) suffice to say – still quite bad post patch, with some occasional stutter on an nvidia 1070.
Anyway, as such I am very much unsure whether to get Prey, which is still on sale. And I have hitman season 1 to do, and perhaps it will suit my tastes more given the smaller toolset and, I believe, lack of lecturing.
I think Deus Ex mankind divided suffers in some ways from similar faults – I just think AAA devs need to know when to draw the line with these skills and features. Sometimes less is more. Don’t get me started on Breach too. And it’s a shame because they splurged so much money on them, they can’t (or may not) even afford to make any more of them, when in reality, the game could have been better, and sold more, with less expenditure.
edit. what a rant. Anyway. Ability to disguise yourself is a good skill and glad to hear its coming. Might even tempt me despite my worries above.
24/08/2017 at 12:11 mcjamieuk says:
I can sympathise somewhat with the choice paralysis – in my case, though, it was more that I didn’t bother ‘buying’ any of the fancy new ones, happy as I was with the first couple. That had the handy side-effect of leaving me with plenty of runes to spend on exactly the power I thought I needed whenever I did find myself desperately stuck – before promptly returning to the core powers that had got me that far. Also completely ignored the crafting.
I did like the two missions mentioned precisely because they added the extra layer of complication – I love the wider areas that you were free to explore, but that makes a change all the more intriguing, and prevents it from potentially becoming a bit repetitive.
24/08/2017 at 13:20 poliovaccine says:
Putting the other stuff aside, I will say that I actually think it really works well, the way you’re given flashy murder abilities but they’re always the “wrong” approach. It wouldnt be temptation if the choice was obvious, after all. Many folks, myself included, were a bit exasperated at Bioshock’s framing the save-or-eat-the-soul-of-little-sisters thing as being some tough moral dilemma. I can appreciate the way they actually created a difficult choice here.
24/08/2017 at 13:34 hayesy says:
I love dishonored / dishonored 2 although I am more a fan of stealth than FPS. But you can playthrough killing everything in sight if that’s how you want to play. What the game gives you is some consequence for killing everything. If you play that way the world becomes a little darker as you progress. (but not by much in my opinion) I think this adds something to the game and I don’t see it as a moral lesson just consequences to your actions. i think its cool.
24/08/2017 at 14:06 pH101 says:
If you play stealthily you are treated like the golden boy/girl, but if you play violent you are constantly told off and made to feel bad. Ok.. well maybe you should feel bad. If you killed a lot of guards. But then the designers should feel bad for giving us the weapons too. Perhaps if you play with killing it is assumed you don’t care.. maybe that’s true. Or maybe like me you are just better at whipping out the headshots than crouching behind pot plants, and understand these are NPCs with not enough depth to warrant preserving their virtual life… I dunno. I guess I will go an dplay hitman and get back to you. After dishonoured 2 I got DOOM and am having a blast. But I enjoy TDM and Deus Ex, Deus EX HR. Go figure, as they say.
24/08/2017 at 14:56 Daymare says:
If they’re just NPCs with no depth to warrant preserving their virtual life, why do you care what other NPCs in the same game tell you about your actions?
24/08/2017 at 13:35 Booker says:
“Even none”
When I played the game as Emily, I was given the choice if I wanted the powers or not, so playing the game without any powers is already an option.
24/08/2017 at 14:01 pH101 says:
Yes you get that choice. I realise that. But then you miss out on the cool features. I just think there are possibly too many for my tastes. I don’t have a clear answer. I love a lot about the game and hugely respect it. I’m purely trying to understand why I found it a slog. It may be I just need to replay now I am more used to what is possible, I dunno. Or perhaps I just don’t have the patience for stealth full stop, I can’t figure it out. A lot’s been said on the matter. Fail states, how or if you can recover from them, save scumming, snowballing. I guess I think if I played minimally, I would like to think selfishly that it was designed for that. I’m not sure how easy it would be to play dish. 2 without powers. On a slightly different note I think in a blog about this Tom Francis said one solution is to have quests that overtly labelled stealthy or not to reduce this feeling of if you have done it right etc.
24/08/2017 at 15:00 Daymare says:
Compared to many fully-fledged RPGs you don’t have that many skills. You don’t have to take all, or any at all. Many synergize well together, tho.
But then if you go stealth/no kill like me your choices narrow down a bit.
Maybe I didn’t mind because I was coming from the likes of Dark Souls, Skyrim or Diablo-likes, where the choices are vastly more numerous.
Anyhow, I can empathize: I stopped playing FEZ when I realized that there’s tons and tons of branching levels. Such a weird game, I was enjoying it quite a lot up until that point. Suddenly I stood there, thinking: What? Where should I go? Why should I care? How much bigger will this become? And then I stopped, never to return.
24/08/2017 at 12:55 Lars Westergren says:
Sounds like a Peter Thiel kind of party.
Love Dishonored, hope Arkane gets to make all the games.
24/08/2017 at 12:56 Spacewalk says:
There’s only one reason to kill the Outsider: to tick the achievement off the list.
24/08/2017 at 14:21 Ny24 says:
The only reason for anything really.
24/08/2017 at 15:33 Dilapinated says:
Er, short the near-death hallucinations, “rich people paying through the nose to get injections of blood taken from poor people” is already a thing.
link to technologyreview.com
You’re welcome for that daily dose of dystopian realism. I’m sorry.
24/08/2017 at 16:23 fish99 says:
“but sharing only those aspects of that power that cause more pain and chaos than they resolve.”
Depends on your playstyle doesn’t it? Playing pure stealth the outsider (twice) gave Corvo the power and insight to fix a thousand things wrong with the world and make it a hugely better place, and almost entirely without killing anyone. He even helped Daud reject his violent past.
Also I don’t think he’s supposed to be a god in the literal sense, he used to be a man and got himself trapped in the void somehow which gave him his powers.
Sure other characters have done some very nasty things with those powers, but that doesn’t make the powers themselves or the granter of those power necessarily evil. Playing a blood-thirsty murderous Corva/Emily is your choice.
24/08/2017 at 17:10 fish99 says:
*Corvo
Stupid 5 minute edit limit.