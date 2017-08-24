Far Cry 5 gameplay vids show off sandbox goofiness

Apparently it is possible to drive a tractor and sneak up on baddies then mulch them mulch with its fearsome mechanical teeth in Far Cry 5 [official site], or at least it is in the new gameplay footage rumbling out of Gamescom this week. Even more importantly, the open-world FPS has a fishing minigame. You might have known this from poring over previews but I was happy to see it, so you may well be too.
I believe this video is not new-new, as one of the commentators calls it the E3 demo (maybe for a behind-closed-doors demo or something?), but I think it’s a new video showing more and available to all or something:
I don’t know. I can’t keep up with the torrent of trailers. I can say for certain that that the video has moving pictures which pleased me.
For 100% defs new bits, here’s the archive of Ubisoft’s Far Cry 5 livestream yesterday. Between folks gabbing and cooing over hot merch, they look at everything from fishing to dogfighting planes:
Pew pew pow!
When our Adam played Far Cry 5 during E3 in June, he confirmed that yup, it absolutely is a Far Cry game. Above the story about a doomsday cult in Montana is a big goofy sandbox.
Far Cry 5 is due on February 27th, 2018.
24/08/2017 at 11:01 syndrome says:
Hm, they’re not even trying to make it at least somewhat believable. This is borderline trigger-happy idiotic.
I mean It’s like a cheap shooting gallery with funny explosions, I wonder if there will be a mod that lets cultists quack occasionally. And then you take a ride on a plane carousel…
24/08/2017 at 11:28 Michael Manning says:
It’s a caricature of Far Cry 2. Too pretentious to go full Just Cause and too scared to break the formula.
It feels like the player is the center of the universe, living in a Truman Show where all the extras fall about your indirect actions.
24/08/2017 at 11:35 Turkey says:
I’m getting kinda sick of AAA games that try to push a bunch of controversy buttons during the lead up, but never take a stance or execute on any of those ideas.
Ubisoft is the worst offender when it comes to this stuff.
24/08/2017 at 13:50 Antongranis says:
Why do you think ubi wanted to create controversy? If they did, they could have done so far better. Only a very small group of people is triggered by this setting.
24/08/2017 at 12:19 mukuste says:
The thing is, it’s exactly the same as FC3/FC4 in that regard. You just notice it more now because these are supposedly Americans and not wild island/mountain dwellers. Bit of a racist bias there, I guess.
24/08/2017 at 15:40 maninahat says:
What’s weird is that when first few games were criticised for racism, especially the third and its jabbering native and mighty whitey stereotypes, a good number of the players didn’t care or didn’t notice. Now the game is closer to home and about a place they actually kind of know about, all those stereotypes have suddenly become “political” and “controversial” for those indifferent players.
24/08/2017 at 12:08 PiiSmith says:
Has it got coop?
24/08/2017 at 13:48 Antongranis says:
Yes
24/08/2017 at 18:31 LennyLeonardo says:
For the chickens?
24/08/2017 at 14:08 Frank says:
Get shot at from four feet away to no effect (at 1:20)? Yup, must be a AAA game.
24/08/2017 at 15:25 benzoate says:
Secretly wishing there’s a full ‘Farming Simulator 20XX’ baked in.
24/08/2017 at 17:56 Moraven says:
The jackfrags sponsored video was a bit entertaining.
24/08/2017 at 18:35 Nauallis says:
I love the Vaas bobblehead that they threw in there.