Have You Played… Stonekeep

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.
I want to go back to play Stonekeep so much. I can never bring myself to go back to play Stonekeep.
I remember Stonekeep with an enormous fondness, tied up in a conflation of nostalgia, its probably being rather good, and most of all, being a game my dad and I played together. And it feels like it might be one of those games that to return to would be to break it.
Games from 1995 are often like that. Even FPS games can be a struggle to pick up again, with their lack of mouse-look and other luxuries we’ve come to accept as bog-standards. But first-person RPGs are probably toughest of all, their clunkiness felt at the time, let alone over twenty years on. And Stonekeep doubles down in that regard by having employed that spectacle of mid-90s gaming, FMV.
And then of course there are all the memories tied up in playing it with my too-recently late father, filling me with fear that it’ll be a prompt for more grief rather than more fun.
So I need convincing – the game is available in a DOSBox version via both Steam and GOG (criminally overpriced on both) – so should I? Does it hold up? Is it worth the risk?
24/08/2017 at 15:38 DeadlyAccurate says:
I LOVED this game. I was in college at the time, and I would often play 8 hours at a time, I loved it so much. I’m sure I would find it just awful if I ever went back to it, but holy cow, this brings back pleasant memories.
24/08/2017 at 17:47 waltC says:
Still holds its own, actually…;) I remember when the game was new there was a nasty bug where Wahooka was supposed to appear–a critical point in the game–but he wasn’t showing up for a lot of people…! Me, included at the time. Fixed much later, IIRC. GOG sells a version that runs fine under Win10x64–I would recommend using SVN-Daum Dosbox instead of what GOG ships with the game (standard Dosbox)–you can run it in Dosbox d3d mode & scale it all the way up to your native resolution–looks a *tad* better that way–and with SVN-Daum Dosbox you can use shaders to enhance the graphics even more, and you can use his 64-bit version of Dosbox, too, which I have found to be 99% compatible with all of my Dosbox games–and for the 1-2 games that don’t like it–his standard 32-bit Dosbox executable works perfectly–and you still get the shader support and the other advanced configuration options lacking in the GOG Dosbox versions. I use SVN-Daum Dosbox (the latest 2015 version is the last and best) in place of GOG’s Dosbox in every Dosbox game I have–including Stonekeep. You should buy it from GOG just to collect it if nothing else in one of their ~$1.49 sales…;)
link to ykhwong.x-y.net
24/08/2017 at 15:50 Meat Circus says:
I AM THE GREAT WAHOOKA
YOU WILL PAY HOMAGE TO ME
24/08/2017 at 20:48 theallmightybob says:
Loved this game as a kid, I think I still have the tombstone box with holographic skeleton hanging around. I consider it a masterpiece, and still play it now and again. It might be a bit rough around the edges by today’s standard, but you can really feel the work the team put into. I haven’t played a game since that has had a full set of fairies sing to me for flowers.
24/08/2017 at 16:20 GrumpyCatFace says:
People forget how revolutionary this game was for its time. It had a fluid walking motion, persistent auto-mapping, and an excellent thematic design that was brand new to RPGs. The parchment-look of the screens, the inventory screen, the sounds and yes… even the FMV were amazing.
One of the great RPGs of all time (for it’s time).
24/08/2017 at 16:48 Risingson says:
Precisely the problem with this game is that nothing of what you say was innovative when it was released. It was a solid game but it came out too late.
And back then you had to pick a team: anvil of dawn or stone keep. Team Anvil here.
24/08/2017 at 17:51 waltC says:
Team both games, here…;)
24/08/2017 at 17:57 Siannah says:
I didn’t wanted to pick a team and bought both. But yes, Anvil wins.
24/08/2017 at 18:54 GrumpyCatFace says:
Never heard of Anvil of Dawn, but screenshots of it look a generation behind Stonekeep…
It was most definitely the first game I’d ever seen on this level, prior to Baldur’s Gate. Quite possible that I was unaware of other games with more features, I dunno.
24/08/2017 at 16:52 someoneelse84 says:
Sounds like you had a great dad, John. Not many do. My condolences again. I haven’t played Stonekeep but it sounds like one that’s best kept as a hazy memory for now.
24/08/2017 at 19:38 Unclepauly says:
How do you know how many dad’s are great or not? Of everyone I’ve ever known it’s been more good than bad. Maybe you’re in a part of the world that’s not great?
24/08/2017 at 17:09 Baf says:
I tend to think of Stonekeep as the last of the great old-school tile-based first-person dungeon crawls. The lineage of Wizardry and The Bard’s Tale and Dungeon Master ended here. Oh, sure, there have been other first-person dungeon crawls since then, your Legend of Grimrock and the like, but somehow they all seem more backward-pointing, more like revivals of the genre than like participants in an ongoing tradition. I don’t know if this is at all a coherent thing to say, but it’s how I feel.
24/08/2017 at 17:33 Blake Casimir says:
There was an updated Stonekeep developed for the Wii. It really, really deserves to be released on Steam/GOG but likely never will. Sadly it was saddled with rough motion controls but, hey, the Wii got a free-movement first person dungeon crawler. It’s not often I get to say that about ANY platform. My favourite genre of all time has to be the most rare, doesn’t it!? ARRGGHH! :(
24/08/2017 at 18:22 Waltorious says:
I only ever played the demo when Stonekeep was released, but played the full game through a few years back when it was released on GOG. I actually liked it a lot, although I was starting to run out of steam a little by the end. It’s cheesy as hell, but doesn’t suffer much for it, and has a good mix of exploration, fighting, and puzzling. Later I discovered that there was supposed to be music, but it didn’t play for me for some reason. Probably because I didn’t know how to use DOSbox properly yet.
So I’d argue it holds up pretty well. But I didn’t have any personal connection to the game beyond fond memories of the demo, so I’m not sure if John would enjoy a replay or not.
24/08/2017 at 21:08 N1kolas says:
I still remember the lever combination you had to use in the very first level in order to unlock a secret room that had one of the most powerful weapons in the game (a dagger) in it. No idea how anyone was supposed to figure it out on their own, I read about it in a magazine.
I’ve been on a nostalgia trip myself the last couple of months. I have no problem with the graphics, but those ancient UIs can be real show stoppers. I just couldn’t take Ravenloft – Strahd’s Possession for more than three hours. On the other hand, I’m quite happily playing Eye of the Beholder 2 at the moment, since it doesn’t feel like the user interface is fighting me every inch of the way.
I remember Stonekeep as being rather streamlined for its time – limitless inventory, automap, AI-controlled companions, smooth (if tile-based) movement… Oh, and unlike Anvil of Dawn that has come up, you didn’t have to wait around twiddling your thumbs for hours for health and mana to very, very slowly regenerate, there being no “rest” option. I think I will revisit it myself.
24/08/2017 at 21:15 Sin Vega says:
Bought it on the gogs back in about 2009, played it for ten minutes, never gave it another chance. But then I never got on well with those griddy first person dungeon games.
I had no idea it even had FMV bits. Nor that the guy who voiced the guide in Sacrifice was in it, judging by the wahooka video linked above.