Unknown Pleasures: the best Steam games you might have missed

Welcome back to Unknown Pleasures, our weekly digest of our favourite new games released on Steam over the past few days that we’ve not already covered in detail.
This week: roguelite flight sims, The Thing as survival-strategy game, tank racing and cowboy commandos.
Distrust
($11.99/£8.99)
Other than the fact it very obviously should have been called ‘Don’t Freeze’, this Antarctic-set survival game does a decent job of channeling the thing via Don’t Starve-ish mechanics. You control two or three parka-clad explorers rather than a lone survivor, attempting to find fuel, food and medical supplies as you find your way into various locked buildings during an eternal snowstorm. And, yes, there’s something else out there with you.
It gets a bit carried away with the whole survival thing, such as people rapidly bleeding to death as a result of cutting themselves while opening a box, or developing instant colourblindness or gluttony if they get too hungry, and it suffers from what seems to be the ur-Unknown Pleasures failing, a dodgy English translation. Neither of these lay it too low though: this is a neat and tense survive ’em up in which the pervasive threat of cold is terrifying enough, even before things go Full Carpenter…
Weable
($0.99/£0.79)
Action-puzzler using Defender-style spaceship physics. Intertia is your key enemy as you try to steer a neon craft around a trap-filled maze – colliding with anything means restarting the (short) level, which becomes a far taller order than it sounds once the likes of moving saw blades enter the fray. The blades themselves can be dodged without too much effort, but stopping yourself from colliding with the wall as you speed by ’em is another matter.
Short, simple, deft and the point – a challenge of patience and observation.
Survival Driver 2: Heavy Vehicles
($0.99/£0.79)
Look up ‘cheap and cheerful’ in your non-existant thesaurus of phrases and you won’t find Survival Driver 2 there, but in a just world you should. It’s rickety in many ways, from the straight-outta-Dreamweaver menu buttons to the over-twitchy mouse controls, but at the same time it does a stand-up job of realising a single, silly concept. That concept is ‘military vehicles on obstacle courses.’ A tank that has to navigate around cramped, mazelike tracks, an APC that has to create APC-sized holes in hoardings with its machine guns and a helicopter flight section that, er, seemed to be broken, but nonetheless features full flight controls. Other vehicles too, and whatever you pick, you’re in a strict race against time, trying to reach the finish line with a vehicle that absolutely was not made for racing.
Survival Driver 2’s this bizarre mix of stony-faced simulation and whooping madness, and, especially at under a dollar, it’s a far better time than anything about it might seem to suggest.
Logos
($9.99/£6.99, Early access)
A little bit more hit and miss than an Unknown Pleasure would ideally have, but I’m liking it enough despite how poorly it explains itself to include it here. Essentially, it’s Civilization as a micromanagement-free strategy game in which you pick from a randomly-offered selection of technology cards each turn. You’re trying to balance Earth’s population size and health with how ethically they live, how much war there is, a hippyish concept of keeping the elements in balance and, er, whether or not there are too many murderous aliens on the planets.
It’s an odd grab-bag of concepts distilled into a single-mechanic game, but once sense begins to shine through the storm of numbers it’s extremely compulsive – managing to stick to a certain course, even as in-game events devastate your population or see humanity invaded by angry wildlife, has big pay offs. It’s a bit numberwang and its cards come with little context outside of a title, but this is early access, so there’s every chance it could make itself clearer further down the line.
Tanker
($3.99/£2.79)
Block-pushing puzzle, one of those where you need to shove ’em around in a very specific order otherwise one’ll get stuck against a wall and you have to restart the level. Sue me – even though I’ve played various takes on that exact concept many times before, I dig this one because of a) the faux-CRT screen distortion effect and b) the soundtrack that forever sounds as though it’s just about to break out into Marilyn Manson’s cover of Sweet Dreams.
Moreover, it’s no foregone conclusion that someone tackling this familiar type of puzzler can make the puzzles work, i.e. be logical and fluid rather than frustrating or too easy, and this, in its early levels at least, gets it right. I feel awful for saying this, but it should probably be 99c – not because I believe in the idea of games being only ‘worth’ specific amounts, but just in terms of the huge amount of competition it faces that does opt for that kind of price.
Gun-Running War Dogs
($0.99/£0.79)
Not a pleasant theme, and presented in a detached middle-ground between straight-faced and comic, but it’s essentially an accounting game framed as a black market weapon sales game. You take on an order from various evildoers for specific guns, then toddle off to acquire said weapons from sinister wholesalers. You can attempt to barter the price down, or you can bring thugs with you and attempt to gun down the other party and make off with the weapons for free – which, naturally, might go horribly wrong.
Meantime, spending any profits on conspicuous wealth enables you to level up and thus gain access to better (i.e. worse) gun deals and better protection in meets. It’s a simple but compulsive finance simulation that lands on the side of the angels in terms of intrigue and risk-management, even if it’s in devil territory when it comes to the themes it’s toying with.
Westslingers
($14.99/£10.99)
Commandos-esque real-time tactics game set on the old frontier, in which you’re the head of a big-hatted outlaw gang, setting out to take out rival posses, rescue fellow cowfolk, raid banks and ambush lawmen in simple but tense shootouts. There’s a spot of stealth in there, a little bit of team management, the option to ‘secure’ a building so you can hole up in it for your high noon showdown and some very lovely art (outside of the bland, Prison Architectural character models).
I don’t entirely love the controls and interface, but it’s a nice blend of the frantic and the tactical, with a theme I forever find irresistible.
Promethium
($4.99/£3.99)
Side-scrolling shmup with some sweet cel-shaded art and a nice line in really gigantic-feeling spaceships in the background, in a way that reminds me faintly of the Red Dwarf intro credits. It’s fairly straightforward, being unashamedly a C64-inspired shmup rather than a wild and weird J-shmup-inspired piece, but that means it can get on with cranking up the difficulty and being a pure test of skill rather than bamboozling you with mechanics.
Speaking as someone who only has occasional relationships with shmups and as such isn’t particularly motivated by difficulty, I did find it perhaps a little samey level-to-level, but it’s tight and I do love the model spaceship-like look.
Sky Rogue
($19.99/£14.99)
We posted about this proc-gen, permadeath combat flight sim way back in 2014, but it’s just stepped out of the early access shadows. Looking a bit like a more detailed Starfox but starring what look a little like Decepticon jets and with far more open skies and a weapon choice system, this is a stressful but satisfying solid good time. The Dreamcasty look is lovely, and the randomly generated levels and objectives spare it from being a grind through the same missions every time.
Enemy counts are high and unforgiving, so it’s not as accessible as the screens might suggest – a bit of flight simmer in your blood will help a lot here.
Pick of the week is… let’s go with Distrust. It’s a bit ridiculous in some ways, but anything Thing is alright by me, and its themes are so very well-suited to a survival-strategy game.
24/08/2017 at 22:51 BeardyHat says:
I know it’s not technically out yet, but I am disappointed at the lack of DUSK.
link to store.steampowered.com
I can’t stop singing its praises; it takes me back to being 15 and playing the hell out of Quake and Blood.
24/08/2017 at 23:42 Graham Smith says:
It not being out yet is sort of a clue as to why it’s excluded from a list of recently released games.
24/08/2017 at 23:02 AmazingPotato says:
Started playing DISTRUST and it’s remarkably tense. I can’t help but think the inability to send all characters to the same spot at the same time must have been done on purpose, as it turns it all into far more of a frantic juggling act. I also like the weird quirks characters can develop (though I agree they, and other negative effects, are acquired a little too easily).
24/08/2017 at 23:04 TychoCelchuuu says:
I’ve been enjoying Sky Rogue quite a bit. Great little arcade flight sim. I’ve been using my gamepad rather than hooking up my joystick but I think it’ll be even more fun once I break out the joystick.
24/08/2017 at 23:11 TimRobbins says:
This has become my favorite feature. Looking at the Steam release list, I weep knowing what you have to sift through so we don’t have to.
24/08/2017 at 23:13 Baines says:
It has been some time since I last played Sky Rogue, and the game has changed since then, but I’d found it to be a rather entertaining game that was marred by an utterly garbage final boss battle. (From what I understand, the main changes since I’ve played have been to make the game a bit harder. The dev made it clear that he didn’t share my opinion of the boss battle.)
You could spend most the game playing how you liked. You could use all sorts of loadouts, and make many of them work even if they were somewhat sub-optimal. You could play aggressive or defensive, and you could also heal mid-battle for a cost (assuming you didn’t get shot down in the attempt to return to your carrier.)
Then you hit the final mission, and were promptly slapped in the face. The first form was utterly boring, a barely defended stationary target. The second form was utterly cheap, a challenging fight for all the wrong reasons. It was a badly balanced boss, given a weapon that was a one-shot-kill against some of the playable planes, a tendency to ram the player, effective immunity to several weapons (as they couldn’t target it), and around that point the player also finds out that mid-battle healing (without any warning) was disabled. You’ll die that first attempt. And because the game has permadeath, that means you have to start over and replay the entire game, none of which was anywhere near the difficulty or general cheapness of the final battle. Then you’d probably die the second time, because it takes a couple of battles to even start getting a hang of how to deal with the final boss.
When I was playing, players resorted to cheesing the boss with particular bomb load outs. The dev responded by first fixing a legitimate bug, and then by locking the most powerful bomb until you’d already beaten the boss.
24/08/2017 at 23:31 TheBloke says:
Probably now too old to be covered, and I’m not sure if you allow Early Access titles, but Still Not Dead (released 10th July) is a pretty good time.
Fast-paced Rogue-lite Doom-style FPS with a number of fun weapons and some interesting ideas such as alternating buffs/nerfs given for each level, in-level upgrades costing loot, and timed levels culminating in a race-to-the-exit against a giant insta-kill Death.
Being updated fairly regularly at the moment, and for only £4 I found it a good way to fill in the odd 20 minutes here and there.
Oh, and all the loot/upgrades are priced in £, which is somewhat unusual. Can’t say I’ve seen that often in games, at least not since the days of the Speccy!
24/08/2017 at 23:58 ByrdWhyrm says:
This is *not quite* an unknown pleasure, but I’ve been playing the release version of Darkwood, and it is excellent so far. Feels like a cross between STALKER, Silent Hill and Pathologic.