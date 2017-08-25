NecroDancer devs go city-building in Industries of Titan

The studio behind groovy dungeon crawler Crypt of the Necrodancer have announced their next game, and it is very much not what I’d expect. Industries of Titan [official site] blasts off to the Saturnian moon to build cities, build factories, build an economy, and maybe build warships to deal with rivals in extremely hostile takeovers. Yup, it’s a city-building economy-o-strat-a-war ’em up sort of doodad, and hot dang its industrial cities look ace. Have a peek in the announcement trailer:
I had no idea how much I want a grimy industry-focused city-builder with airborne warfare. A lot, turns out.
Given how many moving parts it has, I’ll slam the feature list from developers Brace Yourself Games into your eyes:
- Design your city and grow it from just a few small buildings into a massive metropolis!
- Set up production lines inside your factories to turn raw resources into ever more powerful devices and buildings
- Balance the needs of your workers, your factories, and your buildings to produce a powerful, efficient economy
- Design the interiors of your battleships by strategically placing weapons, shields, thrusters, and more, to reduce weak points and maximize fighting capability
- Overcome your enemies via tactical battleship combat, technological superiority, political influence, or the sheer productive power of your factories
- Gameplay is “real-time with pause” — play at your preferred pace!
This sounds ace. Oh, and it has music from Danny Baranowsky.
What Brace Yourself don’t say, sadly, is when they plan to release Industries of Titan.
25/08/2017 at 14:53 Kreeth says:
Ooooooh. Mr Jim, late of this parish, RTd one/some of these blocks aaages ago, I always wondered what they were from. It was one of those “screenshots of things in development” accounts that generally doesn’t say what it’s actually from.
Anyway, this looks well worth a look. Look look look.
Look.
25/08/2017 at 15:02 shinkshank says:
A game in my second favorite genre, made by the developers of one of my favorite games in my favorite genre? Sign me right the hell up!
25/08/2017 at 15:36 Pyromanta says:
This looks cool. I love it when talented devs try out different genres! Here’s hoping we don’t have to wait too long!
25/08/2017 at 15:58 Retzinsky says:
Well well, consider me very much on board for this. This is easily the most exciting new game announcement I’ve seen in some time. Also, love the “titans of industry” / “Industries of Titan” name flip they’ve got going on.
25/08/2017 at 16:43 draglikepull says:
“Design the interiors of your battleships by strategically placing weapons, shields, thrusters, and more, to reduce weak points and maximize fighting capability”
Does anyone else get turned off when they see strategy and/or 4X games add that kind of stuff? I don’t want to spend time messing about trying to min/max the statistics of individual units, I want to focus on the high level strategic decisions.
25/08/2017 at 17:32 haldolium says:
Basically yes.
However it does come down to the way it’s handled in the game, how it’s done, how much relevance the options have and so on.
I wouldn’t condemn the general idea, not in strategy titles either, but more often then not it has been proven to be rather and annoyance as something engaging within these genres.
This does look very interesting. Hope they’ll get their particle FX under control over time, that stuff looked bad.
25/08/2017 at 19:19 Holderist says:
Seems a mite irresponsible to allow to battleships to duke it out over-top your city.