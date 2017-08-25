Secret of Mana remake announced

In discussions of “What is the bestest best best RPG ever ever ever?” a few common candidates are relatively unknown on PC, as they were released in the age before almost everything came to PC too. One such game is Secret of Mana, released on SNES in 1993. Well, soon we’ll get to be all “Uh, actually, Dark Souls is the bestest best RPG – and yes, I have played Secret of Mana,” as Square Enix have announced they’re remaking Secret of Mana and it will hit PC. The remake will take Secret from 2D to cartoony 3D, as you can see in this here announcement trailer:
That luck dragon’s haircut is dreadful.
Along with bringing the game to 3D, this boasts a “newly arranged” soundtrack and voiced characters. Squeenix are tinkering with the gameguts too, saying systems have “been reworked in an effort to realise a modern action-RPG with improved gameplay”. They also note that they’ve added dialogue scenes, with “several core scenes from the original story now newly visualized in-game”. No, I don’t know why their marketing descriptions feel like they’ve been fed through Google Translate.
Secret of Mana is coming to PC via Steam on February 15th, 2018.
Hey, you, you with the pocket history of SNES RPGs – what’s Secret of Mana like?
25/08/2017 at 13:10 Bury The Hammer says:
Probably a controversial opinion, but I find Secret of Mana somewhat overrated. The presentation is nice and all, but the combat a surprisingly bland drudge. Better SNES RPGs exist IMO, like Terranigma.
Great music when riding Flammie though. Wheeee!
25/08/2017 at 13:14 Amatyr says:
Now I’m conflicted, because I mostly ordered the mini-SNES thing to play Mana again and don’t know if I should wait for this instead.
25/08/2017 at 16:19 Chaoslord AJ says:
There are emulators. If you own the original cartridge it’s arguably legal.
25/08/2017 at 13:16 BiscuitP1mp says:
Secret of Mana on SNES was great. Interesting story, neat characters. Getting new weapons was a real treat and felt like great rewards. My first truly epic RPG that I actually finished.
The announcement got me excited, but that art style isn’t doing anything for me.
25/08/2017 at 13:30 shinkshank says:
I like Dark Souls, but it’s a terrible RPG. Terribly unclear stats, an obtuse gear system, and a combat system so divorced from all the RPG mechanics that it’s entirely possible to beat the game without leveling up or getting any gear past your starting items (not counting progression items obviously).
25/08/2017 at 15:13 Dios says:
Oh god, yes. You could rip all of the useless levelling and stats right out of the game and it would be none the worse for it.
25/08/2017 at 13:39 Spuzzell says:
Secret of Mana is ace, it had drop in 3 player co-op.
I know.
I KNOW.
The Japan only sequel, Seiken Densetsu 3, is by far the better game though.
Also, this looks like utter shit, and Square should be ashamed.
“Whats a sword doing here and why is my voice generic and shit and why is the amazing soundtrack ruined and why do I look like a Funko Pop knockoff of myself and oh fuck me sideways they’re going to ruin the FF7 remake too aren’t they kill me”
25/08/2017 at 13:49 Ohmz says:
Oh my god that soulless voice acting… One of the appeals of the Mana series is that the character was a silent protagonist you could project yourself onto.
I loved this game, and I’m worried they may have ruined it with shit voice acting. I hope here is a Japanese dub so I don’t have to listen to that if I get this.
25/08/2017 at 13:53 Spuzzell says:
There is a Japanese voice option.
You can’t change from the free to play mobile graphics though.
25/08/2017 at 14:35 Emeraude says:
That’s the whole thing to me… the whole presentation looks soulless. The 3D rendition that looks flatter than the original 2D.
The shoehorned voice-acting and mini-map that do not belong here but have to be added because modern standards.
Very sad to look at.
25/08/2017 at 14:11 pH101 says:
I don’t think I will never get over how you guys listed a 3rd person action title as BEST RPG EVER, whilst putting Skyrim at 33. I mean. No. I just… not even top 10? I mean come on! 33? 33!!? SERIOUSLY??
25/08/2017 at 15:47 RuySan says:
In terms of stats and character systems dark souls is more complex than Skyrim.
Both are equally action-ny… So, don’t really understand your point.
25/08/2017 at 16:23 pH101 says:
Well it barely has any quests or meaningful dialogue… surely these are quite big things in the genre known as RPGs? But put that aside. Perhaps Dark Souls deserves a very high spot maybe even the top. But to place Skyrim at 33 I just find unbelievably obtuse, given the depth and granularity of the world, the freedom and ability to actually carry out quests. To not even get in the top 10 for a title that was clearly a landmark game changer in the genre just shocked me. The list was made at the height of (the in my view unjustified) Witcher 3 fandom, so perhaps that’s why it suffered so. But really, it just seems strange for a game that so many people rate as their favourite or most played RPG to be so far down, and it almost seems as if the site was kind of being “too cool” to acknowledge this smash hit which probably gets more coverage to this day due to the massive mod scene and ongoing demand for new version/platforms… that was my take anyway.
25/08/2017 at 16:34 Alice O'Connor says:
More like WHYrim!!!!!
25/08/2017 at 16:43 pH101 says:
Right now it’s a case of cryrim lol
25/08/2017 at 14:11 Drinking with Skeletons says:
Get back to me when they port Legend of Mana to PC.
25/08/2017 at 14:29 Kaeoschassis says:
The real greatest “of mana” game.
And I don’t want a remake either, just a good pc port.
25/08/2017 at 14:45 Emeraude says:
Could use a patch for crafting – at least make it so the crafting components give you the bonuses the in-game compendiums tell you they’re supposed to be giving.
Apart from that, yeah, better leave it untouched.
25/08/2017 at 14:39 Emeraude says:
Game had its faults, but from a game-design standpoint I find it was very much a beautiful experiment, definitely worth experiencing.
Add to that stellar art direction, music and presentation, and an interesting story that managed to go *very* dark places and past censorship because of how cute it looked.
Yeah, definitely wouldn’t mind seeing it readily available. Though it would still very much remain a niche game.
25/08/2017 at 14:25 Pablo Fallas says:
Nice!!! Now, where is my Chrono Trigger Remake???
25/08/2017 at 14:34 Syrion says:
While I’m usually rather forgiving as regards graphics, my first thought watching that trailer was that it’s really quite… hideous, at least compared to the nicely drawn, charming original visuals. But, looking at another screenshot, it does seem to look good enough and actually features a minimap that looks exactly like the original. That’s a nice touch!
I’ve never played it and am eagerly awaiting playing it on a SNES Classic, but this doesn’t draw me in at all. I guess I’m not really part of the target audience, though.
25/08/2017 at 15:02 Emeraude says:
what’s Secret of Mana like?
It’s a somewhat flawed but charming game that lives on its presentation (god that music, if only) and co-op feature.
It’s a critical darling by sole virtue of having had so very little competition in what it offers, historically – three players action-RPG? On console? Don’t have much of a catalogue here, and all the more true at the time of release, though it probably doesn’t seem that much impressive now given the state of modern multiplayer games.
Worth experiencing if you’re a fan of the genre, though it’s unlikely you ever get hit by the “it” of it. You’ll more likely have to work out what the magic was analytically.
25/08/2017 at 16:12 Chaoslord AJ says:
SoM is the second entry in the Seiken Densetsu series, first part was released on the ol’ gameboy.
Plays like a zeldaish real-time Final Fantasy (also by Square). Hits with the weapon could miss though even if they connect due to hit%. Hits could stun/lock player characters or monsters.
Spells take a second to cast and hit automatically, 8 elements.
You control one of the three characters yourself and can switch.
Player 2 could control another character on the screen.
It was really great at that time and I played it several times to the end including grinding everyone to max level.
25/08/2017 at 16:31 DantronLesotho says:
Same here. I played the bejesus out of the game multiple times. The attack skill system was a lot of fun to improve and play with, and the graphical style ushered in a playful feeling that hasn’t really been imitated since. The music was a masterclass in SNES audio and is quite distinct. To this day if I hear any of the songs or effects sampled (and it happens more than you would expect) I instantly recognize it.
The only thing that could use a major overhaul is the dialog. I went back not too long ago and played it, and a lot of it is lost in translation and is of the RPG language of the day.
25/08/2017 at 16:37 genoforprez says:
Secret of Mana is really great if you enjoy JRPGs and if you love grinding to level up equipment and abilities (I am always surprised that some people genuinely love to just grind, grind, grind).
But even as an old SNES fanboy and vet, I could never really get into SoM precisely because it was so grindy. I agree with Bury The Hammer: there are much better JRPGs from the SNES era and Terranigma is definitely in the top 5. Hot damn that game was amazeballs.
25/08/2017 at 16:50 Mehve says:
It had fun (if slightly grindy) mechanics for its time, a colorful and varied world that didn’t get bogged down in details, and some absolutely gorgeous music that I still pull up on occasion today, but that voice acting… GOD that voice acting. That’s what I expect from some kid making an abridged series.
As much as I’d like to grab this for nostalgia, I’m going to have to see some MUCH better trailers, or I’ll avoid it simply to preserve my nostalgia. I think this game would have been better served with a 4K re-sprite, but I suppose there’s no real market for that sort of approach unless you’re Starcraft.
25/08/2017 at 16:54 Kohlrabi says:
So, will we get a Monkey-Island-style toggle to get back to the graphics and interface of old? Probably not. Would still be great if they at least added that version as a bonus game.