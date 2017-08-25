XCOM 2 is free to play this weekend

If you’ve not played XCOM 2 [official site] yet but Alec’s War of the Chosen review has you excited for the game it’ll be once the expansion hits, er, this weekend you can see what the turn-based tactics ’em up is like before that. Not as good? But still possibly up your spacestreet. Until Sunday evening, the full version of XCOM 2 is free to try. If you want it for keepsies, it’s on sale too.

Hit Steam and you can play XCOM 2 until 9pm (1pm Pacific) on Sunday.

The sale will continue until Monday, bringing the base game down to £13.99/19,99€/$23.99. The DLC season pass is half-price too. The DLC isn’t amazing but some is quite fun and you might fancy a pop at that price.

Remember to download Team RPS for your squad. Oh, and don’t forget mods like Long War 2 if you want something tougher.

I suppose all that 🡑 chat is for the benefit of folks who’ve not even played XCOM 2. For those of us who have? A lump of Wot Alec Thinks about War of the Chosen:

“This is XCOM writ so damn large, so wide and wild and all-consuming, that it gets the same intractable hooks into me that XCOM games always have while also taking me to new places, occupying even more parts of my obsessive brain. It’s true that it’s this ridiculous carnival of ideas and not necessarily complementary themes, and that it would have been better to have a root and branch rethink of the strategy map rather than make it a frenzy of nagging, but despite – maybe even because – of all that, this is the first time than an XCOM or X-COM game can be truly described as an epic. “Where XCOM 2’s campaign could feel like the drawn-out prelude to the foregone conclusion of the climactic fight, this feels like, if you’ll excuse the term, a long war. It’s a hard-fought bringing together of a rag-tag army of vengeance, with landmark battles and true heroes emerging from the miasma of skirmishes. Sometimes, I shake my head at its absurdity and its noise, but I really cannot get enough of it.”

The expansion is due to launch next Tuesday, August 29th.