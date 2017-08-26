Darkwood devs upload a torrent of their own game to thwart key resellers

The makers of Darkwood [official site] have uploaded a full version of their wonderfully dreadful new horror game to a torrent site. Acid Wizard Studio say it’s for people who want to play Darkwood but don’t have enough money to buy it, giving them a “safe” version to download. They also hope that this will dissuade people buying the game from key resellers, who they call a “cancer that is leeching off this industry”. Blimey.
Darkwood is a top-down survival horror game set in terrible woods filled with creepy, spooky, and downright dreadful things. Explore, scavenge, quest, and try to survive. It launched last week after three years in early access.
Development has been a long and often difficult journey, as Acid Wizard Studio told in today’s announcement. Now it’s finally out, they say, they’re being inundated with e-mails trying to blag free Steam keys with the assumed intent to resell ’em. This “makes it impossible for us to do any giveaways or send keys to people who actually don’t have the money to play Darkwood.”
Acid Wizard Studio join a long line of developers not best pleased with resellers.
They say they were also moved by a player who requested a refund “because he didn’t want his parents to be stressed out when seeing the bill at the end of the month.”
So to heck with it! They have uploaded the latest version of Darkwood DRM-free to torrent site The Pirate Bay.
“If you don’t have the money and want to play the game, we have a safe torrent on the Pirate Bay of the latest version of Darkwood (1.0 hotfix 3), completely DRM-free. There’s no catch, no added pirate hats for characters or anything like that. We have just one request: if you like Darkwood and want us to continue making games, consider buying it in the future, maybe on a sale, through Steam, GOG or Humble Store. But please, please, don’t buy it through any key reselling site. By doing that, you’re just feeding the cancer that is leeching off this industry.”
If that’s you, hey, there you go. If not, hey, don’t take the piss.
Darkwood costs £11.99/13,99€/$14.99 on Steam, GOG, and the Humble Store.
I believe our Adam has been playing Darkwood and planning to tell us all wot he thinks but, between a holiday and attending Gamescom, he’s been a busy boy with many other things to do. Hopefully he’ll find time. Everything I’ve heard about Darkwood is good but I’m a big fraidy baby and seek reassurance.
26/08/2017 at 09:11 HexagonalBolts says:
It’s great, but terrifying. The developers claim they hate jump scares, and so nothing tends to pop out at the screen at you with a huge burst of screaming – but the tension is horrific. You hole up in your house at night and can hear all sorts of strange things going on outside (and inside…). It’s very strange and surreal. A steam review said it was like Hotline Miami inside the Blair Witch Project.
26/08/2017 at 10:39 Solgarmr says:
Yep, I love this game. Been waiting four years to play since I originally backed and I only jump in to play for an hour or so. Survive the single night and then call it night and then it’s break time.
26/08/2017 at 09:18 FFabian says:
Sad! No official macOS version torrent.
26/08/2017 at 09:41 Earl-Grey says:
If you can afford a Mac you can afford Darkwood.
Some might say.
Not me.
But people are saying it.
Great people.
The best people.
26/08/2017 at 10:42 Sutenvulf says:
Not even RPS is safe from his memes/references.
26/08/2017 at 17:42 Earl-Grey says:
Not until the fucker hangs from his prolapsed anus.
26/08/2017 at 09:43 Quickly says:
Based on the articles I’ve seen in the past, regarding piracy on Windows vs Mac and Android vs iOS, Mac users appear to pirate less and spend more. Perhaps the devs didn’t think it was the demographic they wanted to target here. Would be interesting to see the platform piracy figures for some small game.
26/08/2017 at 09:27 carn1x says:
Is there any balanced (of that’s possible) analysis or critiques of Key resellers, and is that list of 3 retailers listed by the devs exhaustive in terms of who is not a key reseller in the industry, or are there plenty of others which simply don’t sell Darkwood?
26/08/2017 at 15:01 Umama says:
The Reddit GameDeals forum only lists deals from authorized key sellers and keeps a list there. They ended up banning Green Man from listings due to them obtaining keys for some games in a suspicious manner (i.e. not directly from publishers).
26/08/2017 at 17:59 TychoCelchuuu says:
Do you have a link to the list? I remember checking this a few weeks ago and it seems like it had a list of some sites that are for sure okay (at least according to them) but it wasn’t exhaustive, which doesn’t help me a ton if I’m trying to figure out whether to buy from DLGamer.com or whatever (which is the site I was investigating and which actually is on their list, I think).
26/08/2017 at 09:32 je says:
A truly great move both morally and PR wise. But still the industry seems to love all this free market, trade and low regulations by the state – the catch is only if it is to the industries advantage otherwise free markets and worldwide trade are “the cancer that is leeching off this industry” – capitalism in a nutshell
26/08/2017 at 10:34 klops says:
I don’t know much about key reselling markets but by what I’ve read, one practice is to use stolen credit cards to buy keys. After that they’re sold for nearly nothing in shadier sites.
I don’t know how common that is, but that definitely is not what free markets and low regulations by the state mean.
26/08/2017 at 10:36 SuperFaex says:
If you want a good analysis on why resellers are harmful I can recommend “Gaming Culture: Is G2A really worse than piracy?” by GaminGHD on Youtube. He covers bascially all reasons why it’s not that great.
26/08/2017 at 10:59 Sheepsnatcher says:
Thank you for your recomendation; was looking for more on the subject.
26/08/2017 at 11:00 Freud says:
Pretty much. The vast vast majority of keys sold on these sites are just sellers taking advantage of massive pricing differences between regions. That’s something the developers/publishers have chosen volunteerily.
Of course they don’t want to admit that their business model is based on hiking up prices for EU/NA customers so they portray these key selling sites as hives of villainy.
There are occasionally cases of credit card fraud, as with any online business. If that happens the keys are voided. If anyone thinks G2A would still be in business if a lot of keys were voided all the time, they are naive. But that’s not the norm. It’s the rare exception. Most keys are legit.
26/08/2017 at 10:15 vorador says:
Oh come on, it’s 14 euros. I’ve spent far more on a shitty dinner.
It’s both beautiful and terrifying, with the green grass and the rotting corpses.
26/08/2017 at 14:49 Duckeenie says:
Take up piracy, that way you can afford to buy yourself a nice dinner next time. :P
26/08/2017 at 10:47 Morcane says:
That’s great, I had this one in mind but now I can get it for free. Yeah, I don’t say no to free stuff, I’m not that privileged.
Must be great though for all those people who bought the game ‘legitimately’ through Steam.
26/08/2017 at 11:21 LennyLeonardo says:
I dunno if paying for something you could get for free counts as “privileged”, but if you can’t afford to play it otherwise, then this is a great thing.
26/08/2017 at 11:56 Paul says:
People who buy games often do it to support the developer and ensure they can make more cool stuff. So developer giving the game to people who cannot afford it in present time is actually something they don’t mind at all.
26/08/2017 at 14:55 fahdiz says:
I’m fine with it. It isn’t a zero-sum game.
26/08/2017 at 11:08 Unsheep says:
It will be interesting to see just how ethical peple will choose to be; will they support the developers and pay for the game, or take advantage of an ideological Statement?
The game has already sold ~80k copies on Steam and GOG, in just over a week. So at least the developers will get some decent money from this game regardless of this.
26/08/2017 at 12:35 Daymare says:
I downloaded Darkwood from thepiratebay back when RPS previewed an alpha build. At that time, I was a university student with very little money to spare. Played it for about 20 min before I stopped, seeing a lot of potential, but having no idea how it’d turn out after what looked like a long development road ahead.
I’m now a half-time teacher with money to buy all the games I’m interested in. So I bought Darkwood because I appreciate the devs’ intentions, and because it looks like it’s become the game I’d hoped it would become, a kind of top-down STALKER-like.
26/08/2017 at 12:43 Vandelay says:
I find it one of the depressing things and signs that humanity still has a long way to go that so many people are fine with piracy. I have no doubt that many of the people who do illegally download games, software, TV shows or films would never dream of shoplifting, but that they would happily fly the Jolly Roger demonstrates that they wouldn’t steal not because it is the wrong thing to do, but because they might get caught.
Before anyone says it, I know that piracy doesn’t equal theft, but I can’t imagine that is something that anyone pirating really thinks when they are downloading something other than as a rather weak attempt to make themselves feel better.
It also just shows people have so little patience today and expect to have everything now. Look at the recent Game of Thrones leak. It was only just a few days before the episode aired and yet people swarmed to it, choosing to watch a shitty quality version over the legitimate high quality version that was going to be broadcast just a day or two later.
It seems particularly absurd in this day in age when there is so much entertainment being produced and made available at incredibly good value for money through services like Netflix or Itch.io or Humble or Amazon Prime. Have to wait until the next pay day to get the big new AAA game? Try one of the other numerous much cheaper (sometimes even free,) games while you wait. They are likely to be better.
26/08/2017 at 13:31 Nelyeth says:
I generally agree with you, but you also have to consider those who simply cannot afford any form of entertainment. I used to pirate games, music, films, basically everything I could, because buying just wasn’t an option.
It’s been around 5 years since I last pirated a game, with one exception three years ago, as I wanted to know if my PC could handle Watchdogs before buying (it couldn’t).
The alternative to piracy would have been not playing games, not listening to music, and not reading books. I don’t want to think of how mind-numbing that period would have been if I didn’t pirate anything. So yeah, go piracy for the poor, I guess.
26/08/2017 at 13:47 Daymare says:
This was me, basically. Thanks for putting it into words.
Such explanation wouldn’t hold up in court or whatever, but yeah.
26/08/2017 at 14:50 Mungrul says:
Yeah, it’s been a long time since I pirated a game, but it was exactly the same reasons. I barely made enough to pay the rent and feed myself.
I think all the games I had pirated in the past I have now actually bought (Speccy games aside).
Key sellers though?
That’s a difficult one. I don’t like the way that big publishers are trying to force console game prices on PC users, especially artifically inflating the price of digital sales so they physical media prices.
And some publishers I just don’t like, but they may own a developer that I do.
Yes, I know that a lot of key sellers are legally dodgy, but I can stomach their shenanigans more than I can the psychopathic corporate behaviour of some of the big players.
Having said that however, I haven’t bought from a key seller in well over a year now. I’m just choosing not to buy the games of publishers with the most hateful behaviour (here’s looking at you, Zenimax / Bethesda).
26/08/2017 at 15:11 Vandelay says:
Oh certainly, an understandable reason. I would definitely not want to make assumption on anyone’s financial situation and they may well genuinely not be able to afford any entertainment (also likely to be in the most need of some kind of escape!)
Having said that though, I would expect there are many that use that reason, when they could simply have the one less night out or cut out a takeaway or two a month and be able to afford a new game and a subscription to a streaming service.
The other understandable reason for piracy would be when publishers decide not to release something in your region. Then they really only have themselves to blame.
26/08/2017 at 14:58 AmazingPotato says:
What I find interesting about piracy is how different cultures respond to it. Back in the UK, people seem(ed) generally okay with it, as long as you didn’t go nuts and do it all the time. In the US, I have friends who are genuinely horrified at the thought of it (I think because you can get FBI/government-related emails if torrenting is detected on your internet connection). Australians are fairly blase about it (my friends there download everything, mainly TV shows) and, here in South America, people sell pirated copies of films and games on the streets, all the time and everywhere, and no one bats an eyelid.
Personally, I use it to try a game out (if a demo doesn’t exist or I’m not sure how well it’ll run on my system). If the game works and/or I like it, brilliant, here’s some money for the proper version.
26/08/2017 at 16:03 malkav11 says:
The fact that piracy isn’t theft is kind of important, though. I would never steal something from someone, because they are clearly and unequivocally deprived of the thing I just stole. It’s not clear at all that downloading an episode of something aired on network TV – where as far as I can tell, no one who isn’t actively being monitored as part of Nielsen ratings makes any difference – harms anyone in any sense. For example.
Similarly, there is no stigma attached to using libraries or borrowing things from friends (in most circles at least!) but while someone did at one point pay for whatever it is you’re borrowing, there certainly isn’t a 1:1 pay:use ratio there. (Pirates often do obtain the media in question through a legitimate source.)
I’m not saying it’s morally right, period, but I think it’s much more complicated and nuanced than a lot of people make it out to be, and certainly much more so than theft because the associated harm is much more notional.
In any case, it’s clearly okay when the creator posts it themselves.
26/08/2017 at 16:17 shagen454 says:
This statement just sounds like rehashed propaganda to me. I’ve pirated so many cds & games first – that I have bought sometimes many times over (Can – Ege Bamyasi, Tago Mago, Lost Tapes, Future Days – owned them all on vinyl and CD w/ multiple copies, pirated all of those first) and turned other people on to whatever it was. If anything pirating helps the industry market their $59.99 games if the game is actually good or save people from buying poorly designed shit they won’t like (ie No Man’s Sky, Andromeda, etc etc):)
26/08/2017 at 16:23 Bluestormzion says:
Nah, bro, Piracy DOES equal theft. Not all of it, some of those downloads were from people who would never buy it no matter what… but some people would buy it, and instead do it illegally and that particular download is a lost sale.
And sure, there are people who download, love it, then support the dev by buying a legit copy. Hell, I am that guy, having beaten Chrono Trigger 5 times emulated, but then buying it on SNES, on PS1, on the DS… If anything, my having experienced it back then inspired me to buy it those three times. And I’d buy it again. But not everyone’s you or me.
26/08/2017 at 18:31 Fleko81 says:
Wholeheartedly agree.
For full disclosure I bought Darkwood out of EA and (being of a certain generation) wouldn’t think of or frankly even know how to pirate a game if I wanted to!
I feel sad on the one hand that to prevent something being stolen the only answer is just leave it outside side your front door but I entirely see the commercial and practical logic of it.
The other disturbing thing, as others have noted, is the attitude that it’s basically fine especially if you don’t have the means to buy it. There is a revelatory school of thought that says maybe don’t get it. And at the risk of igniting a flame of who has the means to do what, I struggle with people commenting on a PC gaming website that their only option is to steal something when there is a HUGE amount out there for pennies.
Anyway credit to the devs for dealing pragmatically with a problem that they shouldn’t have to rather than ranting futilely in a comments thread (he says looking at himself in the mirrror…)
26/08/2017 at 20:33 Sheng-ji says:
“Nah, bro, Piracy DOES equal theft. ”
No, it doesn’t. I hate to be pedantic, but it’s important when talking about legal definitions. Theft has a very exacting definition, and if piracy equals theft, because you are stealing the money from the store that you would have spent there – and remember it is a store you buy the game from, not many devs sell direct these days – then which store are you “stealing” from? Because part of the definition of theft is that there is a victim. So that’s your first hurdle, you can’ say who is being stolen from. Maybe you want to just plough right on ahead and say that its the devs that are being stolen from. Well, in that case, you need to define what is being stolen. You say money, BUT, you can’t know what deal the dev has with their publisher. So you can’t even know what is being stolen. Maybe the dev has had all the money they were going to get in advance – the fact that you don’t know, means that now you don’t know what is being stolen, as well as from whom. But even if you can prove beyond any doubt that money would have gone to the devs for that sale, what you have created is a situation where at the moment the pirate downloads the game, money in their wallet or bank account is somehow legal property of the devs.
And the first two things were just to demonstrate how little thought you put into this, but I want you to imagine now a world where at the moment you recieve a service from a person, your money is legally theirs without the need for you to enter a contract with them. Just imagine that for one second, a world in which the contract can be avoided but you can forceably take money from a person without one. What you propose would literally tear the world to pieces in a matter of months.
So no, piracy is not theft, and you really are utterly clueless if you think it is.
26/08/2017 at 21:03 MikhailG says:
Please consider the fact that there are many places on this planet where legally buying a game (or tv show/movie/music album/book/whatever) is literally impossible. Importing it from outside of the country, by either traveling yourself, ordering it online with very expensive shipping or through smugglers is a common and often expensive occurrence.
Also please consider the next level, countries where some games are available but are absurdly expensive compared to the buying power of the average joe, where videogaming is a luxury.
Also consider that a lot of old games profit from piracy as game preservation is next to dead outside of piracy.
I agree with you on the point that a lot of people pirate out of impatience as they can’t wait for the eventual price drop, but come on, faith in humanity lost because of piracy? I think we got more urgent matters to fix than piracy.
26/08/2017 at 13:51 keefybabe says:
I specifically bought this game because of this article. I wasn’t that interested initially but this behaviour deserves reward.
26/08/2017 at 11:20 Kefren says:
I don’t understand why the system isn’t implemented where a key is tied to a particular account (or email address) only; or even why vendors like Steam don’t make it possible to add it to an individual account. There’d be no reselling or refunds then.
In my area, gifting of e-books and audio books is often done to a particular account, to get round the problem. It works. It just requires vendors to build it into the system, and devs to use it.
26/08/2017 at 17:45 Phantom_Renegade says:
The next bit doesn’t apply to Darkwood, as its pricepoint is 15 euro’s at which point nobody should be bitching about price.
Yes, key resellers are worse then piracy. With piracy you lose the potential of a sale. With key resellers it costs you actual money due to chargeback fees.
Having said that, pricing is the way to go here. Take Agents of Mayhem, a pretty decent game. It’s selling for 60. 60 is wayyyyyy too much. Meanwhile, key resellers have it for 30, which is approximately what it’s worth. You want less piracy? You want less key resellers? Ask what your game is actually worth.
26/08/2017 at 18:56 jp says:
Except (majority of) keysellers buy keys from a cheap country, and then sell them for a slightly higher price for profit.
The game is 5.10 dollars, 4.27 euros at its cheapest. And thats just from steam, I dont know it they sell it outside steam.
Agents of Mayhem is 18,5 dollars at cheapest on steam.
26/08/2017 at 18:57 jp says:
Why not instead make the universal price 5.10 dollars, like it is priced in Russia?