What are we all playing this weekend?

Monday is a holiday for us here in the RPS treehouse (and across much of the UK) so we won’t be back in full force until Monday. Just think what we might all do we an extra day off! Wait, no need to think – we could simply tell you.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on.

Adam: Nothing. I spent the week at Gamescom and saw so many games that I’m still finding grains of ludonarrative dissonance in between my toes. I’m taking a weekend off. It’s a Bank Holiday weekend here in England so I’ll be ensuring this is no busman’s holiday, and I absolutely refuse to play any games of any sort. That’d all change if War of the Chosen were out, of course, but it’s out on Tuesday, right AFTER the long weekend. Thanks Firaxis. A critical hit, right to the heart. Nothing. I spent the week at Gamescom and saw so many games that I’m still finding grains of ludonarrative dissonance in between my toes. I’m taking a weekend off. It’s a Bank Holiday weekend here in England so I’ll be ensuring this is no busman’s holiday, and I absolutely refuse to play any games of any sort. That’d all change if War of the Chosen were out, of course, but it’s out on Tuesday, right AFTER the long weekend. Thanks Firaxis. A critical hit, right to the heart.

Alec: Did you crack my clever code last week? Yes indeed, Did you crack my clever code last week? Yes indeed, I was playing XCOM 2: War Of The Chosen , and while it’s an extremely naggy game, I have absolutely zero hesitation in planning to spend this weekend with it too, and probably the next four or five weekends to come. Life is better when there is new XCOM in it.

Alice: I am mighty tired so I welcome a third day of weekend. If I could sleep through all of it, that would be just marvellous. Instead, it seems likely that I will stay up late (late being relative, considering I am a wizened crone) playing I am mighty tired so I welcome a third day of weekend. If I could sleep through all of it, that would be just marvellous. Instead, it seems likely that I will stay up late (late being relative, considering I am a wizened crone) playing Plunkbat with my Plunkpals because I don’t know what’s good for me. No, worse: I know what’s good for me and carefully skirt past it, hoping it doesn’t notice I’m there. But Plunkbat IS splendid. I’ve won three chicken dinners now and am hungry for more. I’ll be happy with more foolish antics, mind. The best deaths make you burst out laughing at the absurdity of it all.

Brendan: I want to play creepy cyberpunk brain-hacker Observer. I’ve only seen a single trailer for it, months ago, and have been avoiding I want to play creepy cyberpunk brain-hacker Observer. I’ve only seen a single trailer for it, months ago, and have been avoiding the reviews so I can fall into it as blind as a newborn kitten. If I can extract some heebies and some jeebies from a dismal vision of the future, I’ll be a happy brain-hacker.

Graham: I keep having hankerings for action games, and last week I decided to check whether I keep having hankerings for action games, and last week I decided to check whether Titanfall 2 was a reasonable price at Origin. It turned out that not only did I already own it, it was already installed. This is what happens when games are attached to services I forget to open for years at a time. I’m about halfway through the campaign and enjoying it a lot. I wish other shooters were ripping off its athletic combat.

John: An old school friend is coming to stay this weekend, so gaming shall be there none. Instead we’re going to try to go kayaking. If the weather is kind. Otherwise: watch bad movies. An old school friend is coming to stay this weekend, so gaming shall be there none. Instead we’re going to try to go kayaking. If the weather is kind. Otherwise: watch bad movies.

Philippa: This weekend I will be playing in the garden. I should also visit the pub down the road. If there’s time I could try to fit in a spot of livestreaming some jam tarts. This weekend I will be playing in the garden. I should also visit the pub down the road. If there’s time I could try to fit in a spot of livestreaming some jam tarts.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?