What are we all playing this weekend?

Adam:
Nothing. I spent the week at Gamescom and saw so many games that I’m still finding grains of ludonarrative dissonance in between my toes. I’m taking a weekend off. It’s a Bank Holiday weekend here in England so I’ll be ensuring this is no busman’s holiday, and I absolutely refuse to play any games of any sort. That’d all change if War of the Chosen were out, of course, but it’s out on Tuesday, right AFTER the long weekend. Thanks Firaxis. A critical hit, right to the heart.
Alec:
Did you crack my clever code last week? Yes indeed, I was playing XCOM 2: War Of The Chosen
, and while it’s an extremely naggy game, I have absolutely zero hesitation in planning to spend this weekend with it too, and probably the next four or five weekends to come. Life is better when there is new XCOM in it.
Alice:
I am mighty tired so I welcome a third day of weekend. If I could sleep through all of it, that would be just marvellous. Instead, it seems likely that I will stay up late (late being relative, considering I am a wizened crone) playing Plunkbat
with my Plunkpals because I don’t know what’s good for me. No, worse: I know what’s good for me and carefully skirt past it, hoping it doesn’t notice I’m there. But Plunkbat IS splendid. I’ve won three chicken dinners now and am hungry for more. I’ll be happy with more foolish antics, mind. The best deaths make you burst out laughing at the absurdity of it all.
Brendan:
I want to play creepy cyberpunk brain-hacker Observer. I’ve only seen a single trailer for it, months ago, and have been avoiding the reviews
so I can fall into it as blind as a newborn kitten. If I can extract some heebies and some jeebies from a dismal vision of the future, I’ll be a happy brain-hacker.
Graham:
I keep having hankerings for action games, and last week I decided to check whether Titanfall 2
was a reasonable price at Origin. It turned out that not only did I already own it, it was already installed
. This is what happens when games are attached to services I forget to open for years at a time. I’m about halfway through the campaign and enjoying it a lot. I wish other shooters were ripping off its athletic combat.
John:
An old school friend is coming to stay this weekend, so gaming shall be there none. Instead we’re going to try to go kayaking. If the weather is kind. Otherwise: watch bad movies.
Philippa:
This weekend I will be playing in the garden. I should also visit the pub down the road. If there’s time I could try to fit in a spot of livestreaming some jam tarts.
26/08/2017 at 10:10 Carra says:
Started playing west of loathing. Time to play some more cowgirl this weekend.
26/08/2017 at 10:16 SaintAn says:
Playing CK2 for the first time. I didn’t read any guides, and I’ve long forgotten the tutorial when I tried it before over a year ago. I love learning new games so I’m having a lot of fun figuring everything out. Sadly, the diplomacy is not anywhere as good as I expected from a game about politics. Kind of a letdown from how much people talk about it.
Played it so much yesterday that I had vivid dreams planning out my future moves. Tends to happen when I play strategy games too much. Last time I played Civ VI I planned out the invasion of the Vikings on the other side of my mountain range in my sleep.
26/08/2017 at 10:18 mashkeyboardgetusername says:
I shall be playing Prey. It is really rather good isn’t it? Apart from the hacking minigame, of course, following the Rules Of Videogames the hacking minigame is pants.
26/08/2017 at 13:32 particlese says:
I just started the demo the other day, and it is rather good, yeah.
26/08/2017 at 18:00 jssebastian says:
It is. Just be warned that progress in the demo does not carry over to the full game, and despite the demo’s name (“the first hour”) I managed to spend 5 hours clearing every corner of it, then had to restart…
26/08/2017 at 15:00 mabeo says:
It’s fantastic, I’m in my second playthrough. The Space Station and the threat feel so…good, the last game that felt so good was System Shock 2.
26/08/2017 at 10:20 The Almighty Moo says:
West of Loathing, Titanfall 2 and some Splatoon on the Wii U. Maybe some Bayonetta 2 as well, depending. Aged computer but new TV suggests more of the latter
26/08/2017 at 10:23 Big Dunc says:
Hoping to fit in some Stardew Valley at some point over the weekend. I’m in Summer of year 2 and have almost finished the community centre.
Next weekend, I hope to be playing a whole lot of XCOM 2 again.
26/08/2017 at 10:23 fuggles says:
Dawn of war soulstorm! Dow is 13 next week, entering awkward teenage territory.
Vostroyans race mod is putting final touches to a release candidate.
Renegade guard reworking is well underway. Inquisition are being polished.
The unification mod that joins them all up has also been updated. Phew!
26/08/2017 at 10:23 Cyrus says:
Been playing Pillars of Eternity for a week or so, decided to purchase the expansion pass as well.
26/08/2017 at 10:40 Fomorian1988 says:
Tacoma, finally.
26/08/2017 at 12:22 kwyjibo says:
Finally? If your backlog is 2 weeks long, it’s incredibly short!
26/08/2017 at 15:07 Fomorian1988 says:
Oh, my backlog is much longer. It’s just I wanted to start it on release, but haven’t finished Kathy Rain at the time.
26/08/2017 at 10:40 Grizzly says:
I am wondering whether I should pick up Origin Access and get Titanfall 2 and all the Need for Speed games I haven’t played yet at 25 euros a year, or dive back into the Total War series. It’s probably the latter.
I’m also fruitlessly trying to improve upon my devil daggers time of 248 seconds, and the usual bout of racing games.
And last but not least, I’ll be picking a linux distro for the start of the next educational year.
26/08/2017 at 10:41 Solgarmr says:
Darkwood and in between my scary breaks it will be Total war for me
26/08/2017 at 10:48 H. Vetinari says:
I’m taking a break from Starcraft campaign, and have started Path of Exile.
now in act 3, but its maps are just too big. and the fact, that you can’t compare the loot in inventory an loot you have equipped is just…I don’t know how this isn’t a feature in PoE-how hard is it to make a feature, that when you hover over an item you get iz compared to the equipped item. what year is this?
26/08/2017 at 10:55 Ghostwise says:
Alt.
26/08/2017 at 11:47 H. Vetinari says:
but Alt just shows the gems/sockets. not the stats of the item.
or am I missing some option, that I should’ve clicked on?
26/08/2017 at 12:50 Faldrath says:
Holding Alt while hovering the mouse over an item in your inventory/stash should allow you to compare items. Also, maps are only long the first couple of times, really… while they’re always randomized, they do follow a loose structure, so once you know an area you can usually guess how it will go and just sprint to the end if you like.
We do have an RPS guild, by the way, and we have a handful of fairly knowledgeable people there – if you’d like to join, whisper either me (Faldrath) or TreasureGoblin when we’re online.
26/08/2017 at 10:56 Chorltonwheelie says:
I’ll finish the absolutely splendid Edith Finch then maybe have a look at the latest Shadow Warrior. Then a bit of Manchester Pride, Manchester United and an attempt to stay awake for a ridiculous fight at a ridiculous time. Then 48 hours sleep please.
26/08/2017 at 11:00 aircool says:
Strong title contenders this year. As an Arsenal fan, I face the usual trepidation this season. However, for me, it’s fortunate that I just enjoy watching a good game and not too bothered about where we finish.
Honest…
26/08/2017 at 12:29 kwyjibo says:
Not staying up for the fight. Have money on Mayweather though, 1-4 odds seemed incredibly generous, no idea why so much money is going on MacGregor. Only way the latter wins is if Mayweather gets injured early due to his prolonged period of inactivity.
Ideal scenario would be Mayweather to win by DQ or TD after MacGregor goes full MMA and breaks his jaw using an elbow. Farce of a fight should never have been sanctioned, and its the only result where I can see them both be losers.
26/08/2017 at 10:58 aircool says:
Got sucked back into GW2 this week after tiring of cheaters in online FPS’s.
Forgotten how absorbing the game can be (esp with the updated content). The game may be 5 years old, but it looks spankers due to the creativity of the art team.
Definitely one of the best games of its type, and the new ‘elite’ specialisations are definitely worth checking out. I’m quite taken by the Thief Kung-Fu guy (despite many deaths in the Maguuma Jungle) and the Guardian with the Bow.
26/08/2017 at 11:25 Unsheep says:
Continuing my playthroughs of Journeyman Project 1, Delta Force, and Massive Assault.
Some newer games as well: X-Rebirth, Anna’s Quest, and Starpoint Gemini Warlords.
I’ve been eyeing the Forgotten Realms and Dungeons & Dragons game collections on GOG, currently on sale. Sooooo tempted.
26/08/2017 at 11:34 FelipeCC says:
Playing a lot of Rainbowsix Pro League! BRK just lost, which sucks, but I will watch the rest of the games anyway.
26/08/2017 at 11:46 Agnosticus says:
Just finished the Titanfall 2 campaign and I must say, it’s the best SP FPS experience I’ve had in years! It even surpasses DOOM and Wolfenstein. The only gripe I have is that I’ve done so in under 5 hours of play, otherwise it’s excellent: Fast-paced, movement focused, good story, great level design, good weapon and titan variety, and a meaty, viable melee attack!
Probably gonna try out the MP too this weekend.
Next on the list of SP games will be Valley.
Also some R6:Siege and Rocket League as always.
26/08/2017 at 11:58 heretic says:
Just finished Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. What a journey! Great price point as well, don’t usually buy games at launch but the 25 GBP point is just perfect for me.
Next up, Observer!
Oh and I should really finish Tacoma too.
26/08/2017 at 12:08 kraftcheese says:
I’m downloading Beyond Skyrim: Bruma for Special Edition; I’ve also got Ordinator for the first time.
26/08/2017 at 12:20 Vandelay says:
I’m going to be heading back over to Final Fantasy XV (it has been announced on PC now, so basically a PC game.) I got it at Christmas and unlocked the second large area, before drifting away. I enjoyed what I played, but it was also filled with some rather dull moments. Quests are pretty much just go there, collect this, return to me. Sometimes kill these is added in somewhere there. The open world isn’t overly interesting to explore either. The combat has its moments and the harder fights can be engaging, but many fights play out the same way as each other.
I enjoy the main characters though and I actually was reasonably engaged with the plot. I do want to play more of it and I certainly had an enjoyable time with the gameplay to make me want to play more, just not so sure whether I will be able to get through the likely many dozens of hours that it will no doubt take to complete.
Besides that, not really sure. I’m tempted to pick up The Evil Within that is currently on sale. Been a long time since I’ve played a really good horror game.
26/08/2017 at 12:23 kwyjibo says:
I picked up an Xbox One controller last week and went through Owlboy. This weekend, it will be Steamworld Heist.
26/08/2017 at 12:46 Lars Westergren says:
I played some 6-8 hours of Darkwood during the week. I liked it at first, but towards the end the negatives outweighed the positives. It’s not a bad game by any means, the atmosphere is great, but combat became frustrating towards the end game when more than one enemy shows up (chain-staggering, constantly out of endurance), moving was slow and the level/event randomness was not enough to make replays worth it. I wrote this in a “not recommended” review on Steam and now fanboys are raging on me.
I am playing Pillars of Eternity and is having a lot of fun, have some new levels and items so I think I can try to tackle the White Marsh content again.
A bit of Subnautica, gasping at how pretty it is now after the last update (go into the graphics settings, everything is set to minimum it seems).
I finally downloaded Armello from my backlog the board-game like strategy game I Kickstarted long ago. It’s great, but the AI is a bit weak. I tend to get Prestige victories without even trying because the AI heroes die over and over and end up with 0-1 prestige points. Might try it multiplayer, I’ll see if I can convince friends to buy it.
26/08/2017 at 12:47 Someoldguy says:
I read through the moans about the recent EU IV Third Rome DLC and didn’t buy it, but ended up playing EU IV anyway. It’s become my default game of choice in recent years in the way Civ used to be.
26/08/2017 at 12:54 celticdr says:
Rediscovered Cities:Skylines and the calming effects of building a city as a way of procrastinating through uni stress… It’s all going to come crashing down at some point (that is both uni deadlines and the city itself).
26/08/2017 at 13:25 Hoot says:
Just make sure you do a couple hours a day on that Uni work, matey. I remember writing a scientific literature review (5000 words) in the 24 hours before my extension deadline. Somehow I pulled a first out of my arse, I think it was the 2 measuring jugs of coffee I had throughout the writing of it.
Procrastination is a complete bastard, and it will fuck you hard if you let it. You’re probably sick of hearing it, I know I was, but it’s so true. Just get it done :)
26/08/2017 at 13:19 MonkeyJug says:
Everybody’s Golf on PS4.
Caveblazers – penny has finally started to drop and I can continually get past the first boss now.
Maybe some Dead Cells, but really wanna wait until it’s out of EA before going back in. Amazing game.
26/08/2017 at 13:41 particlese says:
If you can resist playing more Dead Cells until it’s out of early access, you’re a stronger (or more stubborn) person than I. They really seem to have nailed the difficulty curve, giving you more and sometimes better toys to play with while requiring you to up your meatspace skills with the game as you progress. Really, really satisfying.
26/08/2017 at 13:27 cpy says:
Division. It was on sale so why the hell not.
26/08/2017 at 13:37 Orumo says:
XCOM 2, because I can’t wait to the expansion without being terribly hyped about it.
26/08/2017 at 13:42 john_silence says:
It’s not what I’m playing. It’s what I’m playing it on. Yesterday evening, after almost 2 months reading up and assembling and sending back and ordering again and fighting entropy, I turned on my new PC, entirely assembled by yours truly. And lo: it works! And it is gorgeous. And I did such a good job with cable management it makes me think I may not be the incompetent fool I pictured myself as.
From there anything goes. I’ll probably play watching the RGB fans slowly breathing subtle colours in, and out, in, and out. Most relaxing.
26/08/2017 at 14:19 particlese says:
Yeah, cable management can be oddly satisfying – sometimes during the process, but at least at the end when everything’s working and there are almost no cables in sight or their routing just generally looks spiffy. Sadly, I think the days of meticulously folded IDE ribbons are gone…
Anyway, congrats, and enjoy your new, working machine! Don’t forget to see if Crysis runs.
26/08/2017 at 14:01 Phantasma says:
The Dungeon 3 beta when it has finished downloading.
Yes i know, don’t preorder and all that, i am weak!
Was in the mood for slapping some minions around but couldn’t see any of the paltry few maps of part 2 anymore so i caved in.
Otherwise i might try to get my mod for Total Warhammer working. Cobbled together a quick and dirty hack to make Chaos spawn later but somehow it won’t work consistently.
There would be a mod on the steam workshop already but the author doesn’t really make haste to update it for the new patch.
If i’d get that working then i might be stomping Bretonians with my angry treepeople later.
Edit: that timer for editing posts is really stressing me out!
26/08/2017 at 14:02 GernauMorat says:
Northgard and Total Warhammer mainly. Northgard is rather lovely, although it took me quite a while to get my head around it – its a finely balanced system, and any upset can doom your economy.
26/08/2017 at 14:11 particlese says:
Dead Cells and the new-Prey demo, as mentioned above, and Devil Daggers just because. Also some more chipping away at Xenoblade and Skyrim:Dragonborn and Superhot VR, and very likely something entirely new from the backlog. So nice to not have an MMO eating all my gaming time. (I’m taking still-enjoyable MassivelySingleplayerOfflineJRPG Xenoblade in small, rarefied chunks until I finish.)
But Lawbreakers, man. I’ve certainly had some unbalanced matches here and there, but I also had a whole bunch of perfectly balanced matches yesterday evening, with long, tense back-and-forths across several maps and game modes, plus at least one round which went into overtime. If this is what 500-ish concurrent players feels like, then I’m really confused about the ghost town doomsaying sloshing around the Internet. Granted, a more multiplayer-centric cohort of mine quit out due to the system not shuffling teams, apparently leading to learning how others play instead of “just having fun”, so I guess there are some legitimate or at least precedent-lead expectations it’s failing to meet, but I’d personally want to maintain a good balance if I were a matchmaker, so I’m personally baffled by that particular sentiment. Anyway, I stuck with it and kept having a blast until my nerves gave up Devil Daggers style. Good stuff.
26/08/2017 at 14:43 particlese says:
Oh, also, said cohort sent me a link to Polygon’s review, which I felt gave a pretty complete and generally quite good critique of the game’s problems, aside from some weird accusations of a dubstep soundtrack. Airhorn as a musical instrument with a side of Doritos? Yeah, sometimes. Dubstep? Maybe if that’s defined as “slightly more complex percussion than bog-standard house”, I guess? I now suspect the author’s a closet dubstepper in the bashing stage of denial.
26/08/2017 at 14:19 AmazingPotato says:
Almost certainly: DISTRUST, XCOM: ENEMY UNKNOWN and PILLARS OF ETERNITY.
Once it’s downloaded: DRAGON AGE: ORIGINS. I played it on Xbox but never finished it as I found the combat difficulty wildly uneven and got fed-up of constantly changing the game’s difficulty to compensate. I picked up the Ultimate Edition off GOG, so maybe all the DLC and subsequent patches will sort this aspect of the game out…?
I’d also like to get back into some online games like NEVERWINTER, SECRET WORLD and GUILD WARS 2, but to be honest I’ll probably just fire up XCOM for “one more fight”.
26/08/2017 at 16:21 malkav11 says:
The Xbox version of Origins was pretty crippled. I think you’ll find it much more manageable on PC regardless of DLC/patches (most of the DLC isn’t even added to the main game).
26/08/2017 at 14:30 mpk says:
Was frantically trying to complete an XCOM2 playthrough on Commander difficulty before the DLC is launched, but I started a mission last night and the first pod to be uncovered consisted of 5 Codex and the Archon King and just god no stop it. I shall restart on Tuesday.
26/08/2017 at 14:37 Ninja Dodo says:
I’m playing Mass Effect Andromeda. Early impressions: I like it, but it does have problems.
There are definite rough edges, mostly in the animation. A lot of it is fine, not nearly as bad as its reputation would suggest, but there are many conversations where it’s just untouched procedural lip-sync with no expressions or gestures and in 2017 a AAA character-focused RPG needs to do better.
Writing seems a mixed bag (which is odd coming from Bioware). It’s mostly good but there are occasional lines that are just not how people talk or seemingly off for characters or context.
Given the troubled development (link to kotaku.com) a lot of this is understandable (at least on launch), but it reflects poorly on EA management that they’ve decided to stop updating or adding to the singleplayer. I feel bad for the devs who put their hearts into making this (and now won’t get the chance to make it everything it could be). It seems a waste of potential, because there really is something there.
Despite above criticisms, there’s a lot to enjoy. I’m getting a mix of Mass Effect 1 and 3 vibes, wandering the Citadel-like Nexus trying to help people, and making myself comfortable on the Tempest, the new ship (which is pretty great)… Exploration is very ME1-like, but better. The Nomad is a *huge* improvement on the Mako, good fun to drive around in, and the whole setup of discovering and colonizing new planets works really well.
A little early to say much about the crew but so far I like Vetra (the lady Turian) and Drack (the Krogan). Less taken with Peebee, the whole detached emotional issues thing seems a bit overdone. Others seem okay.
Combat is solid, building on ME3 (multiplayer also seems good). The jet pack is fun and the whole mix-and-match profiles/classes skill system seems interesting.
26/08/2017 at 14:41 BaronKreight says:
The Waiting Game. A few new games are coming out at the end of august/beginning of september.
26/08/2017 at 15:29 Xocrates says:
Titanfall 2 campaign, Sonic Mania (playing as knuckles now), Borderlands (2 and/or Pre-Sequel), maybe some Civ if I feel like it.
26/08/2017 at 16:21 fish99 says:
If I played anything this weekend it’ll probably be Destiny on PS4. Want to get through as much content as possible before the sequel hits, which I’ll be playing on PC.
26/08/2017 at 16:22 PancakeWizard says:
After doing all of the Witcher 3 and a big chunk of the first DLC, taking a break with some No Man’s Sky since the update. Rather enjoying the storyline mixed with busywork.
26/08/2017 at 16:24 FeloniousMonk says:
Overwatch, which is so out of character. I have never liked FPS much, and even then I have always preferred the solo FPS (I think I peaked, like many in my generation, with HL2) to anything involving other people. I tried OW because a friend swore on it and wanted other people to play with.
The game is crack. I can’t stop. It’s displaced everything else. I’m desperate for XCOM2-WotC to come out because some part of my brain believes that my well established love for all things XCOM/X-COM might be enough to break me out of this Blizzard Prison of the Mind.
26/08/2017 at 16:27 jezcentral says:
Subsurface Circular and then some Fortnite.
26/08/2017 at 16:29 malkav11 says:
MMO/onlinewise, dips into Hex, Secret World Legends and FFXIV seem like gimmes. Hex is doing a holiday event so I’d like to farm up three more copies of the holiday card and the other equipment piece, at a minimum.
Singleplayer/small coopwise, I’ll be revisiting West of Loathing for sure. I am vaguely feeling like pushing through another short narrative experience, like I did What Remains of Edith Finch last weekend, but I am having trouble choosing which of the ones I own to play (and I don’t own Tacoma or that would clearly be the one). I might also do a bit of FPSing, Borderlands 2 if my friend wants to, or finally do more of the Titanfall 2 campaign, or maybe dig a little deeper into Doom 2016. I’d also like to do something with a controller to switch the stress on my hands but I’m not sure what. Maybe AC4 or Nier Automata some more.
26/08/2017 at 17:54 Minglefingler says:
I started a playthrough of Quake II on Monday so of course I had to buy Quake, Quake 4 and Rage when they went on sale midweek. I’ve not played Rage and only dabbled in Quake 4, which seems to be decent, Quake though is amazing fun to play, way better than I remember it being from when I first played it around ten years ago. Naturally enough all of this retro FPS business made me put on Doom again or more specifically Doom II and I’ve been hopping between the three games all week in a giddy burst of nostalgia and adrenaline.
26/08/2017 at 17:58 and its man says:
I don’t know.
I feel so empty now because I… I… I finished Rain World.
The ending is gorgeous. Haven’t seen anything like it before. Fez and Spaceplan come to mind, but Rain World’s unique audiovisual work makes its ending incomparable to anything else.
26/08/2017 at 18:06 jssebastian says:
XCOM 2. Not because of war of the chosen coming out, just because I spent half a year playing witcher 3, then prey, too many good games too little time.
Getting into the late game of my first campaign on veteran, I guess my second one will be with war of the chosen on commander, skipping the other DLC. Any reason that I *have* to have the smaller DLC in addition to war of the chosen?
Last mission was a hilarious almost fail. Creeped into an advent facility and activated a sectopod. I was not positioned to take it down that turn so put it in stasis for the turn, planning to get it on the next, but in the mean time something two of my toons were standing next to got shot and exploded, setting them on fire. So next turn instead of shooting the sectopod they were dashing for the river to put themselves out.
26/08/2017 at 18:18 parsley says:
I’ll be interspersing the stress of Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice with more relaxing games like Breath of the Wild and Alphabear. (Alphabear is new and charming and I love it.)
I also have two friends trying to get me into two different MMOs, Guild Wars 2 and FFXIV. It’s a problem, especially since I (a) hate MMOs and (b) want friends.
26/08/2017 at 18:31 Killy_V says:
– More Nex Machina (I managed to get rank 43 on Techno Forest in rookie leaderboard o/)
– I’ve picked up a nice slim gaming laptop, I spent the week fighting against win10 to install all my industrial softwares and steam games, so I can now go for a month long abroad between playing and working, far from my beefy desktop home.