Thimbleweed Park’s arcade is now open

You can now play old-school arcade games within old-school adventure game Thimbelweed Park [official site]. Cool-a-reno. The town’s arcade was previously just a facade, but now you can snoop inside and pop a token into such 8-bit delights as Meteor Menace, Space Slime and Die! Enemy Scumm!

But, like the rest of Thimbleweed Park, it’s not quite as straightforward as you might hope. You’ll have to solve puzzles to get access to those tokens, creator Ron Gilbert said on Twitter. The arcade is only available in the game’s hard mode as well, so expect those puzzles to bend your mind.

The Thimbleweed Park Arcade is now open! New location, new minigames, new puzzles! Can you find the missing tokens? (Steam,GOG,PS4) pic.twitter.com/RCkjE4OHle — Ron Gilbert (@grumpygamer) August 24, 2017

There’s also some minor bug fixes, but they’re not detailed in the patch notes.

It seems a good excuse as any to jump back into the game if you already own it. If you don’t and you’re a adventure game fan, it’s worth checking out. The puzzles are a tad obscure at times (I guess it wouldn’t be an old-school adventure games if they all made sense…) but it’s got a lot of humour, good characters – including a pair of mechanics in giant pigeon suits – and a strong story.

It’s £14.99/19,99€/$19.99 on Steam and GOG.