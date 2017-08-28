Have You Played… Dropsy?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.

I have played Dropsy but sometimes I feel like I didn’t play it at all. It’s a peculiar game and it put me into a peculiar state of mind.

Dropsy is about acceptance and the difficulty of communicating. It’s about solving mysteries that might actually be mundane or might be so wonderful and strange that they don’t actually make any sense at all. It’s about perception and surfaces and depth, about peeling back the facepaint to understand what’s beneath it, about unconditional love and stranger danger.

It’s about a funnysad clown and non-verbal language.

It’s a point and click adventure, and some days I remember loving it and some days I remember finding it all very frustrating.

I still don’t know quite what to think about Dropsy and the more time that passes, the more I’m convinced that might be a good thing.