Have You Played… Dropsy?

I have played Dropsy but sometimes I feel like I didn’t play it at all. It’s a peculiar game and it put me into a peculiar state of mind.
Dropsy is about acceptance and the difficulty of communicating. It’s about solving mysteries that might actually be mundane or might be so wonderful and strange that they don’t actually make any sense at all. It’s about perception and surfaces and depth, about peeling back the facepaint to understand what’s beneath it, about unconditional love and stranger danger.
It’s about a funnysad clown and non-verbal language.
It’s a point and click adventure, and some days I remember loving it and some days I remember finding it all very frustrating.
I still don’t know quite what to think about Dropsy and the more time that passes, the more I’m convinced that might be a good thing.
28/08/2017 at 15:39 cardigait says:
Hated it, 1.5h of boring long slow walks trying to solve unintuitive riddles.
30 sec satisfaction followed by 10 min of frustation.
28/08/2017 at 16:32 Jay Tholen says:
Point & click puzzle design is a headache since one’s ability to solve puzzles depends largely on their life experiences and how many visual cues they recognize. Though most of them are positive, our steam reviews are pretty evenly divided between folks who found Dropsy to be easy/difficult. Testing yielded the same response. It’s weird.
My suggestion (for any game, really) is to use a walkthrough as soon as you’re not having fun. In retrospect, I’m not particularly proud of many of Dropsy’s puzzles (except the one with the martini robots, which I maintain is still cool and good) just on the basis that they are traditional Point & Click puzzles. I would definitely like folks to experience the rest of it though, whether or not they solve things on their own. :0)
28/08/2017 at 16:36 Aerothorn says:
As someone who started playing adventure games at the age of 4, I heartily endorse Tholen’s advice on using walkthroughs when you need to. I did occasionally on Dropsy!
28/08/2017 at 17:43 Fomorian1988 says:
Even though a number of point’n’click adventures are among my favorite games, I honestly agree. The genre has some of the better/best stories in gaming, but it’s coupled with some of the most frustrating puzzles. Loom, Darkside Detective and Kathy Rain are among the rare reasonable ones – the last one especially is among IMO the best detective games.
28/08/2017 at 19:22 RuySan says:
Point and click games are probably the most subjective to judge since for them to be enjoyable the player must be attuned to the difficulty curve, and it’s not easy to implement difficulty levels in these games
28/08/2017 at 16:08 Aerothorn says:
Dropsy has also really stuck with me – I can’t think of another game that captures quite the same emotional tone. Really looking forward to Hypnospace Outlaw.
28/08/2017 at 18:54 Shazbut says:
Agreed entirely. The whole game feels like how the main character feels: cheery, sinister, sugary, confusing, uncomfortable, infant-like. I love it for that
28/08/2017 at 21:17 rootfs.ext2.gz says:
I absolutely adored Dropsy from beginning to end. Sure, some of the puzzles didn’t click with me immediately, but I did have so much fun solving the puzzles and the story always just made me feel so good.
I think I need to replay it again…