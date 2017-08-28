Like Roots in the Soil tells a story from two perspectives

Like Roots in the Soil [official site] tells two stories at once: you watch two men, one older and one younger, walk the same route through the same city. If you click and drag the mouse you rotate the camera between their two perspectives. It’s a really cool mechanic that is used to tell a short story about how the setting has changed over time, with some poetic writing and a happy ending. It’s completely free from developers Space Backyard, and worth having a look at.
The old man is walking through a desolate place, with crashed cars and smog everywhere, and he’s got a rifle slung over his shoulder. The younger chap sees a different version – a futuristic, serene space. The question is: how are they linked?
Spend five minutes with it and you’ll have a satisfying answer that left just enough mystery to compel me to look up YouTube videos of other people playing it to see what they thought.
The city itself looks great: the graphics aren’t flashy but the setting is colourful, and because the characters move slowly through the space you can take in all the little details.
Basically, it’s neat, and it costs nothing. Click here to check it out.
28/08/2017 at 10:35 TheSplund says:
Hmm, inspired by a recent Radiohead video perhaps?
28/08/2017 at 14:32 Ninja Dodo says:
That is pretty neat. Wasn’t sure about only being able to control the camera, but with what it’s trying to do maybe wouldn’t work if you were able to explore freely. Or you would have to build a much more elaborate space with things to see which eventually funnels you to the end point (which is a different kind of scope).
28/08/2017 at 15:15 Rupert says:
it’s a little like the new Major Lazer video, where you can switch between reality and dreams… link to majorlazer.com
28/08/2017 at 15:31 FhnuZoag says:
I seem to recall an anti-piracy ad working on this premise.