Like Roots in the Soil tells a story from two perspectives

Like Roots in the Soil [official site] tells two stories at once: you watch two men, one older and one younger, walk the same route through the same city. If you click and drag the mouse you rotate the camera between their two perspectives. It’s a really cool mechanic that is used to tell a short story about how the setting has changed over time, with some poetic writing and a happy ending. It’s completely free from developers Space Backyard, and worth having a look at.

The old man is walking through a desolate place, with crashed cars and smog everywhere, and he’s got a rifle slung over his shoulder. The younger chap sees a different version – a futuristic, serene space. The question is: how are they linked?

Spend five minutes with it and you’ll have a satisfying answer that left just enough mystery to compel me to look up YouTube videos of other people playing it to see what they thought.

The city itself looks great: the graphics aren’t flashy but the setting is colourful, and because the characters move slowly through the space you can take in all the little details.

Basically, it’s neat, and it costs nothing. Click here to check it out.