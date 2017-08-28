Headbutt the pucking ref in Super Blood Hockey

I’m moving to Canada next month. Every Canadian I mention this too ends up asking the same question: “Do you like hockey?” It’s like a religion over there, apparently. I’ve never watched a game in my life, but once you reach international airspace apathy is not an option (and don’t you dare call it ‘ice hockey’). So perhaps playing the newly-released, ultra-realistic sim Super Blood Hockey [official site] would be a good way to assimilate with the locals.
It’s a game without rules, it boasts. Expect huge brawls with up to 24 hockeyists, spells that make you vomit blood, broken bones, bashed-in skulls, violent seizures and and lots of flashy goals. Oh, and if you lose you bring shame on your country and that means execution, whether by Korean tank or getting chewed up by an ice resurfacer in front of a Canadian mountain. Like I said, ultra-realistic.
It looks very fun and frantic, and its original prototype was one of Brendan’s favourite freebies of last year. This full release contains two main game modes: Global Showdown, a world-wide ice-hockey tournament, and a Challenge mode with a variety of scenarios, including 4 vs 8, controlling the goalie manually and a 12 vs 12 ‘Mega Rumble’ that sounds incredible.
It’s an ongoing project and developer Loren Lemcke is searching for feedback from players so that he can later add new features. If you fancy it, skate over to Steam, where launched earlier this month at £5.59/7.99€/$7.99.
28/08/2017 at 15:51 Don Reba says:
Why would you? It’s not like there’s any other kind.
Canadian
28/08/2017 at 16:27 Durgendorf says:
There’s field hockey, though I don’t think anyone jumps to that when they hear “hockey”.
28/08/2017 at 17:01 gou says:
i do. the trauma of secondary school PE with no protective gear whatsoever runs deep
28/08/2017 at 17:29 Sin Vega says:
You probably do if you grew up in the UK, and had to play it at for PE. Well, strictly speaking the actual game was a variant called “give all the vicious psychopaths heavy sticks and pretend not to see whatever they choose to do with them. Also shin pads are for your mortal enemy, The Gays”.
28/08/2017 at 16:12 Cyrus says:
If you are interested in hockey, you will have an easy entry to the Canadians, from my limited experience. Nevertheless true.
I could certainly see myself living there from that point of view.
28/08/2017 at 16:43 DelrueOfDetroit says:
“ice resurfacer”
Lesson 1: it’s called a Zamboni.
28/08/2017 at 17:01 teije says:
How to be an instant Canadian. Be self-deprecating and say “sorry” a lot. Claim you like winter. Talk about the weather. Support multiculturalism (even if you’re not entirely sure what that means). Say you like Junior A hockey more than the NHL because it’s more authentic.
You’re welcome.
28/08/2017 at 17:24 Rituro says:
“Claim you like winter.”
On the west coast, we modify this slightly to:
“Brag about your superior, snow-free winters.”
“Freak the (expletive) out when bizarre white flakes sprinkle down from the sky.”
28/08/2017 at 17:11 bhauck says:
If you, or anyone else, wanted to give playing real hockey a try now that you’ll be living in its native home, I always say it’s easier to pick up as an adult than you’d expect, even if you have absolutely no prior experience. None of the steps below should feel like the work you have to put in to get to the good stuff: if you hate skating, ice hockey’s not going to be for you anyways.
Step 1: Take as many skating lessons as you need to feel like you know how to skate, even if you’re not comfortable doing it yet. Even a total beginner will only need a couple lessons to get the hang of it. If you knew how to skate once upon a time, even twenty years ago, go ahead and skip this step.
Step 2: Go to as many open skate sessions as you need to feel comfortable on the ice. This might be two, or it might be 25 over the course of a year and a half. The point is to get you comfortable out there, not to make you a good skater.
Step 3: Rinks usually have something like a sticks and pucks session, where you skate around in circles stick-handling and shoot at empty nets. You usually only need a helmet and gloves for equipment. A couple of these mixed into the later stages of Step 2 isn’t a bad idea.
Step 4: Buy some used equipment and find a “Rec” level league. I usually see A, B, C, Rec as the descending order of play level. I can imagine some places calling it an “Instructional League” instead of a “Rec League.” This is the big sell: no one should have any expectations of you in a Rec league other than that you try and have a good attitude. No one will yell at you for whiffing on a shot or falling down or winding up on the wrong side of the ice.
Step 5: That’s it, you’re an adult playing hockey on a team, drinking cheap beer in the locker room and learning to appreciate the smell of hockey gear. If you skated as a kid, you could race through the prep steps in 3-5 skating sessions over a month, or you can stretch it all out over as long as you need if you’re new to skating or don’t want to skate every week.
PS: Yes of course I pasted this in from a comment I made somewhere else 2 years ago. Sorry it’s so long.
28/08/2017 at 17:31 Sin Vega says:
I played this about a year ago when it was in a more primitive state and it was already a great laugh. The first sport game I’d enjoyed for years.