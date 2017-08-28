Headbutt the pucking ref in Super Blood Hockey

I’m moving to Canada next month. Every Canadian I mention this too ends up asking the same question: “Do you like hockey?” It’s like a religion over there, apparently. I’ve never watched a game in my life, but once you reach international airspace apathy is not an option (and don’t you dare call it ‘ice hockey’). So perhaps playing the newly-released, ultra-realistic sim Super Blood Hockey [official site] would be a good way to assimilate with the locals.

It’s a game without rules, it boasts. Expect huge brawls with up to 24 hockeyists, spells that make you vomit blood, broken bones, bashed-in skulls, violent seizures and and lots of flashy goals. Oh, and if you lose you bring shame on your country and that means execution, whether by Korean tank or getting chewed up by an ice resurfacer in front of a Canadian mountain. Like I said, ultra-realistic.

It looks very fun and frantic, and its original prototype was one of Brendan’s favourite freebies of last year. This full release contains two main game modes: Global Showdown, a world-wide ice-hockey tournament, and a Challenge mode with a variety of scenarios, including 4 vs 8, controlling the goalie manually and a 12 vs 12 ‘Mega Rumble’ that sounds incredible.

It’s an ongoing project and developer Loren Lemcke is searching for feedback from players so that he can later add new features. If you fancy it, skate over to Steam, where launched earlier this month at £5.59/7.99€/$7.99.