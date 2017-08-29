Bungielicious: Destiny 2 PC open beta starts today

The free open beta test for Destiny 2 [official site], the MMO-lite shooter sequel from Halo creators Bungie, begins tonight on PC. It’ll kick off at 6pm (10am Pacific), available exclusively through Blizzard’s
Battle.net Blizzard Beam Actiblizzablasta Battle.net client. The first Destiny skipped PC so this is a handy chance to check out what it’s all about. Our Pip, who played Destiny aplenty on console, is playing the beta and will have more to show and tell us about this beta soon. Also Alec is doing something involving screwdrivers and graphs or whatever a ‘tech’ is.
The open beta starts at 6pm tonight then ends on Thursday (presumably at 6?). The console beta was extended a little, so maybe we’ll get lucky too.
The beta lets all and sundry play a snippet of Destiny 2’s story campaign, as well as blast three a three-player cooperative raid and shoot faces in two 4v4 competitive multiplayer modes.
System requirements are as follows:
Recommended Specs
CPU: Intel – Core i5-2400; AMD – Ryzen R5 1600X
GPU: Nvidia – GeForce GTX 970, AMD – Radeon R9 390
RAM: 8GB
Minimum Specs
CPU: Intel – Core i3-3250, AMD – FX-4350
GPU: Nvidia – GeForce GTX 660 2GB, AMD – Radeon HD 7850 2GB
RAM: 6GB
Blizzard also offer installation instructions. Basically, download the Battle.net client then click on Destiny 2 then click again.
Though people who pre-ordered Destiny 2 got to pre-load the open beta and are already playing it, pre-loading isn’t an option for us hoi polloi. No, we’ll have to slam the 16GB download after the beta starts. Initial impressions from early starters seem to agree that it’s pretty flipping slick.
Both AMD and Nvidia have recently released new graphics card drivers optimised for the Destiny 2 beta, by the way. That’s something to download while kicking your heels.
While Destiny’s Child will launch on consoles next week, the PC version is coming seven weeks later to ensure it’s decent. It’ll hit our silicon-snorting framecrushers on October 24th.
29/08/2017 at 11:56 Sp4rkR4t says:
Story campaign mission was awesome,
PvP is quite brutal, I love it even though I’m just a dead body most of the time.
PvE mission is a good romp.
Game runs like butter for most people I’ve talked to, it’s running with everything I like turned all the way up @4K on a GTX 970 which I didn’t think would be possible.
Very, very impressed indeed.
29/08/2017 at 12:09 Flopper says:
Running at what FPS on 4k? Just curious.
29/08/2017 at 13:18 Yama1291 says:
You likely die a lot to people using controller and hand-cannon. The default aim assist you get when plugging in a controller easily snaps to your head.
29/08/2017 at 13:39 Chromatose says:
Weird, I tried plugging in my old 360 controller last night, and I couldn’t get any autoaim at all, even in PvE.
29/08/2017 at 13:30 Lobotomist says:
As PC player I never tried Destiny 1 so I was very excited to try this one.
I must say i am pretty much dissapointed.
The game is not bad. But it is nothing special in any way.
I can see it was big on consoles, but for PC its just another forgettable shooter.
Even worse is the feeling ( although beta is limited to one demo mission only ) that large part of gameplay is replaying missions over and over.
That combines with fact that co-op is not “directed” as L4D or Vermintide – gives just running trough same repetitive scenarios over and over.
My only hope that there will at least be lot of these missions. To partially elevate repetitiveness (but given high production values, i think this will not be the case)
PVP element of game is standard point capture. Again really nothing special, especially when compared with some never PVP shooters like Titanfall, Lawbreakers …
I must say i went from “must buy” to “probably not” after this beta test
PS: The game runs butter smooth on my pretty modest setup PC