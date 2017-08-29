Bungielicious: Destiny 2 PC open beta starts today

The free open beta test for Destiny 2 [official site], the MMO-lite shooter sequel from Halo creators Bungie, begins tonight on PC. It’ll kick off at 6pm (10am Pacific), available exclusively through Blizzard’s Battle.net Blizzard Beam Actiblizzablasta Battle.net client. The first Destiny skipped PC so this is a handy chance to check out what it’s all about. Our Pip, who played Destiny aplenty on console, is playing the beta and will have more to show and tell us about this beta soon. Also Alec is doing something involving screwdrivers and graphs or whatever a ‘tech’ is.

The open beta starts at 6pm tonight then ends on Thursday (presumably at 6?). The console beta was extended a little, so maybe we’ll get lucky too.

The beta lets all and sundry play a snippet of Destiny 2’s story campaign, as well as blast three a three-player cooperative raid and shoot faces in two 4v4 competitive multiplayer modes.

System requirements are as follows:

Recommended Specs CPU: Intel – Core i5-2400; AMD – Ryzen R5 1600X

GPU: Nvidia – GeForce GTX 970, AMD – Radeon R9 390

RAM: 8GB Minimum Specs CPU: Intel – Core i3-3250, AMD – FX-4350

GPU: Nvidia – GeForce GTX 660 2GB, AMD – Radeon HD 7850 2GB

RAM: 6GB

Blizzard also offer installation instructions. Basically, download the Battle.net client then click on Destiny 2 then click again.

Though people who pre-ordered Destiny 2 got to pre-load the open beta and are already playing it, pre-loading isn’t an option for us hoi polloi. No, we’ll have to slam the 16GB download after the beta starts. Initial impressions from early starters seem to agree that it’s pretty flipping slick.

Both AMD and Nvidia have recently released new graphics card drivers optimised for the Destiny 2 beta, by the way. That’s something to download while kicking your heels.

While Destiny’s Child will launch on consoles next week, the PC version is coming seven weeks later to ensure it’s decent. It’ll hit our silicon-snorting framecrushers on October 24th.